Russia-Ukraine war: We can inflict major damage on Russian forces, warns Zelensky

Grace Millimaci
·4 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire a shell from an M777 Howitzer at a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues in the Kharkiv region - REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian soldiers fire a shell from an M777 Howitzer at a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues in the Kharkiv region - REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine's military has the potential to make gains on the battlefield and inflict major losses on Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said after meeting senior commanders.

In his daily late-night video address, Mr Zelensky said they discussed the supply of modern weapons, adding that the intensity of attacks on the Russians had to be stepped up.

Kyiv hopes Western weapons, especially longer-range missiles such as American Himars, which Ukraine has deployed in recent weeks, will allow it to launch a counterattack and recapture territory.

Western powers have stepped up arms supplies to Ukraine, but Mr Zelensky has asked for more and speedier deliveries.

The UK announced on Thursday that it is re-upping military supplies with artillery, "hundreds of drones and hundreds more anti-tank weapons" for Ukraine in coming weeks.

Russia's military is likely to start an operational pause of some kind in coming weeks, giving Kyiv a key opportunity to strike back, Britain's spy chief said.

Russia has warned that arms supplies mean Moscow will no longer be focused only on wresting control of the east Ukraine regions of Lugansk and Donetsk.

Follow the latest updates below.

02:54 AM

Deadly attacks strengthen Kyiv's 'desire to defeat invaders'

Volodymyr Zelensky said three people were killed when Russians shelled the eastern city of Kharkiv on Thursday.

"Every one of these Russian attacks is an argument for Ukraine to receive more Himars and other modern and effective weapons," the Ukrainian President said.

"Every one of these attacks only strengthens our desire to defeat the invaders and that will certainly happen."

02:52 AM

Ukraine could inflict major damage on Russian forces

Ukraine's military has the potential to make gains on the battlefield and inflict major losses on Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday after meeting senior commanders.

Mr Zelensky, speaking in a late-night video address, said they discussed the supply of modern weapons, adding the that intensity of attacks on the Russians had to be stepped up.

"(We) agreed that our forces have the strong potential to advance on the battlefield and inflict significant new losses on the occupiers," he said.

Kyiv hopes that Western weapons, especially longer-range missiles such as American Himars that Ukraine has deployed in recent weeks, will allow it to launch a counterattack and recapture territory.

02:49 AM

Zelensky urges speedier arms delivery

Western powers have stepped up arms supplies to Ukraine but President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked for more and speedier deliveries.

Britain became the latest country on Thursday to announce it is re-upping military supplies with artillery, "hundreds of drones and hundreds more anti-tank weapons" for Ukraine in coming weeks.

Russia has warned about arms supplies and said they mean Moscow will no longer be focused only on wresting control of the east Ukraine regions of Lugansk and Donetsk, which have been partially controlled by pro-Moscow rebels for years.

02:24 AM

Today's top stories

  • Russia’s army is nearly exhausted and Ukraine will have an opportunity to counter attack in the coming weeks, Britain’s spy chief has said

  • The scorched remains of apartment blocks destroyed by Russian shelling cast a shadow over the nearby parks where children play in the Kyiv suburb of Borodyanka. The local council wants to keep it as a memorial to honour those who lost their lives, but residents who survived are now fighting for the right to have their homes rebuilt on the land they once peacefully lived on

  • Russia, Ukraine and the West must agree to halt the Ukraine conflict to avoid the "abyss of nuclear war", Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has said

  • High-powered Western fighter jets could be sent to Ukraine to bolster its forces in the battle against the Russian invasion, the head of the United States Air Force has said

  • Vladimir Putin is “too healthy”, the CIA has said, dismissing media speculation that the Russian president is suffering from ill health

  • Russia is closing in on Ukraine’s second biggest power plant, British military intelligence has warned

  • The head of Ukraine's largest foreign volunteer unit has a blunt message for any Britons still wanting to join the fight against Russia

  • Russia expects North Korean labourers to be involved in rebuilding two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine, with Pyongyang likely to be paid in much-needed industrial equipment and wheat from areas of Ukraine that are now under the control of the Russian military

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UPDATE 1-Russia about to 'run out of steam' in Ukraine, British spy chief says

    Russia's military is likely to start an operational pause of some kind in Ukraine in the coming weeks, giving Kyiv a key opportunity to strike back, Britain's spy chief said on Thursday. Richard Moore, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) known as MI6, also estimated that about 15,000 Russian troops had been killed so far in its war in Ukraine, adding that was "probably a conservative estimate." "I think they're about to run out of steam," Moore said, addressing the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, adding that the Russian military would increasingly find it difficult to supply manpower and materiel over the next few weeks.

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wrapped up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke a

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • How family and culture propelled Bikramjit Singh Gill to basketball success

    In 2015, Bikramjit Singh Gill looked a bit different than he does now. His broad 6-foot-7 frame still stands out in a crowd, but today the 30-year-old Malton, Ont. native has a bushy beard and long hair to match his size. After years of cutting his hair and trimming his beard in order to fit in with his peers, Gill decided to embrace his Sikh heritage and grow them out. As one of the only Sikh-Canadian basketball players competing at the professional level, Gill has long been a role model in his

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Lowertown basketball tournament aims to bring 'peace in the streets'

    Eight youth basketball teams took to the courts of a Lowertown park Saturday for a tournament held in the memory of two young Black men shot and killed last summer, just minutes away. Dozens came out to watch the "Peace in the Streets" tournament in Jules Morin Park, which honoured 20-year-old Loris Tyson Ndongozi and 18-year old Creflo Tansia. Ndongozi was playing pick-up basketball one night last July with a friend when they were both shot. Ndongozi was not the target — the friend was, accordi