Russia-Ukraine war: Gas 'terror must be answered – impose sanctions', says Zelensky

Grace Millimaci
·6 min read
Emergency services crews and helpers have been sorting through rubble to find three people after Russian troops shelled the city of Chuhuiv on Monday in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, including the cultural centre - Sofia Bobok/Anadolu Agency
Emergency services crews and helpers have been sorting through rubble to find three people after Russian troops shelled the city of Chuhuiv on Monday in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, including the cultural centre - Sofia Bobok/Anadolu Agency

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of deliberately cutting supplies of natural gas to impose a "price terror" on Europe.

The Ukrainian President called for more sanctions on Moscow in his daily late-night video address.

"Using Gazprom, Moscow is doing all it can to make this coming winter as harsh as possible for the European countries," Mr Zelensky said.

"Terror must be answered – impose sanctions."

The EU has backed a watered-down emergency plan to slash gas consumption by 15pc amid mounting fears Vladimir Putin is poised to turn off the taps on the bloc’s supply.

Follow the latest updates below.

05:15 AM

Yellen and Zahawi discuss support for Ukraine, says US

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen highlighted a proposed price cap on Russian oil on a phone call with British Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi on Tuesday, a move to reduce the impact of the war in Ukraine on global energy prices.

Both discussed the need to continue to accelerate budgetary support for Ukraine, and opportunities to build on sanctions imposed on Russia, the US Treasury Department said.

A local man walks in the rubble of residential buildings destroyed by a Russian missile strike in the settlement of Zatoka, Odesa region, Ukraine - REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko
A local man walks in the rubble of residential buildings destroyed by a Russian missile strike in the settlement of Zatoka, Odesa region, Ukraine - REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko

04:28 AM

US-China chat to include Russian invasion of Ukraine

Tensions over Taiwan, as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are likely topics for a call expected this week between US President Joe Biden and China's leader, Xi Jinping, the White House said.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said managing economic competition between the two countries would also be a focus of the call, which Mr Biden said was expected later this week.

"Everything from the tensions over Taiwan, to the war in Ukraine, as well as how we better manage competition between our two nations, certainly in the economic sphere," Mr Kirby said of the topics to be discussed.

"This is a call that has been scheduled for a long time and there's already a pretty robust agenda of things for these two leaders to talk about."

04:11 AM

Corruption must be combated, US tells Ukraine

US State Department spokesman Ned Price has said the fight against corruption in Ukraine, long a major concern, is critical as the country seeks membership in the EU.

"Corruption must be combated even as Ukraine defends itself against Russia's war of aggression. Russia's war against Ukraine poses an external threat. Corruption poses an internal threat," he said.

The US, which has poured billions of dollars into Ukraine to help it repel Russia, has a memorable history of addressing corruption in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden, while serving as vice president, demanded on a trip to Kyiv that Ukraine fire a prosecutor general seen as ineffective in fighting corruption, warning that the US would otherwise withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees.

The episode became the source of unfounded conspiracy theories by former president Donald Trump, who was impeached for withholding security aid to Ukraine unless Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, agreed to dig up dirt on Mr Biden.

03:10 AM

US support for credible top prosecutor in Kyiv

The US has urged Ukraine to pick a credible top prosecutor to replace one sacked by President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling for action on corruption even as Kyiv battles Russian invaders.

"We join the people of Ukraine in emphasising the importance of transparently appointing a highly qualified and truly independent successor as prosecutor general," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

"The independence and impartiality of the prosecutor general is vital to ensuring the integrity of accountability efforts in Ukraine."

Mr Zelensky announced earlier this month that he was firing prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova as well as security chief Ivan Bakanov.

Mr Zelensky cited the need to act against suspected treason by officials supporting Russia. The president had been critical of the two senior figures' performance even before Russia's invasion on February 24.

02:59 AM

EU agrees on emergency deal to slash gas use

Pipelines leading to the Bovanenkovo gas field - ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP
Pipelines leading to the Bovanenkovo gas field - ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP

The European Union has backed a watered-down emergency plan to slash gas consumption by 15 per cent amid mounting fears Vladimir Putin is poised to turn off the taps on the bloc’s supply.

The deal was struck as European gas prices soared by 20 per cent in two days after Russia put a further squeeze on supplies to the continent in an attempt to weaponise energy exports.

Panicked European capitals fear they could be plunged into darkness this winter, unable to heat homes or power factories without their usual supplies of Russian gas.

READ MORE: EU agrees emergency deal to slash gas consumption after Russia cuts supplies

01:56 AM

Plan to treat Ukrainian troops in US military hospital

The Pentagon formally approved in late June a plan to help treat wounded Ukrainian troops at an American military hospital in Germany, a defence official said.

The Ukrainian Government said 100 to 200 of its troops were being killed per day.

A man sits and looks at a memorial wall displaying images of Ukrainian troops killed since Russia invaded Ukraine - SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP
A man sits and looks at a memorial wall displaying images of Ukrainian troops killed since Russia invaded Ukraine - SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP

A US official said no Ukrainian troops had been treated yet and US troops would not be going into Ukraine to bring Ukrainian personnel out.

It is unclear how many Ukrainian troops have been wounded but thousands of civilians have died and millions have fled.

It is unclear if any Ukrainian troops have been treated in other countries, such as neighbouring Poland.

Ukrainian troops would be treated at Landstuhl Regional Medical Centre if needed, the US official said.

Adjacent to the Ramstein Air Base southwest of Frankfurt, it is the largest US military hospital outside the continental United States.

The US has already been training Ukrainian forces in Germany and provided more than $8 billion in security assistance to the Kyiv Government.

01:40 AM

Today's top stories

  • The European Union has backed a watered-down emergency plan to slash gas consumption by 15 per cent amid mounting fears Vladimir Putin is poised to turn off the taps on the bloc’s supply

  • A cruise ship rented by Nicola Sturgeon’s government to house Ukrainian refugees in cabins compared to prison cells has welcomed its first arrivals

  • Under exhausting conditions, Ukrainian soldiers have been conducting operations to push Russia back, as they prepare for the counter-offensive in which Ukraine is expected to move in on Kherson, the first major city to fall into Russian hands

  • Russia has said it will withdraw from the International Space Station after 2024 to focus on building its own orbiting lab

  • Boris Johnson has said that “as far as I am aware” no government business was discussed at a meeting he held with a former-KGB agent in Italy

  • While the Russians were focusing on regrouping in Donbas, the Ukrainians started hitting targets on the Kherson front in the South. In fact, this continues a theme: the Ukrainians have actually taken more territory off Russia in the South, than the Russians have off them in the Donbas. This is the reason why Russian military activity has dropped – they are playing catch up and trying to rush assets and personnel to defend Kherson in the South

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Would Donovan Mitchell fit on the Raptors?

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium is reporting the Raptors have expressed interest in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at how the 25-year-old would fit on Toronto.

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Brooke Henderson wins 2nd career major at Evian Championship

    Brooke Henderson closed out The Amundi Evian Championship strong on Sunday to win her second career major, aided by three birdies in the final five holes. The Smiths Falls, Ont. native carried a two-shot lead into the final round in Evian-les-Bains, France, thanks in large part to being the first player in LPGA history to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower. The 24-year-old shot a 71 in the fourth round to clinch her victory, finishing one shot ahead of Sophia Schubert of the United Sta

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.