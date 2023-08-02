Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 525 of the invasion

Russia has attacked Ukraine’s grain port of Izmail, an inland port across the Danube River from Romania. Ukraine’s defence ministry said a grain silo was damaged. There were no reports of casualties, Odesa region governor Oleh Kiper wrote in a post on Telegram. Kiper posted several photos showing firefighting crews trying to put out a fire in a high-rise building next to a river. The port, across the river from Nato-member Romania, has served as the main alternative route out of Ukraine for grain exports since Russia reimposed its de facto blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports in mid-July.

Ukrainian infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov claimed Russian attacks attacks early on Wednesday damaged almost 40,000 tons of grains which were bound for China, Israel and countries in Africa. Kubrakov went on to say “The world must resist. Attacks on Ukrainian ports are a threat to the world,” and appeal for more donations of air defence equipment.

Ukraine claims its air defences forces shot down 23 “Shahed” drones. The majority were destroyed in Kyiv oblast and Odesa oblast. In Kyiv, fragments of a downed drone fell on an administration building in Solomianskyi district. According to the city authority, debris also fell in two other districts, but no one was injured. In the Kyiv region, due to falling debris, a private house caught fire in the Bucha raion. A garage and a car were damaged. In another settlement of the region, the roof of a shop was damaged by debris.

Andriy Yermak, head of the office of the Ukrainian presidency, has again called for a tightening of sanctions against Russia in order to inhibit weapon production following the overnight strikes. He hailed “heroic work by the air defence tonight,” saying “It is possible to stop this with tougher sanctions, which will constantly increase and affect the military industry of the Russian Federation. Also, everyone can do more if they block the chains through which Russia receives sanctioned components. Every country can do more.”

Ukrinform reports that five settlements in the Sumy region have been shelled. It cites the local authority stating no civilian casualties or destruction of civilian infrastructure was recorded.

Kherson was also reportedly under fire. Houses, offices and cars were damaged in the city and two people were injured.

After the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, spoke on the phone today, Erdoğan’s office issued a statement which said Putin would at some point visit Turkey, a Nato member. But not long after, Russian state media agency Tass overwrote its brief news article and said that Putin and Erdoğan had only “agreed to prepare for a possible meeting”, citing the Kremlin.

The head of Latvia’s state border guard has said the country has started training a special task force of border regards in response to the arrival of Wagner mercenary troops in Belarus.

The Polish deputy foreign minister, Pawel Jabłoński, has said relations with Ukraine have “not been the best” lately after an official was criticised by Kyiv after suggesting the embattled nation had been ungrateful for the support it had received. Jabłoński said there are many issues on which Poland and Ukraine “cannot agree”, European Pravda reported, and that “due to the remarks made by some representatives of the Ukrainian authorities recently” relations have not been “the best, no one is hiding this.”

Pope Francis has urged Europe to find “courageous courses of peace” to end the war in Ukraine as he opened a five-day visit to Portugal for a major Catholic youth festival. The 86-year-old pontiff has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine and has sought to play a mediating role, though he has faced criticism for failing to directly blame Russia for the war.