Russia-Ukraine war: North Korea and Russia to expand 'bilateral relations', Putin tells Kim

Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, in 2019 - Alexander Zemlianichenko/via Reuters

Vladimir Putin told Kim Jong-un that their two countries would "expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts", Pyongyang's state media reported on Monday.

In a letter to the North Korean leader for Korea's liberation day, the Russian President said closer ties would be in both countries' interests, and would help strengthen the security and stability of the Korean peninsula and the Northeastern Asian region, North Korea's KCNA news agency said.

Kim also sent a letter to Putin saying the Russian-North Korean friendship had been forged in the Second World War with victory over Japan, which had occupied the Korean peninsula.

The "strategic and tactical cooperation, support and solidarity" between the two countries had since reached a new level in their common efforts to frustrate threats and provocations from hostile military forces, Kim said in the letter.

KCNA did not identify the hostile forces, but it has typically used that term to refer to the United States and its allies.

Russians detain their own former spy chief

A former Russian spy who led rebels in Ukraine's Donetsk region in 2014 has been detained after attempting to join the front line of the Kremlin’s war.

Igor Girkin, also called Igor Strelkov, decided to sign up after growing frustrated with the slow progress of the conflict.

Photos on social media show a clean-shaved Girkin without his trademark moustache in an apparent attempt to travel in disguise to the battle near Kherson in southern Ukraine.

Nuclear disaster risk 'increasing every day'

A Ukrainian mother and child ride a bike past a car destroyed by Russian shelling in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast - Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency

The risk of disaster at Europe's largest nuclear plant is "increasing every day", the mayor of the city where it is located told AFP on Sunday, after Ukraine and Russia exchanged blame for fresh shelling around the facility.

The Zaporizhzhia plant in south-eastern Ukraine has been occupied by Russian forces since March, and Kyiv has accused Moscow of basing hundreds of soldiers and storing arms there.

The facility has come under fire repeatedly in the past week, raising the spectre of a nuclear catastrophe.

"What is happening there is outright nuclear terrorism, and it can end unpredictably at any moment," said Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Energodar city where the plant is based.

"The risks are increasing every day," he said from the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia.

He said there was mortar shelling on the plant "every day and night": "The situation is hazardous, and what causes the most concern is that there is no de-escalation process."

North Korea and Russia to expand 'bilateral relations'

Kim Jong-un predicted cooperation between Russia and North Korea would grow based on an agreement signed in 2019 when he met with Vladimir Putin.

North Korea in July recognised two Russian-backed breakaway "people's republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent states, and officials raised the prospect of North Korean workers being sent to the areas to help in construction and other labour.

Ukraine, which is resisting a Russian invasion described by Moscow as a "special military operation", immediately severed relations with Pyongyang over the move.

