Russia-Ukraine war: Even the Russians 'admit we will win', says Zelensky

A Ukrainian soldier, accompanied by a dog, keeps position on the front line in Mykolaiv - BULENT KILIC/AFP

After five months of Russian attacks, Ukraine will continue to do all it can to inflict as much damage on its enemy as possible, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in his nightly video address on Sunday.

"Even the occupiers admit we will win," he said.

The warning comes as the head of Russia's investigative committee said Moscow had charged 92 members of Ukrainian armed forces with crimes against humanity and proposed an international tribunal backed by countries including Bolivia, Iran and Syria.

The Russian government's Rossiiskaya Gazeta on Monday quoted committee head Alexander Bastrykin as accusing "more than 220 persons, including representatives of the high command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as commanders of military units that shelled the civilian population".

Zelensky: Ukrainians won't be cowed

"Even the occupiers admit we will win," he said as he hailed the upcoming day of Ukrainian statehood, July 28, a new annual holiday that Mr Zelensky announced in August last year.

"We hear it in their conversations all the time. In what they are telling their relatives when they call them."

Like every day in the last months, Mr Zelensky said that Ukraine was not letting up.

"We do everything to inflict the highest possible damage on the enemy and to gather for Ukraine as much support as possible."

A volunteer repairs the roof of the house of an elderly woman, after it was destroyed by shelling in the village of Zalissya, Kyiv - SERGEI CHUZAVKOV/AFP

He said Ukraine had an important week ahead, with the holiday approaching in the midst of what he called a "cruel war".

"But we will celebrate against all odds. Because Ukrainians won't be cowed."

