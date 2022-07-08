Russia-Ukraine war update: what we know on day 135 of the invasion

Samantha Lock and Léonie Chao-Fong
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

  • The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, warned Moscow had barely started its campaign in Ukraine and dared the west to try to defeat it on the battlefield. Putin said the prospects for any negotiation would grow dimmer the longer the conflict dragged on, during a speech to parliamentary leaders. “Everyone should know that, by and large, we haven’t started anything yet in earnest,” he said. “The further it goes, the harder it will be for them to negotiate with us.”

  • Three people were killed and another five wounded after Russian forces fired rockets at Kharkiv, officials said. The regional governor, Oleh Synyehubov, said a district in the north-eastern Ukrainian city was shelled on Thursday.

  • The mayor of Sloviansk said his city near Kramatorsk had come under Russian fire. Some residents were injured, said Vadym Lyakh, without providing further details. Ukraine’s military said pressure was intensifying with heavy shelling on Sloviansk and nearby populated areas.

  • Foreign analysts say Russia may be temporarily easing its offensive in eastern Ukraine in an “operational pause” as its forces attempt to reassemble for a new assault. Russian forces made no claimed or assessed territorial gains in Ukraine on Wednesday “for the first time in 133 days of war”, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

  • The UN has warned of a “looming hunger catastrophe” due to Russia’s blockade on Ukrainian grain. Patrick Beasley, director of the UN World Food Program, said a hunger catastrophe was set to explode over the next two years and called for an urgent lifting of the blockade on 25m tonnes of Ukrainian grain trapped by a Russian blockade.

  • Investigators in Ukraine said they had foiled a criminal gang that forced women into sex work abroad after luring them with false advertisements for legitimate employment. Authorities in Kyiv arrested the suspected leader of the gang after months of surveillance resulted in them stopping a woman as she was about to cross the border.

  • Russian prosecutors have called for prison sentences for a prominent opposition activist and for a Moscow city council member who opposes the invasion of Ukraine. Alexei Gorinov faces up to 15 years in prison for spreading “knowingly false information” about the Russian army. Gorinov criticised Moscow’s military actions in Ukraine at a city council meeting in March.

  • US basketball player Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to drugs charges in a Russian court, but said she had not deliberately broken the law. Griner faces up to 10 years in prison under the charge. Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, said “hype” around Griner’s case did not help and suggested Washington be silent about her fate.

  • Russia’s foreign minister has flown to the Indonesian island of Bali for a gathering of G20 foreign ministers. The gathering, which is likely to be overshadowed by Moscow’s war in Ukraine and deep divisions within the bloc over how to respond to the crisis, will mark the first time that Sergei Lavrov has met counterparts from nations that are strongly critical of the war.

  • Boris Johnson spoke with Volodymyr Zelenskiy “to reiterate the United Kingdom’s steadfast support” in light of his resignation as British prime minister, Downing Street said. In his resignation speech outside No 10, Johnson addressed the people of Ukraine directly and promised that “the UK will continue to back your fight for freedom for as long as it takes”.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.

  • Argonauts miss late convert, lose 23-22 to unbeaten Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — Although Boris Bede missed a routine convert that would have tied the game and forced overtime, his Toronto Argonauts teammates blamed themselves for their heartbreaking loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. "A whole lot more points were missed than just on missed kicks," Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson said Monday night after his team slipped to 1-2 in the standings. With 25 seconds left in regulation, Bede missed a convert attempt that would have tied the game as the Argos

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Triple threat: Bombers' Liegghio producing at all aspects of kicking game

    WINNIPEG — Kicker Marc Liegghio is glad he hasn’t been the Achilles heel for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this season. The team has rolled out a 4-0 record to start the CFL season, and Liegghio has made all 10 of his field-goal attempts. He’s also pulling triple duty and has been solid in punting and kickoffs. That’s good news for the Bombers, who entered the season with a question mark in the field-goal department after using four kickers last year. Final finisher Sergio Castillo ended on a high n

  • BlackJacks trounce struggling Rattlers, tie CEBL record with 51-point victory

    The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-