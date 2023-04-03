Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 404 of the invasion

Ukraine has said Russian forces are “very far” from capturing the eastern town of Bakhmut and that fighting raged around the city administration building where the Wagner mercenary group claims to have raised the Russian flag. “Bakhmut is Ukrainian, and they have not captured anything and are very far from doing that to put it mildly,” Serhiy Cherevatiy, a spokesperson for the eastern military command said.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy had said overnight the fighting in Bakhmut, the heavily fought over city in Ukraine’s Donbas region, is “especially hot”. His comments came as Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said his troops had raised a Russian flag on the city’s administrative building. However there was no indication from Ukrainian officials that Bakhmut had fallen into Russian hands and Prigozhin has previously made claims about Wagner’s military progress in the city that were premature.

Russian police have arrested a woman suspected of delivering a bomb that killed a prominent pro-war Russian military blogger in a blast in a cafe in central St Petersburg on Sunday. Russian authorities say Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, was killed by a bomb blast as he was hosting a discussion with other pro-war commentators at a cafe on the banks of the Neva River in the historic heart of St Petersburg.

Russian police said they had identified a woman called Darya Trepova as the suspect, adding that she was arrested in an apartment in St Petersburg after a search on Monday morning. Sources in the country’s interior ministry told the RBK news outlet that the attack was “carefully planned in advance by several people”.

Russian tactical nuclear weapons will be moved close to Belarus’ borders with its Nato neighbours, the Russian ambassador to Belarus has said amid tensions between Russia and the west over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Suspilne, Ukraine’s state broadcaster, reports that in the last 24 hours “the Russian army carried out 29 strikes on 12 populated areas of Donetsk region”. It adds “46 residential buildings, a kindergarten, an administrative building, factory workshops, power lines, gas pipelines and cars were destroyed and damaged.”

The Russian state-owned news agency Tass is reporting an explosion in occupied Melitopol. It reports the city administration said a car was blown up in the city centre, and that one person was injured. The Telegram channel of the Russian-imposed authority in the city has named the injured person as Maxim Zubarev, the head of the occupying authority in the Yakymivka settlement in the region.

Germany’s vice-chancellor, Robert Habeck, has arrived in Ukraine on a surprise visit, the German energy and economy ministry has said, in his first trip to the country since the outbreak of war.

Poland’s president has said he expects Zelenskiy, to visit on 5 April. The visit would coincide with the next summit of Nato foreign ministers, which is taking place in Brussels, and which the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, is expected to attend.

Russia’s security forces are confiscating the passports of senior officials and state company executives due to paranoia over potential leaks and defections, the Financial Times is reporting.

Russia plans to form a division of special-purpose submarines that will carry Poseidon nuclear-capable torpedoes as part of the country’s Pacific Fleet by the end of 2024 or first half of 2025, Russia’s Tass news agency has reported.

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has called for Russia to free the detained American journalist Evan Gershkovich in a rare phone call with his Moscow counterpart. The American’s plea was rejected by Sergei Lavrov, who responded by saying that US officials and media outlets must “not make a fuss” or try to politicise the plight of the Wall Street Journal reporter.

More than three dozen editors of news organisations from across the world have signed a letter condemning Gershkovich’s detention. “Russia is sending the message that journalism within your borders is criminalized and that foreign correspondents seeking to report from Russia do not enjoy the benefits of the rule of law,” says the letter.

Saudi Arabia and other Opec+ oil producers including Russia have announced further cuts in their production amounting to around 1.16 million barrels per day in a surprise move that analysts said would cause an immediate rise in prices.