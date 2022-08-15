Russia-Ukraine war: North Korea and Russia to expand 'bilateral relations', Putin tells Kim

Grace Millimaci
Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, in 2019 - Alexander Zemlianichenko/via Reuters
Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, in 2019 - Alexander Zemlianichenko/via Reuters

Vladimir Putin told Kim Jong-un that their two countries would "expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts", Pyongyang's state media reported on Monday.

In a letter to the North Korean leader for Korea's liberation day, the Russian President said closer ties would be in both countries' interests, and would help strengthen the security and stability of the Korean peninsula and the Northeastern Asian region, North Korea's KCNA news agency said.

Kim also sent a letter to Putin saying the Russian-North Korean friendship had been forged in the Second World War with victory over Japan, which had occupied the Korean peninsula.

The "strategic and tactical cooperation, support and solidarity" between the two countries had since reached a new level in their common efforts to frustrate threats and provocations from hostile military forces, Kim said in the letter.

KCNA did not identify the hostile forces, but it has typically used that term to refer to the United States and its allies.

Russians detain their own former spy chief

A former Russian spy who led rebels in Ukraine's Donetsk region in 2014 has been detained after attempting to join the front line of the Kremlin’s war.

Igor Girkin, also called Igor Strelkov, decided to sign up after growing frustrated with the slow progress of the conflict.

Photos on social media show a clean-shaved Girkin without his trademark moustache in an apparent attempt to travel in disguise to the battle near Kherson in southern Ukraine.

Nuclear disaster risk 'increasing every day'

A Ukrainian mother and child ride a bike past a car destroyed by Russian shelling in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast - Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency
A Ukrainian mother and child ride a bike past a car destroyed by Russian shelling in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast - Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency

The risk of disaster at Europe's largest nuclear plant is "increasing every day", the mayor of the city where it is located told AFP on Sunday, after Ukraine and Russia exchanged blame for fresh shelling around the facility.

The Zaporizhzhia plant in south-eastern Ukraine has been occupied by Russian forces since March, and Kyiv has accused Moscow of basing hundreds of soldiers and storing arms there.

The facility has come under fire repeatedly in the past week, raising the spectre of a nuclear catastrophe.

"What is happening there is outright nuclear terrorism, and it can end unpredictably at any moment," said Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Energodar city where the plant is based.

"The risks are increasing every day," he said from the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia.

He said there was mortar shelling on the plant "every day and night":  "The situation is hazardous, and what causes the most concern is that there is no de-escalation process."

North Korea and Russia to expand 'bilateral relations'

Kim Jong-un predicted cooperation between Russia and North Korea would grow based on an agreement signed in 2019 when he met with Vladimir Putin.

North Korea in July recognised two Russian-backed breakaway "people's republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent states, and officials raised the prospect of North Korean workers being sent to the areas to help in construction and other labour.

Ukraine, which is resisting a Russian invasion described by Moscow as a "special military operation", immediately severed relations with Pyongyang over the move.

Pyongyang's state media reported on Monday that Putin told Kim that their two countries would "expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts".

In a letter to the North Korean leader for Korea's liberation day, the Russian President said closer ties would be in both countries' interests, and would help strengthen the security and stability of the Korean peninsula and the Northeastern Asian region, North Korea's KCNA news agency said.

Kim also sent a letter to Putin saying the Russian-North Korean friendship had been forged in the Second World War with victory over Japan, which had occupied the Korean peninsula.

The "strategic and tactical cooperation, support and solidarity" between the two countries had since reached a new level in their common efforts to frustrate threats and provocations from hostile military forces, Kim said in the letter.

KCNA did not identify the hostile forces, but it has typically used that term to refer to the United States and its allies.

Today's top stories

  • Russia has begun withdrawing troops across a key river to escape a Ukrainian counter offensive, Ukrainian officials have claimed. If confirmed, that would leave an estimated 20,000 or more Russian soldiers isolated from their commanders and cut off from supply lines by the half-mile-wide river

  • A former Russian spy who led rebels in Ukraine's Donetsk region in 2014 has been detained after attempting to join the front line of the Kremlin’s war

  • Without gas storage, Britain finds itself dangerously vulnerable to Vladimir Putin’s machinations. It is a predicament rooted in a decade of complacency by politicians of all parties who are now engaged in a war of blame

  • Firms transformed to produce war supplies and a self-employment boom are driving a rapid recovery in business creation in Ukraine after a collapse in the early stages of Russia’s invasion

  • The automated Phalanx CIWS cannons aboard Britain's aircraft carriers are a final line of defence against attack, capable of filling the sky with 4,500 armour-piercing rounds a minute to defeat incoming missiles. Find a way to dodge them, and the HMS Queen Elizabeth is little more than a floating 65,000-tonne target. It would be no surprise, then, if military chiefs are feeling a little nervous about the latest wonder weapon

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe