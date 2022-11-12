Ukraine war latest: Russian public 'will question point of war' after losing Kherson

A crowd of young people in Kherson raise their arms in the air and cheer as they wrap themselves in the Ukrainian flag - Oleksandr Khomenko/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Moscow's "strategic failure" in the city of Kherson will sow doubt among the Russian public about the point of the war in Ukraine, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Saturday.

Kherson was the first major urban hub to fall after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine on February 24th.

"Russia's announced withdrawal from Kherson marks another strategic failure for them. In February, Russia failed to take any of its major objectives except Kherson," Wallace said in a statement.

"Now with that also being surrendered, ordinary people of Russia must surely ask themselves: 'What was it all for?'"

Wallace said the invasion had "only achieved international isolationism and humiliation".

But he also urged caution. "The UK and the international community will continue to support them [Ukraine], and while the withdrawal is welcome, no one is going to underestimate the continuing threat posed by the Russian Federation," he said.

12:42 PM

Victory over Russia will be 'a joint victory of all peace-loving nations', says Ukraine

Kyiv said on Saturday that the West was on its way to "joint victory" over Moscow after Kherson returned to Ukrainian hands.

"There were very few who believed that Ukraine would survive," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said as he met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"This is coming, and our victory will be our joint victory - a victory of all peace-loving nations across the world."

Blinken hailed the "remarkable courage" of Ukraine's military and people and vowed that US support "will continue for as long as it takes" to defeat Russia.

12:16 PM

Jubilant scenes in Kherson as residents welcome Ukrainian soldiers

The celebrations are continuing in Kherson after Russian forces withdrew and Ukrainian soldiers reached the centre of the city, ending nine months of occupation.

Video emerging from the city shows people crying, embracing soldiers, draping themselves in Ukrainian flags and shouting "Slava Ukraini", or "Glory to Ukraine".

12:02 PM

Banksy paints the walls of Ukraine's bombed out buildings

British graffiti artist Banksy appears to be in Ukraine, with several murals in his signature style spotted on ruined buildings in and around Kyiv.

One shows a young boy defeating an adult in martial arts. The man - who may represent avid judo fan Vladimir Putin - is thrown to the ground in the artwork.

Two others show young girls performing gymnastics on bombed out buildings.

A mural on the side of a damaged building shows a small boy throwing a much larger man to the ground during a judo fight - Ed Ram/Getty Images

11:28 AM

US hails 'extraordinary victory' in Kherson

The US hailed Ukraine's "extraordinary victory" in recapturing Kherson from the Russians on Saturday.

"It's a big moment and it's due to the incredible tenacity and skill of the Ukrainians, backed by the relentless and united support of the United States and our allies," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

Celebrations were continuing in the city on Saturday with footage showing jubilant scenes.

But Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba warned against complacency. "We are winning battles on the ground. But the war continues," he said.

10:56 AM

Internet being returned to Kherson

The Ukrainian military has set up an internet hotspot in central Kherson, allowing residents to contact loved ones after weeks without connectivity.

Internet in Kherson had been largely unavailable in recent weeks, with reports that Russian forces were dismantling local infrastructure in preparation for their withdrawal.

Internet service has been patchy throughout the occupation. With mobile and internet data being rerouted through Russian networks, many were also concerned about their communications being monitored.

Footage from Sky News on Saturday showed an internet spot set up by the Ukrainian military in central Kherson after they recaptured the city, with correspondent Alex Rossi noting that it would allow people to contact their loved ones and tell them they're OK.

“There are many stories that we’re hearing here about people who don’t know where their friends and relatives are," he added.

10:23 AM

‘I lived for this moment’

A resident of Kherson has described how the dream of welcoming Ukrainian forces to the city kept him going through nine months of Russian occupation.

As people in central Kherson embraced soldiers and shouted “Slava Ukraini!” (Glory to Ukraine), the man told Sky News:

“It feels like freedom at last. It feels like a big future is coming here.” He said he knew Kherson would be liberated “from the very first day” of occupation. “You have to have something which you live for and this was the moment to live for," he said.

Video footage showed residents welcoming Sky's International Correspondent Alex Rossi to the city after months of being cut off from the outside world.

10:01 AM

'Nearly all of Mykolaiv province recaptured'

The governor of Mykolaiv province, which borders Kherson, says almost the entire region is now under Ukrainian control.

Russian forces have failed to capture the province despite months of attacks.

Governor Vitaliy Kim wrote on Telegram that the entire region, save for the Kinburn cape in the south, had been returned to Ukrainian control.

"Now it's official: the entire Mykolaiv region (except Kinburn) has been liberated," he wrote.

09:53 AM

'Children running to greet us'

About 30 miles away from Kherson city, Andriy Zholob, a commander of a medical unit, said they had been greeted by smiling faces and given "embroidered towels which we display on our vehicles".

"We see children running to meet us and greeting us," Zholob told AFP.