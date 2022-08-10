Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv denies responsibility for Crimea air base attack

Explosions rocked a Russian airbase in Crimea on Tuesday - AP

Ukraine is not taking responsibility for explosions at a Russian air base in Crimea on Tuesday, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky has said, suggesting partisans might have been involved.

Mykhailo Podolyak, asked by the Dozhd online television channel whether Kyiv was taking responsibility, replied: "Of course not. What do we have to do with this?"

The denial contradicts a Ukrainian official who on Tuesday told the New York Times that the assault was carried out with a "device exclusively of Ukrainian manufacture".

Powerful explosions rocked a Russian air base in Crimea on Tuesday in what may mark an escalation of the war in Ukraine. At least one person was killed and several others were wounded, authorities said.

Russia's defence ministry denied the Saki base on the Black Sea had been shelled and said instead that munitions had detonated. But Ukrainian social networks were abuzz with speculation that it was hit by Ukrainian-fired long-range missiles.

Ukraine's president on Tuesday vowed to retake Crimea from Russia.

"This Russian war against Ukraine and against all of free Europe began with Crimea and must end with Crimea – its liberation," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

Follow the latest updates below.

03:20 AM

Cryptocurrency exchange based in London hit by suspected Russian cyber attack

GCHQ and the police have been alerted to a suspected Russian cyber attack on British soil, Charles Hymas writes.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which is part of GCHQ, and Scotland Yard have been assessing a series of attacks attempting to take down a cryptocurrency exchange based in London.

The “distributed denial of service” attack on Currency.com saw millions of computers around the world coerced to bombard the company’s website with multiple requests, in an attempt to crash its systems.

Story continues

The cyber attack started in April after Viktor Prokopenya, founder of Currency.com, announced he was pulling his company out of Russia in protest against the invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: Suspected Russian cyber attack on British soil as firm subjected to ‘daily’ hacks

02:58 AM

Why the Crimea attack could be so significant

If it is confirmed that Ukraine is responsible for the attack on the air base in Crimea, the strike would represent a dramatic escalation in the five-month long conflict, Nataliya Vasilyeva, Joe Barnes and Dominic Nicholls write.

The peninsula, occupied by Moscow's forces since 2014, has so far been spared from the fighting.

It fuelled speculation that Ukraine’s armed forces had carried out the bombardment with undeclared heavy weapons donated by the United States, such as deadly Atacms rockets, which have a 300km range.

Witnesses to the blasts reported hearing at least 12 explosions, describing the final eruption, some 30 minutes after the first, as the loudest.

Read more: ‘Ukrainian missile strikes’ hit Russian air base in Crimea

02:33 AM

Russians ‘trying to connect nuclear plant to Crimea’

Russian forces occupying the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeast Ukraine are preparing to connect to Crimea and are damaging the plant by reorienting its electricity production, Ukrainian operator Energoatom warned on Tuesday.

It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and was occupied by Russia early in its invasion. Kyiv and Moscow blamed each other for attacks on the plant last week.

"The Russian military at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are implementing the program of (Russian operator) Rosatom aimed at connecting the plant to the Crimean electricity grid," Energoatom president Petro Kotin told Ukrainian television on Tuesday.

"To do this, you must first damage the power lines of the plant connected to the Ukrainian energy system. From August 7 to 9, the Russians have already damaged three power lines. At the moment, the plant is operating with only one production line, which is an extremely dangerous way of working," he added.

"When the last production line is disconnected, the plant will be powered by generators running on diesel. Everything will then depend on their reliability and fuel stocks," Mr Kotin warned.

Zaporizhzhia power station seen from across the Dnipro in Nikopol - PAUL GROVER

02:30 AM

Today's top stories