Russia-Ukraine war: Russia forced to leave troops behind after suffering huge losses

Russia has sustained significant losses after capturing the twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, with the death and injury toll of troops so high they are being left behind, the regional governor of Luhansk said.

Serhiy Gaidai said the loss of Russian troops amid heavy fighting was so severe, Russia was "not taking all their wounded with them".

"The hospitals are full to bursting - as are the morgues," he told Ukrainian television.

"Our forces have been hitting their depots away from the front lines. A great deal of equipment and fuel needed for equipment is being destroyed. So we can assume that they will have to take a breather at some point."

Russia continues to channel their efforts into moving south, as fighting rages on the edge of the Luhansk region.

"All the forces of the Russian army and reserves have been redirected there ... They are sustaining heavy losses," Mr Gaidai said.

Russian troops have made their way into the Donetsk region, with Mr Gaidai adding: "Donetsk is at the top of their list."

The West's new weapon working to tilt war in Kyiv's favour

The Ukrainian ministry of defence released footage on Monday of a rocket launcher firing from the middle of a highway somewhere in the Zaporizhzhya region, the rockets arching high into what looked like an early evening sky.

They did not say what they were firing at. But the same day, a massive strike was reported on the airbase at the occupied city of Melitopol, about 50 miles south of the Zaporizhzhya region front line.

It was the latest in a series of deep precision strikes by Western weapons that Kyiv hopes could turn the tide of the war.

