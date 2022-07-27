Russia-Ukraine war: Gas 'terror must be answered – impose sanctions', says Zelensky

Emergency services crews and helpers have been sorting through rubble to find three people after Russian troops shelled the city of Chuhuiv on Monday in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, including the cultural centre - Sofia Bobok/Anadolu Agency

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of deliberately cutting supplies of natural gas to impose a "price terror" on Europe.

The Ukrainian President called for more sanctions on Moscow in his daily late-night video address.

"Using Gazprom, Moscow is doing all it can to make this coming winter as harsh as possible for the European countries," Mr Zelensky said.

"Terror must be answered – impose sanctions."

The EU has backed a watered-down emergency plan to slash gas consumption by 15pc amid mounting fears Vladimir Putin is poised to turn off the taps on the bloc’s supply.

05:15 AM

Yellen and Zahawi discuss support for Ukraine, says US

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen highlighted a proposed price cap on Russian oil on a phone call with British Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi on Tuesday, a move to reduce the impact of the war in Ukraine on global energy prices.

Both discussed the need to continue to accelerate budgetary support for Ukraine, and opportunities to build on sanctions imposed on Russia, the US Treasury Department said.

A local man walks in the rubble of residential buildings destroyed by a Russian missile strike in the settlement of Zatoka, Odesa region, Ukraine - REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko

04:28 AM

US-China chat to include Russian invasion of Ukraine

Tensions over Taiwan, as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are likely topics for a call expected this week between US President Joe Biden and China's leader, Xi Jinping, the White House said.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said managing economic competition between the two countries would also be a focus of the call, which Mr Biden said was expected later this week.

"Everything from the tensions over Taiwan, to the war in Ukraine, as well as how we better manage competition between our two nations, certainly in the economic sphere," Mr Kirby said of the topics to be discussed.

"This is a call that has been scheduled for a long time and there's already a pretty robust agenda of things for these two leaders to talk about."

04:11 AM

Corruption must be combated, US tells Ukraine

US State Department spokesman Ned Price has said the fight against corruption in Ukraine, long a major concern, is critical as the country seeks membership in the EU.

"Corruption must be combated even as Ukraine defends itself against Russia's war of aggression. Russia's war against Ukraine poses an external threat. Corruption poses an internal threat," he said.

The US, which has poured billions of dollars into Ukraine to help it repel Russia, has a memorable history of addressing corruption in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden, while serving as vice president, demanded on a trip to Kyiv that Ukraine fire a prosecutor general seen as ineffective in fighting corruption, warning that the US would otherwise withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees.

The episode became the source of unfounded conspiracy theories by former president Donald Trump, who was impeached for withholding security aid to Ukraine unless Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, agreed to dig up dirt on Mr Biden.

03:10 AM

US support for credible top prosecutor in Kyiv

The US has urged Ukraine to pick a credible top prosecutor to replace one sacked by President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling for action on corruption even as Kyiv battles Russian invaders.

"We join the people of Ukraine in emphasising the importance of transparently appointing a highly qualified and truly independent successor as prosecutor general," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

"The independence and impartiality of the prosecutor general is vital to ensuring the integrity of accountability efforts in Ukraine."

Mr Zelensky announced earlier this month that he was firing prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova as well as security chief Ivan Bakanov.

Mr Zelensky cited the need to act against suspected treason by officials supporting Russia. The president had been critical of the two senior figures' performance even before Russia's invasion on February 24.

02:59 AM

EU agrees on emergency deal to slash gas use

Pipelines leading to the Bovanenkovo gas field - ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP

The European Union has backed a watered-down emergency plan to slash gas consumption by 15 per cent amid mounting fears Vladimir Putin is poised to turn off the taps on the bloc’s supply.

The deal was struck as European gas prices soared by 20 per cent in two days after Russia put a further squeeze on supplies to the continent in an attempt to weaponise energy exports.

Panicked European capitals fear they could be plunged into darkness this winter, unable to heat homes or power factories without their usual supplies of Russian gas.

01:56 AM

Plan to treat Ukrainian troops in US military hospital

The Pentagon formally approved in late June a plan to help treat wounded Ukrainian troops at an American military hospital in Germany, a defence official said.

The Ukrainian Government said 100 to 200 of its troops were being killed per day.

A man sits and looks at a memorial wall displaying images of Ukrainian troops killed since Russia invaded Ukraine - SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP

A US official said no Ukrainian troops had been treated yet and US troops would not be going into Ukraine to bring Ukrainian personnel out.

It is unclear how many Ukrainian troops have been wounded but thousands of civilians have died and millions have fled.

It is unclear if any Ukrainian troops have been treated in other countries, such as neighbouring Poland.

Ukrainian troops would be treated at Landstuhl Regional Medical Centre if needed, the US official said.

Adjacent to the Ramstein Air Base southwest of Frankfurt, it is the largest US military hospital outside the continental United States.

The US has already been training Ukrainian forces in Germany and provided more than $8 billion in security assistance to the Kyiv Government.

01:40 AM

