Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 468 of the invasion

The governor of the Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, said about 16,000 people were in the “critical zone” on the Ukrainian-controlled right bank of the river. He said people were being evacuated for districts upstream of Kherson city and would be taken by bus to the city and then by train to Mykolaiv and other Ukrainian cities, including Khmelnytskyi, Odesa, Kropyvnytskyi and Kyiv.

Aerial footage showed the dam missing a broad mid-section with the reservoir behind, which had been at record levels, pouring over it and roaring downstream. Towns along its path were inundated, complete houses could be seen floating away in the waters, while countless pets and wild animals scrambled to survive.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, declared the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam as an act of terrorism and the “largest man-made environmental disaster in Europe in decades”. He blamed Russian occupying forces, which have had control of the dam and the adjacent town since last year’s full-scale invasion. “It is physically impossible to blow it up somehow from the outside, by shelling. It was mined by the Russian occupiers. And they blew it up,” Zelenskiy said on Twitter .

Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes and an ecological disaster has been unleashed on southern Ukraine by the collapse of a major hydroelectric dam on the Dnipro River, which Kyiv said was blown up by Russia in a desperate attempt to ward off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The dam traverses Ukraine’s enormous River Dnipro , holding back a huge reservoir of water. The dam is 30 metres tall and hundreds of metres wide. It was built in 1956 as part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. Water from the reservoir supplies the Crimean peninsula to the south, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

There seems to be no immediate safety threat to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), from the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam, 200km downstream, according to Ukrainian and UN experts. Water from the reservoir affected by the destruction of the dam is used to supply the plant’s cooling systems.

The Russian defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, accused Ukraine of blowing up the Nova Kakhovka dam as part of a plan to redeploy units from the nearby Kherson region for operations against Russian forces. A Russian defence ministry statement signed by Shoigu said the dam breach and resultant flooding were designed to prevent Russia from attacking near Kherson, while allowing Ukraine to “transfer units and equipment from the Kherson front to the area of offensive operations”. Russia’s vocal military bloggers and other war hawks have been spinning the destruction of the dam at Nova Kakhovska as either a Ukrainian diversion or a tactic meant to sweep away Russian defences on the left bank of the Dnipro River before their counteroffensive.

Shoigu also claimed that a Ukrainian counteroffensive has been repulsed for three days by Russian forces who have inflicted more than 1,500 casualties in the process.

Shebekino district in Russia’s Belgorod region is being shelled, local authorities told residents on Tuesday.

Ukrainian troops went on the attack at multiple points along the frontline in the Donetsk region on Monday, driving back Russian forces in at least two areas in what appeared to be the preliminary stages of Ukraine’s long-anticipated counteroffensive.

Ukraine has enough weapons to begin its counteroffensive, and the operation will give the country the victory it needs to join Nato, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told Reuters on Monday. Membership of the military alliance would “probably” only be possible for Ukraine after the end of active hostilities, Kuleba said in an interview in Kyiv.

Zelenskiy welcomed on Monday what he called “the news we have been waiting for” from troops in Bakhmut, but gave no further details. “I am grateful to each soldier, to all our defenders, men and women, who have given us today the news we have been waiting for. Fine job, soldiers in the Bakhmut sector!” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

The US imposed sanctions on members of a Russian intelligence-linked group for their role in Moscow’s efforts to destabilise democracy and influence elections in Moldova, the Treasury department said. The sanctions target seven individuals, several of whom maintain ties to Russian intelligence services, the department said. They include the group’s leader, Konstantin Prokopyevich Sapozhnikov, who organised the plot to destabilise the government of Moldova, which borders Ukraine, earlier this year.

Poland’s agriculture minister has received a draft regulation from the European Commission extending a ban on Ukrainian grain imports until 15 September, he said on Monday.