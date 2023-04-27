Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 428 of the invasion

Relations with European countries are at their “lowest possible level”, the Kremlin has said, adding that each wave of expulsions of Russian diplomats was reducing the space for diplomacy. Germany is one of the latest country to send diplomats home, expelling 20 on Saturday. Russia responded by expelling 40.

Russian government spokesperson Dmitry Peskov repeated that the Kremlin welcomed the call between China and Ukraine on Wednesday, adding: “We are ready to welcome anything that could hasten the end of the conflict in Ukraine and Russia achieving all the goals it has set itself.”

Nato allies have delivered almost all their promised combat vehicles to Ukraine, the transatlantic defence alliance’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, has said. “More than 98% of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine have been delivered,” Stoltenberg said at a news briefing, adding that Kyiv “now has the military capabilities it needs to recapture territory”.

EU diplomats are still seeking to convince central and eastern European countries to extend Ukraine’s tariff-free access to the EU market for another year.

The EU dropped tariff barriers on Ukrainian grain after the Russian invasion last year and is now seeking to extend the policy, which expires on 5 June. But logistical bottlenecks have meant much of the grain has stayed in the EU, depressing prices and farm incomes in neighbouring countries.

A Russian missile strike hit apartment buildings in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv overnight and has killed one person and injured 23 more.

The remains of an “unidentified aerial military object” have been found in northern Poland near the city of Bydgoszcz, Poland’s defence ministry and justice minister have said. The broadcaster RFM FM said the object was an air-to-surface missile measuring several metres, with its head missing.

Russian forces pounded the city of Bakhmut, the months-old focal point of their attempts to capture the eastern Ukrainian industrial region of Donbas, and the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary force said Ukrainian troops were pouring in ahead of an “inevitable” counteroffensive.

China’s president, Xi Jinping, spoke to Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on Wednesday for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv had publicly sought such talks for months. Zelenskiy described the hour’s phone call as “long and meaningful”. Xi told Zelenskiy that China would send special representatives to Ukraine and hold talks with all parties seeking peace, Chinese state media reported.