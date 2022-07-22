Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine's ports to reopen as grain deal 'agreed' - STRINGER/AFP

Moscow and Kyiv will today sign a deal to reopen Ukraine's Black Sea ports for grain exports, Turkey said, raising hopes that an international food crisis caused by Russia's invasion could be eased.

Ukraine and Russia, both among the world's biggest exporters of food, did not immediately confirm Thursday's announcement by the office of the Turkish presidency. But in a late night video address Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted his country's Black Sea ports could soon be unblocked.

The blockade by Russia's Black Sea fleet has reduced supplies to markets around the world and sent grain prices soaring since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into neighbouring Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The agreement is due to be signed this lunch time, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office said.

The United Nations and Turkey have been working for two months to broker what Guterres called a "package" deal - to resume Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports and facilitate Russian grain and fertiliser shipments.

Donetsk today, in pictures

Ukraine continues to repel attacks in Donbas - MoD

Moscow in 'serious violation of international law'

Japan annual defence white paper describes Moscow's attack on Ukraine as a "serious violation of international law" and raises concerns that Russia's use of force to resolve a dispute established a precedent that threatens the security of neighbouring Taiwan, which Beijing views as its own territory.

Chinese military planes are increasingly probing Taiwan's air defences.

The defence white paper approved by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government identifies China, Russia and North Korea as its main security concerns.

Kishida's defence minister, Nobuo Kishi, has described Japan as being on a front line surrounded by nuclear-armed actors.

Japan warns of security threats

Japan warned on Friday of escalating national security threats, including repercussions from Russia's war with Ukraine, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and vulnerable technology supply chains, in its annual defence white paper.

The report sets out the Government's security concerns as it prepares the defence ministry budget request due next month, aiming to build public support for an unprecedented hike in military funding that the ruling party aims to double over the next decade.

It also sets the stage for a year-end national security review expected to call for the acquisition of longer-range strike missiles, strengthened space and cyber capabilities, and tighter controls over access to technology.

"The political, economic and military rivalries between nations is clear, and the challenge posed to the international order is a global issue," the white paper said.

Deadly attacks strengthen Kyiv's 'desire to defeat invaders'

Volodymyr Zelensky said three people were killed when Russians shelled the eastern city of Kharkiv on Thursday.

"Every one of these Russian attacks is an argument for Ukraine to receive more Himars and other modern and effective weapons," the Ukrainian President said.

"Every one of these attacks only strengthens our desire to defeat the invaders and that will certainly happen."

Ukraine could inflict major damage on Russian forces

Ukraine's military has the potential to make gains on the battlefield and inflict major losses on Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday after meeting senior commanders.

Mr Zelensky, speaking in a late-night video address, said they discussed the supply of modern weapons, adding the that intensity of attacks on the Russians had to be stepped up.

"(We) agreed that our forces have the strong potential to advance on the battlefield and inflict significant new losses on the occupiers," he said.

Kyiv hopes that Western weapons, especially longer-range missiles such as American Himars that Ukraine has deployed in recent weeks, will allow it to launch a counterattack and recapture territory.

Zelensky urges speedier arms delivery

Western powers have stepped up arms supplies to Ukraine but President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked for more and speedier deliveries.

Britain became the latest country on Thursday to announce it is re-upping military supplies with artillery, "hundreds of drones and hundreds more anti-tank weapons" for Ukraine in coming weeks.

Russia has warned about arms supplies and said they mean Moscow will no longer be focused only on wresting control of the east Ukraine regions of Lugansk and Donetsk, which have been partially controlled by pro-Moscow rebels for years.

