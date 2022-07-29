Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv steps up offensive as first grain shipment could leave Black Sea today

Josh White
·8 min read
Ukrainian troops fire on Russian positions near Kharkiv on Thursday - EPA

Ukraine on Thursday stepped up its drive to retake Russian-controlled southern Ukraine by trying to bomb and isolate Russian troops in hard-to-resupply areas.

President Volodymyr Zelensky once again signalled that Ukrainians would not be intimidated by the Russian invasion in an address to his people on Thursday night.

"We shall do everything to ensure no one anywhere in the world remains indifferent to this terrible war that Russia has unleashed on our country and against the very notion of freedom," Mr Zelensky said.

Russia and Ukraine struck a deal last week to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports, but UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said "crucial" details for the safe passage of vessels were still being worked out.

Mr Griffiths was hopeful the first shipment of grain from a Ukrainian Black Sea port could take place as early as Friday.

Allowing safe passage for grain shipments from Ukrainian ports should ease shortages that have left tens of millions of people around the world facing soaring food prices and hunger.

Follow the latest updates below.

08:01 AM

UK defence spending 'declining' - Ben Wallace

Defence spending is declining, and by 2026 the UK would go from being the leader in Europe to down to about eighth, Ben Wallace has said.

The Defence Secretary was questioned on Sky News about Liz Truss' pledge to increase defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP, which is going to cost between £20 and 25 billion.

Mr Wallace and Ms Truss supporter said: "The defence spending increase, that is by 2030. That is saying that we need to grow the defence budget to be on a 3pc of GDP by 2030.

"We are currently declining. We are forecast around 2026 to go below 2pc of GDP, taking us from being the leader in Europe to down to about eighth in European defence spending, which would not be a sign of British leadership and not allow us to keep ourselves and indeed our allies safe."

He added: "On that commitment, the funding would really start rising in 2025. So, there would be time to deal with the cost-of-living crisis that we have now and to use, what her commitments currently are, to address the issues."

07:49 AM

Russia is failing in many areas of Ukraine war - Ben Wallace

Russia is failing in "many areas" in its war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin might seek to change strategy again, Ben Wallace has said.

"The Russians are failing at the moment on the ground in many areas ... Putin's plan A, B, and C has failed and he may look to plan D," Mr Wallace told Sky News.

07:24 AM

Dramatic explosion as Kharkiv park is hit by Russian missile

07:01 AM

MoD comments on Wagner's likely front-line role

Russian private military firm Wagner has likely been allocated responsibility for specific sectors of the front line in eastern Ukraine, possibly as Russia is facing a major shortage of combat infantry, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update on Friday.

"This is a significant change from the previous employment of the group since 2015, when it typically undertook missions distinct from overt, large-scale regular Russian military activity," MoD said in a regular intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

It also said that Wagner's forces are highly unlikely to be sufficient to make a significant difference in the trajectory of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

05:08 AM

Fears of 'second phase of ground operations'

More than 10 Russian missiles also hit the Chernihiv region northeast of Kyiv, regional Governor Vyacheslav Chausov told Ukrainian TV. Like Kyiv, Chernihiv had not been targeted for weeks.

"This was Russia offering greetings on Ukraine’s Day of State Sovereignty," he said, adding there were concerns about a "second phase of ground operations by the enemy".

The North district command of the Ukrainian armed forces said more than 20 missiles had been fired at the Chernihiv region bordering Russia from a base in Belarus – Russia's ally.

In the south, Ukraine said its planes struck five Russian strongholds around the city of Kherson and another nearby city, where it is focusing its biggest counter-offensive since Russia's invasion began.

04:59 AM

Attack shatters sense of normalcy in Kyiv

A fisherman watches smoke rise after Russian forces launched a missile attack on a military unit in the Vyshhorod district on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine - AP Photo/David Goldman

Fifteen people were injured when missiles hit military installations in the Vyshhorod district on the edge of the Ukrainian capital on Thursday, Kyiv regional Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said.

Air-raid sirens blared as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed parliament alongside visiting Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, as Ukraine marked its Day of Ukrainian Statehood with a public holiday for the first time on Thursday.

"It doesn’t matter with what Russia threatens us; whether it’s air-raid sirens or something else; what is important is that we make other countries fall in love with our Ukrainian firmness," Mr Zelensky said.

The attack shattered the sense of normalcy that has returned to life in Kyiv since Russian forces abandoned attempts to capture the city in the first weeks of the war, in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.

03:40 AM

Live from Ukraine: Day 4 of our special podcast episodes

This week, Ukraine: The Latest host David Knowles, and our Defence and Security Editor, Dominic Nicholls, are in Ukraine, meeting prominent politicians, visiting some significant locations of the war so far, and speaking to those who are experiencing the struggle firsthand to hear their stories.

In our fourth episode from Ukraine, David visits a market in central Kyiv, and Dominic is joined by Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, Olga Stefanishyna.

02:57 AM

Truss: I'll call Zelensky first

Liz Truss on Thursday night described herself as a “freedom fighter” on Ukraine, telling Conservative Party members they could trust her to do all she can to ensure Vladimir Putin is defeated, Daniel Martin writes.

The Foreign Secretary said she would make Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, the first foreign leader she calls if she is chosen as the next prime minister, pledging to follow in Boris Johnson’s footsteps and be Kyiv’s “greatest friend”.

Ms Truss said she would urge G7 nations to provide more lethal and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and “commit completely to ensuring Putin fails and suffers a strategic defeat, and that Russia is constrained in the future”.

She also pledged to rewrite the integrated defence and security review to focus on threats from Russia and an “increasingly assertive” China, which will include a promise to spend three per cent of GDP on defence by 2030.

Read more: Liz Truss: I’ll do what is right and necessary on Ukraine, and defend our freedom

Liz Truss said she would be “completely committed” to a Ukrainian victory over Russia - EPA

02:14 AM

Kherson residents fear major urban battle

Civilians have begun to leave Kherson amid fears of a major urban battle between the occupying Russian garrison and an approaching Ukrainian counter-offensive, Verity Bowman and Roland Oliphant write.

The exodus came as posters of the US-supplied Himars weapons system appeared on the city’s streets, urging Russian soldiers to leave.

“No one in Kherson feels safe,” said Alexander Smurikov, a 22-year-old who left with his mother and younger sisters on Wednesday.

“There was a base 500 metres from my home. [Russian soldiers] would walk around, smoke our cigarettes and spit. The Russians march like it is their land, but I bet it will not be much longer. Ukraine is coming back.

“I am exhausted and scared for my Dad, he stayed behind at our home. There is no connection with him and my grandparents. It is dangerous to drive through Ukraine, but we had to leave before the fighting got closer.”

Read more: Kherson’s partisans tell the Russians: ‘Can’t leave? Himars will help you’

02:04 AM

Today's top stories

