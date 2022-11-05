Russia-Ukraine war latest: 'Assassination attempt' on judge who sentenced Britons to death
A judge who sentenced two Britons to death has been the victim of an assassination attempt, it has been reported.
Alexander Nikulin suffered gunshot wounds and is in serious condition in hospital after he was attacked in the city of Vuhlehirsk in the Donetsk region, according to local media.
“In Vuhlehirsk, an attempt was made to assassinate the so-called judge of the "DNR Supreme Court," the local "Ministry of Internal Affairs" reports. [Mr Nikulin is in a] serious condition, [and] the collaborator is in hospital. He has gunshot wounds,” Nexta TV reported, without elaborating on what is meant by ‘collaborator’.
Mr Nikulin was one of the judges on a panel that sentenced Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner to death, along with a Moroccan man, Brahim Saadoune.
Aslin and Pinner were captured fighting for Ukraine. They were released and returned to the UK in September.
10:15 AM
Iran acknowledges drone shipments to Russia before war
Iran has acknowledged for the first time that it had supplied Moscow with drones but said they were sent before the war in Ukraine.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said a "small number" of drones had been supplied to Russia a few months before Moscow's forces invaded Ukraine on February 24, but that supply had now stopped.
"This fuss made by some Western countries that Iran has provided missiles and drones to Russia to help the war in Ukraine - the missile part is completely wrong," the official IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.
"The drone part is true and we provided Russia a small number of drones months before the Ukraine war," he said.
Russia has used drones to target Ukraine’s power stations and civilian infrastructure.
10:02 AM
Watch: The British troops helping to train Ukrainians for the front line
Ukrainians from all walks of life will spend today taking part in training programmes across the UK, learning the skills needed to defend their country and one day return to their normal lives.
🎥 Meet those proud to train them👇#WeStandWithUkrainepic.twitter.com/ukLbYQhaSi
— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 5, 2022
09:13 AM
Today's top stories
Ukraine will receive 90 refurbished and upgraded Czech T-72 tanks - labelled by the Pentagon as “the most advanced on the battlefield” - as part of $400 million (£348.15 million) in military aid
In grainy CCTV footage from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, nine men with their heads bowed hurry across a muddy street at gunpoint, each clutching the waist of the man in front. Only one will survive the coming massacre
Few things encapsulate the brutality of the Eastern Front in the Second World War better than the Soviet Union’s so-called “barrier troops”
Vladimir Putin has likely deployed “barrier units” to gun down Russian soldiers who try to desert the front line, according to British intelligence, in a reprisal of Stalin’s brutal Second World War tactic
Vladimir Putin has called on Russian officials to forcibly evacuate residents of Russia-occupied Kherson to safety, but there was confusion in the city this evening, as a curfew appeared to be ordered and then rescinded