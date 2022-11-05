Russia-Ukraine war latest: 'Assassination attempt' on judge who sentenced Britons to death

Ukrainian soldiers prepare to fire a round from a 2C23 Nona-SVK self-propelled mortar system on the frontline, from the tank that was captured from Russian soldiers at a battle in Husarivka in March, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the eastern Donbas region of Bakhmut, Ukraine, November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne - REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A judge who sentenced two Britons to death has been the victim of an assassination attempt, it has been reported.

Alexander Nikulin suffered gunshot wounds and is in serious condition in hospital after he was attacked in the city of Vuhlehirsk in the Donetsk region, according to local media.

“In Vuhlehirsk, an attempt was made to assassinate the so-called judge of the "DNR Supreme Court," the local "Ministry of Internal Affairs" reports. [Mr Nikulin is in a] serious condition, [and] the collaborator is in hospital. He has gunshot wounds,” Nexta TV reported, without elaborating on what is meant by ‘collaborator’.

Mr Nikulin was one of the judges on a panel that sentenced Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner to death, along with a Moroccan man, Brahim Saadoune.

Aslin and Pinner were captured fighting for Ukraine. They were released and returned to the UK in September.

Iran acknowledges drone shipments to Russia before war

Iran has acknowledged for the first time that it had supplied Moscow with drones but said they were sent before the war in Ukraine.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said a "small number" of drones had been supplied to Russia a few months before Moscow's forces invaded Ukraine on February 24, but that supply had now stopped.

"This fuss made by some Western countries that Iran has provided missiles and drones to Russia to help the war in Ukraine - the missile part is completely wrong," the official IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.

"The drone part is true and we provided Russia a small number of drones months before the Ukraine war," he said.

Russia has used drones to target Ukraine’s power stations and civilian infrastructure.

Watch: The British troops helping to train Ukrainians for the front line

Ukrainians from all walks of life will spend today taking part in training programmes across the UK, learning the skills needed to defend their country and one day return to their normal lives.



🎥 Meet those proud to train them👇#WeStandWithUkrainepic.twitter.com/ukLbYQhaSi — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 5, 2022

