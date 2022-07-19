Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine's First Lady visits Washington

Olena Zelenska walks out of the State Department in Washington, after meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken - Patrick Semansky/AP
Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska has met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, beginning a series of high-profile appearances in Washington that will include a session with her American counterpart Jill Biden.

In honour of her visit, blue and yellow Ukrainian flags flew alongside American ones on Pennsylvania Avenue as Mrs Zelenska headed for her first announced event in the United States, the meeting with Mr Blinken.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the Secretary of State assured Mrs Zelenska of the US' commitment to Ukraine.

Mr Blinken also commended her for her work with civilians dealing with trauma and other damage from the war.

Mrs Zelenska's low-key arrival reflects that she is not travelling as an official representative of the government of her husband, President Volodymyr Zelensky.

She is due to meet with Mrs Biden at the White House on Tuesday and also speak in the congressional auditorium at the Capitol to lawmakers on Wednesday.

Follow the latest updates below.

07:35 AM

Putin arrives in Iran for talks on Syrian conflict, grain

In his first trip outside the former Soviet Union since the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Iran for a summit with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts on Syrian conflict, Iranian state TV said.

The three countries are working together to try to reduce the violence in Syria despite supporting opposing sides in the war. Russia and Iran are Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s strongest backers, while Turkey supports anti-Assad insurgents.

In Tehran, Putin and Erdogan will also meet to discuss a deal aimed at resuming Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports.

The spectre of an emerging U.S.-backed Arab-Israeli bloc that could tilt the Middle East balance of power further away from Iran has accelerated its clerical rulers' efforts to strengthen strategic ties with the Kremlin.

"Considering the evolving geopolitical ties after the Ukraine war, the establishment tries to secure Moscow's support in Tehran's confrontation with Washington and its regional allies," said a senior Iranian official, who asked not to be named.

Sending a clear message to the West that Russia will seek to boost ties with anti-West Iran, Putin will meet the Islamic Republic's most powerful authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, just a few days after U.S. President Joe Biden visited Israel and Saudi Arabia.

07:17 AM

Russia committing 'six separate armies' to Donbas offensive - MoD

06:54 AM

Ukraine's Avdiyivka repels series of attacks

Russian troops have tried unsuccessfully to advance towards the city of Avdiyivka north of Donetsk in recent days, the head of Avdiyivka's military administration, Vitaliy Barabash, said on Tuesday.

Avdiyivka lies on a road leading from Donetsk to the settlement of Kostyantynivka and further towards Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the key cities in the region that are still controlled by Ukraine.

"(Enemy statements) that the Avdiyivka-Kostyantynivka highway ... is under their control are untrue," Barabash told Ukrainian television.

He said Ukrainian forces had pushed back the Russians after the latter attacked for several days.

"Enemy losses are much bigger than ours," he said, and include about 40 dead.

Ukrainian troops lost four soldiers in the fighting, according to Barabash.

Separately, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Tuesday that one person was killed in Avdiyivka on Monday.

06:48 AM

UK: Russia struggles to sustain effective offensive combat

British military intelligence said on Tuesday that Russia had struggled to sustain effective offensive combat power since the start of its invasion of Ukraine and the problem was likely becoming increasingly acute.

"As well as dealing with severe under-manning, Russian planners face a dilemma between deploying reserves to the Donbas or defending against Ukrainian counterattacks in the southwestern Kherson sector," the Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update.

The ministry also added that while Russia may still make further territorial gains, their operational tempo and rate of advance was likely to be very slow.

05:04 AM

Russian shelling kills at least six in Toretsk

Ukraine's Emergency Services said at least six people were killed by Russian shelling on Monday, targeting the city of Toretsk in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

Toretsk was taken briefly in the Russian invasion of 2014, but Ukrainian forces ended up taking the city back.

Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said Russian shelling there had been incessant. Four Russian strikes had been carried out on the city of Kramatorsk, and he urged civilians to evacuate.

"We're seeing that the Russians want to sow fear and panic," Mr Kyrylenko said.

"The front line is moving, so civilians must leave the region and evacuate."

Nearly 1,000 civilians were evacuated to Ukraine on Monday from Russian-held territories in the northern Kharkiv region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. About a third of the region remains in Russian hands after Moscow's troops overran it in April.

04:10 AM

Wagner group promises ‘travel and friendship’

Russia’s shadowy Kremlin-linked mercenary group is hiring new fighters with the promise of “travel and friendship” as it openly recruits soldiers for the first time.

Wagner, said to be operated by Yevgeny Prigozhin, Vladimir Putin’s former chef, sends secretive fighting groups around the world to look after Russian interests abroad.

Many have ended up fighting in Ukraine. But with casualties mounting in Russia’s regular army, analysts said army commanders were relying on more “volunteers” from organisations such as Wagner.

The British Ministry of Defence warned on Monday that Wagner itself was “lowering recruitment standards and hiring convicts”.

Read the full story here.

02:39 AM

Cluster bombs and missiles rain down on Ukraine

Russian forces kept up their bombardment of cities across Ukraine, with intense shelling of Sumy in the north, cluster bombs targeting Mykolaiv and a missile strike in Odesa in the south, authorities said on Tuesday.

Russia has shifted to a campaign of devastating bombardments to cement and extend its control of Ukraine's south and east.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a shell from a towed howitzer FH-70 at a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues in Donbas Region - REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
In Odesa, a Russian missile strike injured at least four people, burned houses to the ground and set other homes on fire, Oleksii Matsulevych, a spokesman for the regional administration, said.

Russian forces targeted Mykolaiv with cluster shells, injuring at least two people and damaging windows and roofs of private houses, the Ukrainian city's mayor, Oleksandr Senkevich, said.

More than 150 mines and shells had been fired on the Sumy region, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the head of the Sumy regional military administration, said.

"They fired mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. The Russians also opened fire using machine guns and grenade launchers," he said.

02:16 AM

Russia: US Himars rockets must be destroyed

The Kremlin has ordered its armies to prioritise destroying American long-range artillery in Ukraine – a first official admission of their devastating impact on Russia’s military plans.

Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defence minister, gave the order shortly after US Himars were reported to have blown up another ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Kherson.

Read the full story here.

01:58 AM

Zelensky fed up with 'unsatisfactory results of work'

As Russia kept up its relentless shelling across Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky expanded the shakeup of his security services on Monday by suspending 28 more officials.

It came a day after he dismissed two senior officials over allegations that their agencies harboured "collaborators and traitors".

Volodymyr Zelensky fired Iryna Venediktova, the prosecutor general - Simon Townsley
In his nightly video address, Mr Zelensky said a "personnel audit" of the Security Service of Ukraine was underway, and the dismissal of the 28 officials was being decided.

"Different levels, different areas of focus. But the reasons are similar – unsatisfactory results of work," he said.

Analysts said the moves are designed to strengthen the Ukrainian President's control over the army and security agencies, which have been led by people appointed before the Russian invasion began.

"In the conditions of a war, Zelensky needs leaders that are capable of tackling several tasks at the same time – to resist Russia's intrigues within the country to create a fifth column, to be in contact and coordination with international experts, to do their actual job effectively," Volodymyr Fesenko, a political analyst with the Penta Centre think tank, told The Associated Press.

READ MORE: Ukraine’s spy problem runs deeper than Volodymyr Zelensky’s childhood friend

01:27 AM

Today's top stories

  • Suspicions of treachery burst into the open on Sunday when the Security Service of Ukraine arrested its own former chief of Crimean affairs on suspicion of high treason. Hours later, Volodymyr Zelensky unceremoniously dismissed the country's chief spy, and the prosecutor general, citing the large number of staff at both agencies in occupied territories who switched sides to work with Russia

  • The Kremlin has ordered its armies to prioritise destroying US long-range artillery in Ukraine – a first official admission of their devastating impact on Russia’s military plans

  • Gazprom has declared “force majeure” on gas supplies to Europe, heightening fears of a complete cut-off that could trigger significant energy shortages across the continent this winter

  • Russia’s shadowy Kremlin-linked mercenary group, Wagner, is hiring new fighters with the promise of “travel and friendship” as it openly recruits soldiers for the first time

  • Refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine to Ireland will be forced to live in tents because of a shortage of housing for asylum seekers

