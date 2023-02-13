Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 355 of the invasion

One person has been killed overnight after Russia shelled Kherson, and damage to train infrastructure has prevented trains from Kyiv and Lviv reaching the city today. Five areas of Kherson were shelled overnight, and trains were forced to terminate at Mykolaiv and passengers transfer by bus to reach Kherson after tracks were damaged.

Russia claims its troops have advanced 2km (1.24 miles) to the west in four days along the frontline in Ukraine. Russian state-owned news agency Interfax carried a report on Monday citing a statement from the commander of the central military district saying “Russian servicemen broke the enemy’s resistance and advanced several kilometres deeper into its echeloned defence. In four days the front moved 2 kilometres to the west. The enemy is very actively mining the territories that he leaves. It becomes problematic for both equipment and personnel to advance.”

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia’s Wagner group, said the mercenary force has taken the village of Krasna Hora, on the northern edge of the embattled city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s Donetsk region. He also published a short video, apparently showing Wagner fighters next to the entrance sign to the village. The Guardian could not independently verify that the village had been taken.

US thinktank the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said geolocated footage showed Russian forces have captured at least part of the village of Krasna Hora and the Ukrainians have likely withdrawn from it, according to its latest intelligence report.

Ukraine’s defences are holding along the frontline in Donetsk, with the fiercest battles raging for the cities of Vuhledar and Maryinka, Kyiv’s top military commander said on Saturday. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, said Russia was carrying out 50 attacks a day in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

An unverified video is being circulated on social media which appears to show the murder with a sledgehammer of a former Russian mercenary who fled the Wagner mercenary group while fighting in Ukraine, in a clip similar to that which showed the killing of Yevgeny Nuzhin in November last year.

Ukraine was meeting consumers’ energy needs on Monday after carrying out repairs to the national power network after the latest wave of Russian airstrikes, energy minister German Galushchenko said.

The US has told its citizens to leave Russia immediately due to the war in Ukraine and the risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies.

Politico has reported that a tenth package of EU sanctions against Russia will include action against four Russian banks including Russia’s largest private bank Alfa bank, a ban on Russian nationals serving on boards of critical infrastructure companies in the EU, new sanctions against 130 listed entities and people, and import and export bans aimed at the construction industry.

China has confirmed that its top diplomat, Wang Yi, will be visiting Russia this month.

Russian defence personnel are building a water pipeline system to connect Russia’s Rostov region Ukraine with the eastern Donbas region inside Ukraine, Russian state-owned media reported late on Sunday.

Russian forces are likely to have had their highest rate of casualties over the past two weeks since the first week of the invasion of Ukraine, according to Sunday’s defence intelligence update from the UK Ministry of Defence. “Lack of trained personnel, coordination, and resources across the front” are among the factors that led to the sudden spike in Russia’s casualties, according to the report. “The mean average for the last seven days was 824 casualties a day, over four times the rate reported over June-July 2022,” it added.

Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, has cast doubt on whether Poland will be able to supply Ukraine with fighters jets. Appearing on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Duda said sending F-16 aircraft would be a “very serious decision” that was “not easy to take”.

Iran smuggled drones into Russia using boats and the state airline, sources have revealed. At least 18 of the new types of advanced long-range armed drones were delivered to Russia’s navy after Russian officers and technicians made a special visit to Tehran in November, where they were shown a full range of Iran’s technologies.

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has blamed Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the war with Russia again. “I would never have gone talking to Zelenskiy because we are witnessing the devastation of his country and the slaughter of its soldiers and civilians,” Berlusconi told reporters on Sunday. He added that if Zelenskiy had stopped attacking the two separatist republics of the Donbas the war would not have happened. “So I judge, very, very negatively, the behaviour of this gentleman”, Berlusconi added. Italy’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni responded by underlining her government’s “firm support” for Kyiv.