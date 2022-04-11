Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 47 of the invasion

The Austrian chancellor, Karl Nehammer, is to meet Vladimir Putin on Monday, the first European leader to meet the Russian president since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. In a tweet, Nehammer said Austria was “militarily neutral” but that it had a “clear stance on Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine”.

Russia’s defence ministry claims it has destroyed a S-300 anti-aircraft missile system near Dnipro that had been supplied to Ukraine by an unspecified European country. The claim has been described as disinformation by Slovakia’s prime minister, Eduard Heger, whose country donated an S-300 system last week.

In his nightly address to the nation on Sunday, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, accused Russia of having “lost connection with reality to a degree that they accuse us of committing what Russian troops have obviously done”.

Tens of thousands of people are likely to have been killed in Russia’s assault on the south-eastern city of Mariupol, and more than 300 Ukrainian hospitals have been destroyed, Zelenskiy told the South Korean parliament.

Russia is likely to continue strikes on transport infrastructure “in order to disrupt the supply of goods to the places of hostilities”, the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces has said in its latest operational report.

In its latest intelligence update on Ukraine, the UK’s Ministry of Defence warns that Russia’s past use of phosphorus munitions in Donetsk “raised the possibility of their future employment in Mariupol as fighting for the city intensifies”.

Pro-Russian forces in the self-proclaimed republic in Donetsk have said they will intensify their fight in eastern Ukraine.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia’s republic of Chechnya, has said there will be an offensive by Russian forces not only on ​Mariupol, but also on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities

The German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, says Germany has seen massive indications of war crimes in Ukraine.

Norway is to extend its deployment of 200 troops in Lithuania until August.

Ireland’s foreign minister, Simon Coveney, has said the European Commission is working on details of an oil embargo on Russia as part of a possible new sanctions package.

France’s ambassador to Ukraine, Etienne de Poncins, has posted a picture from Lviv showing teams of forensic officers that have arrived from France to assist local authorities in investigating war crimes.