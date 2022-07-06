Russia-Ukraine war: Russia forced to leave troops behind after suffering huge losses
Russian oligarchs’ human rights at risk if seized assets sold
Russia has sustained significant losses after capturing the twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, with the death and injury toll of troops so high they are being left behind, the regional governor of Luhansk said.
Serhiy Gaidai said the loss of Russian troops amid heavy fighting was so severe, Russia was "not taking all their wounded with them".
"The hospitals are full to bursting - as are the morgues," he told Ukrainian television.
"Our forces have been hitting their depots away from the front lines. A great deal of equipment and fuel needed for equipment is being destroyed. So we can assume that they will have to take a breather at some point."
Russia continues to channel their efforts into moving south, as fighting rages on the edge of the Luhansk region.
"All the forces of the Russian army and reserves have been redirected there ... They are sustaining heavy losses," Mr Gaidai said.
Russian troops have made their way into the Donetsk region, with Mr Gaidai adding: "Donetsk is at the top of their list."
Follow the latest updates below.
02:58 AM
The West’s new weapon working to tilt war in Kyiv’s favour
The Ukrainian ministry of defence released footage on Monday of a rocket launcher firing from the middle of a highway somewhere in the Zaporizhzhya region, the rockets arching high into what looked like an early evening sky.
They did not say what they were firing at. But the same day, a massive strike was reported on the airbase at the occupied city of Melitopol, about 50 miles south of the Zaporizhzhya region front line.
It was the latest in a series of deep precision strikes by Western weapons that Kyiv hopes could turn the tide of the war.
Read the full story here
02:55 AM
Today's top stories
Russian troops are engaged in heavy fighting and making their way into Ukraine's Donetsk region
The cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk have been showered with shelling in the eastern Donetsk region, its governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukrainian TV
The Ukrainian ministry of defence released footage of a rocket launcher firing from the middle of a highway somewhere in the Zaporizhzhya region
Fighting raged in and around Ukraine's eastern Donbas region on Tuesday as Russian troops tried to maintain a series of battlefield gains
Russian-backed separatists seized two foreign-flagged ships in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol
An official from Russia's powerful FSB security services has taken over the government of the Moscow-occupied Kherson region in southern Ukraine
Arbitrary detention of civilians has become "widespread" in parts of Ukraine held by Russia's military and affiliated armed groups, the UN human rights chief said
Sweden has left the door open to alleged terror suspects being extradited to Turkey in order to secure its support for a bid to join Nato