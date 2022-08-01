Russia-Ukraine war: Grain tycoon's death 'a great loss for all of Ukraine', says Zelensky

A war crimes prosecutor examines the damage in a destroyed building, following Russian shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine - Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, has described the death of grain tycoon Oleksiy Vadatursky as "a great loss for all of Ukraine".

Russian missiles pounded the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv on Sunday, killing Mr Vadatursky – founder and owner of agriculture company Nibulon – and his wife in their home, Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim said.

Witnesses saw torches lighting up the couple's home hours before they were killed in what may have been a targeted strike called in by Russian spies.

Mr Zelensky said the businessman – one of Ukraine's richest, with Forbes estimating his 2021 net worth at $430 million (£352m) – had been building a modern grain market with a network of transhipment terminals and elevators.

"It is these people, these companies, precisely the south of Ukraine, which has guaranteed the world's food security," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address. "This was always so. And it will be so once again."

He said Ukraine's social and industrial potential, "our people, our capabilities, are surely more powerful than any Russian missiles or shells".

04:38 AM

Putin: Navy to receive 'formidable' hypersonic missiles

Vladimir Putin attends a parade marking Navy Day in Saint Petersburg, Russia - REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Sevastopol attack coincided with Russia's Navy Day, which President Vladimir Putin marked by announcing that the navy would receive what he called "formidable" hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles in coming months.

The missiles can travel at nine times the speed of sound, outrunning air defences.

Putin did not mention the conflict in Ukraine during a speech after signing a new naval doctrine, which cast the United States as Russia's main rival and set out Russia's global maritime ambitions for crucial areas such as the Arctic and in the Black Sea.

04:34 AM

Russian navy staff injured in drone strike

A drone strike on Russia's Black Sea naval base in Sevastopol was launched from within the city in a "terrorist attack", a Russian lawmaker claims.

In Russian-occupied Sevastopol, five Russian navy staff members were injured by an explosion after a presumed drone flew into the courtyard of Russia's Black Sea fleet, the Crimean port city's governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, told Russian media.

He blamed the attack on Ukraine, saying it had decided to "spoil Navy Day for us".

Olga Kovitidi, a member of Russia's upper house of parliament, told the Russian RIA news agency that the attack was "undoubtedly carried out not from outside, but from the territory of Sevastopol".

"Urgent search operations are being conducted in the city to track down the organisers of this terrorist act. They will be found by the evening," Kovitidi said.

04:06 AM

