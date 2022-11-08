Russia-Ukraine war latest: 'Hundreds' of Russians killed daily as Donetsk is 'littered with bodies'

A destroyed building and military vehicle at a former Russian base - Heathcliff O'Malley

Hundreds of Russians are being killed every day amid intense fighting in the Donetsk region, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday.

“They are being killed in their hundreds every day. The ground in front of Ukrainian positions is littered with bodies of the occupiers,” the president said.

He added that Donetsk remains the "epicentre" of the conflict.

The towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka are suffering the heaviest fighting, with officials describing dire conditions for civilians who remain there.

Disabled Ukrainian children 'forcibly deported' to Moscow

About 100 disabled children were moved from a medical facility in Dnipriany in Kherson region to the Moscow region, Ukraine's military alleged on Monday.

Patients from an elderly people's home in Kakhovka were also being moved and Russian forces are taking over those facilities, it said.

It comes amid a civilian evacuation of parts of Russian-occupied Kherson in anticipation of intense fighting, with civilians being moved deeper into Russian-held territory.

Kyiv has described the evacuation of the area as a forced deportation. Moscow says it is sending residents away for safety.

Russian forces 'disguised as civilians' prepare for street fighting in Kherson

Russian troops are dressing in civilian clothes and occupying homes in the southern city of Kherson as they prepare for street fighting, Ukraine said on Monday.

The battle for Kherson, one of the war's most important, is expected to be bloody and civilians have been ordered to leave the city.

Ukraine's military said Russian forces, "disguised in civilian clothes, occupy the premises of civilians and strengthen positions inside for conducting street battles."

It also alleged that Russian forces were "involved in looting and theft from residents and from infrastructure sites and are taking away equipment, food and vehicles to the Russian Federation".