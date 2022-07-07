Russia-Ukraine war: Kremlin intensifies push for Donbas – latest news

A missile struck a teacher training school in Kharkiv on Wednesday - EPA

Russia has redoubled its push for Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, with the Ukrainian military claiming to have repelled some advances and both sides reporting casualties.

The Ukrainian armed forces General Staff said troops stopped enemy units advancing towards Sloviansk, a city in Donetsk, one of two provinces in the Donbas whose capture is among Moscow's main goals.

It also claimed to have repelled Russian attacks on a town and village north of Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv.

In Donetsk, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said two people died in the city of Avdiivka; the cities of Sloviansk, Krasnohorivka and Kurakhove each reported one civilian killed.

"Every crime will be punished," he wrote on social media.

Mr Kyrylenko has urged the province's more than 350,000 remaining residents to flee, saying that evacuating Donetsk was necessary to save lives and allow the Ukrainian army to put up a better defence against the Russian advance.

04:01 AM

What history can tell us about how the invasion could end

In today's Ukraine: The Latest podcast, we speak to historian Sergey Radchenko on the Cold War, Eastern European history, Russian imperialism and how history can help us better understand the modern day invasion of Ukraine.

03:38 AM

Russian rage over 'ice hockey' leak

Russian officials have criticised France for “breaching diplomatic etiquette” after it recorded and published a phone call between Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron on the eve of the Ukraine war, James Kilner reports.

During the phone conversation, made public in a documentary by the broadcaster France 2, the Russian president said he would rather play ice hockey than meet Joe Biden, his US counterpart, for last-ditch peace talks.

The publication of the Feb 20 call has dented relations between Putin and Mr Macron, and Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, made his irritation clear.

“I think that diplomatic ethics, of course, does not imply such a one-sided leak of records,” Mr Lavrov told reporters.

“We in principle lead negotiations in such a way that we never have anything to be ashamed of. We always say what we think and are ready to answer for these words and explain our position.”

Read more: Russia rages over French leak of Vladimir Putin’s ‘ice hockey’ phone call

03:07 AM

Former Russian president threatens West over nuclear weapons

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has said attempts by the West to punish a nuclear power such as Russia for the war in Ukraine risked endangering humanity.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most serious crisis in relations between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when many people feared the world was on the brink of nuclear war.

Joe Biden has accused Vladimir Putin of being a war criminal and has led the West in arming Ukraine and imposing crippling sanctions on Russia.

Mr Medvedev, now deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said: "The idea of punishing a country that has one of the largest nuclear potentials is absurd. And potentially poses a threat to the existence of humanity."

Dmitry Medvedev - REUTERS

02:52 AM

Zelensky: Worst fighting of the war in Donbas now

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskky, in his nightly video address Wednesday, said that of all the battles in his country, "the most brutal confrontation" is raging in the Donbas.

North of Donetsk, Russian forces hit Kharkiv with missile strikes on Wednesday. Kharkiv's regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov, said that one person was killed and three, including a toddler, were injured. First responders crunched through the debris of a Kharkiv university, where Mr Zelensky said the main building, lecture halls, museum and library were destroyed.

"When it comes to the definition of barbarism, this strike fits the bill the most," the Ukrainian president said.

"Only an enemy of civilisation and humanity can do such things – strike missiles at a university, a university for teachers."

02:38 AM

