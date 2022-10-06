Russia-Ukraine war latest: Five trapped under rubble after deadly Russian missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia

Ukraine - UKRAINE-CRISIS/ZAPORIZHZHIA

At least two people were killed and five remain trapped under rubble after Russia launched a series of strikes on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia overnight.

Oleksandr Starukh, the regional governor, said that one woman died directly in the strikes and another one on the way to hospital after the shelling on the southern city.

"At least five people are under the rubble of buildings," Mr Starukh added on the Telegram messaging app. "Many people were saved. Among them is a three-year-old girl, the child is being taken care of. A rescue operation continues."

Zaporizhzhia is one of the four Ukrainian regions illegally annexed by Russia last week, which also include Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk.

It comes as Liz Truss is set to urge European leaders today to stand united in the face of Russian aggression as Europe faces "its biggest crisis since the Second World War", when she addresses a regional summit in the Czech Republic.

07:47 AM

This is Europe’s biggest crisis since 1945, PM to tell leaders

The Prime Minister will urge leaders to stand united in the face of Russian aggression as Europe faces “its biggest crisis since the Second World War”, when she addresses a regional summit in the Czech Republic today.

Liz Truss will attend the meeting of leaders from across Europe to shore up support for Ukraine and galvanise collective action on energy security and migration, delivering on UK priorities.

In a series of bilateral meetings in Prague, the Prime Minister will encourage countries to go further and faster to end Europe’s reliance on Russian hydrocarbons and “usher in a new era of resilience and independence”.

Ms Truss will say: “Europe is facing its biggest crisis since the Second World War. And we have faced it together with unity and resolve.

“We must continue to stand firm - to ensure that Ukraine wins this war, but also to deal with the strategic challenges that it has exposed.”

06:27 AM

US believes Ukrainians may have been behind car bomb that killed Darya Dugina

Parts of the Ukrainian government authorised a car bomb which killed the daughter of a key ally of Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the US believes, Rozina Sabur writes.

Kyiv has always denied responsibility for the attack of Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist, in August.

But US intelligence agencies have now concluded that the explosion was sanctioned by parts of the Ukrainian government in a closely held assessment shared within the US government last week, according to the New York Times.

US officials insisted Washington had no advance knowledge of the attack, nor did it provide intelligence or other assistance that led to it, according to the paper.

Read more: Ukrainians behind car bombing that killed daughter of key Putin ally, US believes

Darya Dugina was killed in August in an attack that was condemned by US officials - REUTERS

05:28 AM

Fire reported after shelling in Zaporizhzhia

Overnight shelling in Ukraine's city of Zaporizhzhia has damaged or destroyed several residential buildings, causing fires and injuries, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said on Thursday morning.

"As a result of the enemy attacks, fires broke out in the city," Mr Starukh wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"There are possible casualties. Rescuers are already pulling people out from under the rubble."

04:48 AM

US spends $290m on anti-radiation drugs

The US government has purchased a significant supply of radiation-injury drugs as the Russian president threatened the use of nuclear weapons, Lizzie Roberts and Jamie Johnson write.

A $290 million procurement of the drug Nplate, to treat acute radiation syndrome (ARS), was announced by the US Health and Human Services (HSS).

The government confirmed it was the first purchase of the drug, manufactured by the California pharmaceutical company Amgen.

The purchase comes after Vladimir Putin renewed his threat of nuclear war. In a speech last month he vowed to use “all the means at our disposal” to protect Russia and its people. “This is not a bluff,” he said.

Read more: US splashes $290m on anti-radiation drugs after Putin ups nuclear threats

04:18 AM

Kyiv retakes more annexed land

Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces have retaken more settlements in Kherson, one of the partially Russian-occupied southern regions that Moscow claims to have annexed.

With Russian forces retreating from front lines in the south and east, Mr Zelensky said in a late-night video address on Wednesday that Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka and Petropavlivka to the northeast of Kherson had been "liberated".

At the United Nations, Russia is lobbying for a secret ballot instead of a public vote next week when the 193-member UN General Assembly considers whether to condemn its annexation of Donetsk and Luhansk in the east and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south after staging referendums in the provinces.

Ukrainian troops in the liberated village of Drobysheve on Wednesday - GETTY IMAGES

03:34 AM

Ukraine could win back Crimea, says US

Ukraine could retake Crimea if it continues to recapture territory from fleeing Russian forces at its current rate, senior US military officials believe, Roland Oliphant, Con Coughlin and Verity Bowman write.

The assessment came as Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, acknowledged battlefield setbacks for the first time and Ukrainian troops pursued the Russian army into the Luhansk region, reversing one of the Kremlin’s key gains of the war.

Western officials have previously considered retaking Crimea by force impossible, because Russia was expected to fight tooth and claw to defend it.

But a senior US officer told The Telegraph that recent Russian military collapses mean “the recapture of Crimea by Ukraine is now a distinct possibility and can no longer be discounted”.

Read more: Ukraine could recapture Crimea as fleeing Russians continue to flounder

Ukraine forces in the town on Bakhmut on Wednesday - REUTERS

03:32 AM

