Russia-Ukraine war: We can inflict major damage on Russian forces, warns Zelensky

Ukrainian soldiers fire a shell from an M777 Howitzer at a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues in the Kharkiv region - REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine's military has the potential to make gains on the battlefield and inflict major losses on Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said after meeting senior commanders.

In his daily late-night video address, Mr Zelensky said they discussed the supply of modern weapons, adding that the intensity of attacks on the Russians had to be stepped up.

Kyiv hopes Western weapons, especially longer-range missiles such as American Himars, which Ukraine has deployed in recent weeks, will allow it to launch a counterattack and recapture territory.

Western powers have stepped up arms supplies to Ukraine, but Mr Zelensky has asked for more and speedier deliveries.

The UK announced on Thursday that it is re-upping military supplies with artillery, "hundreds of drones and hundreds more anti-tank weapons" for Ukraine in coming weeks.

Russia's military is likely to start an operational pause of some kind in coming weeks, giving Kyiv a key opportunity to strike back, Britain's spy chief said.

Russia has warned that arms supplies mean Moscow will no longer be focused only on wresting control of the east Ukraine regions of Lugansk and Donetsk.

Deadly attacks strengthen Kyiv's 'desire to defeat invaders'

Volodymyr Zelensky said three people were killed when Russians shelled the eastern city of Kharkiv on Thursday.

"Every one of these Russian attacks is an argument for Ukraine to receive more Himars and other modern and effective weapons," the Ukrainian President said.

"Every one of these attacks only strengthens our desire to defeat the invaders and that will certainly happen."

Ukraine could inflict major damage on Russian forces

Zelensky urges speedier arms delivery

