Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 498 of the invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote alongside a Telegram video post showing the damaged building in Lviv saying “There will definitely be a response to the enemy. A tangible one”. The US ambassador to Ukraine called the strike “vicious”, and Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska has described it as “another night terror from Russia.”

At least five people have been killed and 34 injured in a missile strike on Ukraine’s western city of Lviv. Emergency services said that seven people had been rescued from the rubble. Regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi , said that the air force destroyed seven cruise missiles aimed at the region. The roof and top floor of the building were destroyed in what Lviv’s mayor called the biggest attack of the war on civilian infrastructure . Lviv is far from frontlines and home to thousands displaced by war. The mayor declared a two-day mourning period.

Zelenskiy will visit Turkey on Friday for talks with president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the Black Sea grain initiative and developments in the war in Ukraine , the state-run Anadolu Agency reports.

Zelenskiy posted to social media Thursday to say he had arrived in Sofia in Bulgaria, and will hold talks with prime minister Nikolai Denkov and president Rumen Radev . Ukraine’s president said they will discuss “defence support, Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration, the Nato summit, security guarantees, and the implementation of the peace formula.”

Slow weapons deliveries to Ukraine delayed Kyiv’s planned counteroffensive, allowing Russia to bolster its defenses in occupied areas including with mines, Zelenskiy said in a TV interview broadcast Wednesday. In the interview with CNN, Zelenskiy said he had told US and European leaders ahead of the counteroffensive that a lack of supplies would result in more casualties. “I’m grateful to the US as the leaders of our support, but I told them as well as European leaders that we would like to start our counteroffensive earlier, and we will need all the weapons and material for that.”

The Belarusian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, who last month brokered a deal to end Wagner’s armed mutiny, has said the mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin had returned to Russia. “As for Prigozhin, he’s in St Petersburg. He is not on the territory of Belarus,” Lukashenko said. “Where is Prigozhin this morning? Maybe he left for Moscow”. Lukashenko also said Wagner troops were stationed at their camps in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine, adding that his offer to host them in Belarus remained. Under a deal brokered by Lukashenko, Prigozhin abandoned what he called a “march for justice” by thousands of his men on Moscow, in exchange for safe passage to exile in Belarus.

Sweden joining Nato is within reach, secretary general Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Thursday following a meeting in Brussels. He added that it was possible that a positive decision will follow at the alliance’s summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, next week. Stoltenberg suggested that a court verdict on Thursday that found a man guilty of attempting to finance the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) could help end Turkey’s veto of Sweden’s application to join the Nato military alliance. He said it was beneficial in the fight against terrorism.

Tass reported Thursday that the death toll from the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Russian-occupied Kherson region had increased to 53, with the discovery of three more bodies.

Ukraine had directed more than 70 drone attacks at occupied Crimea this year, and also attacked southern Russia’s Krasnodar and Rostov regions, the secretary of Russia’s security council, Nikolai Patrushev, has claimed.

Both Russian and Ukrainian forces have used cluster munitions that have killed Ukrainian civilians, Human Rights Watch said in a report on Thursday. The international advocacy group, called on both Russia and Ukraine to stop using the weapons, and urged the US not to supply them.

The UK government has named Martin Harris as its new ambassador to Ukraine. He will take up the role in September.

UN observers appealed on Wednesday for greater access to Europe’s largest nuclear plant, after Moscow and Kyiv traded accusations over a possible “catastrophic” act of sabotage at the Russian-controlled facility in Ukraine. The International Atomic Energy Agency on Wednesday said they have yet to observe any indications of mines or explosives but called for additional access to the plant.

A man who detonated explosives in a court house in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday has died, Ukrainian interior minister Ihor Klymenko said. Police officers were wounded in the explosion.

US president Joe Biden told Sweden’s prime minister Ulf Kristersson on Wednesday that he is “looking forward” to the country’s stalled Nato membership bid winning final approval, as the western alliance prepares for next week’s summit. Speaking in the Oval Office, Biden said he wanted to reiterate that he “fully, fully supports Sweden’s membership in Nato”. Biden added he was “anxiously looking forward” to the bid being ratified.

James Cleverly, the UK foreign secretary, and Ben Wallace, the British defence secretary, joined with their Polish counterparts Zbigniew Rau and Mariusz Blaszczak at a pre-Nato summit meeting in London on Wednesday. The two countries emphasised their mutual agreement on defence and foreign policy ahead of next week’s Nato meeting.

The UN is making “every effort” to ensure that the Black Sea grain deal and a memorandum of understanding to facilitate access of Russian fertiliser and other products to global markets are extended, UN trade chief Rebeca Grynspan said. “We need both to continue bringing down prices and have stable markets of food and fertilisers in the world,” Grynspan told reporters in Geneva.

Russia’s defence ministry said on Wednesday that Russian forces had struck three Ukrainian army groups near Bakhmut, amid conflicting reports about fighting in the area. The Reuters news agency could not independently verify the battlefield situation. The ministry made no comment in its daily briefing on reports that Russian forces have retreated from the village of Klishchiivka, south-west of Bakhmut, which a Russian-installed official in eastern Ukraine has denied.

Russian president Vladimir Putin’s former election spokesperson has been appointed to run the state news agency Tass, according to a government order published on Wednesday. The Kremlin has tightened its control over the media since the start of the Ukraine war, forcing the closure of leading independent news outlets and designating many journalists and publications as “foreign agents”.