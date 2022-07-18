Russia-Ukraine war: Four-year-old girl killed in Vinnytsia strike laid to rest

Artem Dmitriev gives his last salute to his daughter Liza after she was killed by a Russian attack in Vinnytsia - AP

Heartbroken loved ones and Ukrainian locals have mourned the tragic death of four-year-old girl Liza Dmytrieva at a funeral, with a priest bursting into tears as he told grieving relatives "evil cannot win".

Wearing a crown of white flowers, Liza was laid to rest on Sunday after she was killed in a Russian missile strike on Thursday.

The girl, who had Down syndrome, was going to see a speech therapist with her mother when missiles pounded the city of Vinnytsia.

At least 24 people were killed in the strike, including Liza and two boys, aged seven and eight. More than 200 others were injured, including Liza's mother, who remains in an intensive care unit in a serious condition.

"I didn't know Liza, but no person can go through this with calm," Orthodox priest Vitalii Holoskevych said, crying as Liza's body lay in a coffin with flowers and teddy bears in the 18th-century Transfiguration Cathedral.

''We know that evil cannot win."

Liza’s father, Artem Dmytriev, had tears streaming down his face as he mourned the loss of his daughter in silence.

“Look, my flower! Look how many people came to you,” Liza’s grandmother, Larysa Dmytryshyna, said.

05:01 AM

Foreign ministers to discuss tightening sanctions against Moscow

EU foreign ministers are set to meet on Monday to discuss tightening sanctions against Russia.

According to a senior EU official, Brussels is expected to hold the initial sanctions discussions today, but not make a same-day decision.

Ministers are considering banning gold purchases from Russia and more Russian figures could also be placed on the EU blacklist.

"Moscow must continue to pay a high price for its aggression," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

04:35 AM

Ukrainian MP: 'I urge mothers with kids to seek safety abroad'

Today was 4 yo Liza’s funeral. She was far from the frontline. Further than #Kyiv. She was killed by #Russia. It’s to avoid pictures like this that I sent my own children away. And it’s why I urge 🇺🇦 mothers with kids to temporarily seek safety abroad whenever possible pic.twitter.com/6FTOswVb6V — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) July 17, 2022

04:23 AM

Kherson residents welcome Ukraine counter-offensive

Smiling shyly and cuddling a doll, five-year-old Elena Vyacheslav did not look like much of an authority on artillery fire. But even she had mastered the sounds on the approaching front-line near her home in Russian-occupied Kherson.

“It became more intensive over the past month,” said her mother Irina, 32, who fled with her daughter last week. “Eventually, Elena could tell the difference between incoming fire and outgoing fire.”

Frightening as it was, the thunder of the incoming ordnance also felt reassuring. For after nearly five months of life under Russian occupation, this was what Ms Vyacheslav had been hoping for – the sound of friendly bombs as Ukrainian forces started a counter-offensive.

“We sensed the start of the battle a few weeks ago,” she said. “We knew it was dangerous, but we didn’t mind.”

Read the full story by Colin Freeman here

In the last week, posters have been displayed around Russian-occupied Kherson making direct threats against those Ukrainians who are collaborating with the invading troops

02:52 AM

Volodymyr Zelensky sacks top aides over 'Russian collaboration'

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky sacked the head of the country's secret service and its chief prosecutor on Sunday night over collaboration with the Russians, alleged to have taken place in their departments.

As Moscow stepped up shelling across Ukraine, Mr Zelensky fired Ivan Bakanov, the head of the powerful domestic security agency, the SBU, and Iryna Venediktova, the prosecutor general.

He said 651 cases of treason had been opened and that more than 60 officials from Mr Bakanov and Ms Venediktova's agencies were now working against Ukraine in Russian-occupied territories.

Read the full story here

Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Iryna Venediktova, has been sacked from her post - Reuters

02:08 AM

