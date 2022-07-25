Russia-Ukraine war: Even the Russians 'admit we will win', says Zelensky
Grain agreement paints Putin as the kind-hearted ally of Africa
Arms makers scramble to defeat Putin’s hypersonic missile threat
After five months of Russian attacks, Ukraine will continue to do all it can to inflict as much damage on its enemy as possible, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in his nightly video address on Sunday.
"Even the occupiers admit we will win," he said.
The warning comes as the head of Russia's investigative committee said Moscow had charged 92 members of Ukrainian armed forces with crimes against humanity and proposed an international tribunal backed by countries including Bolivia, Iran and Syria.
The Russian government's Rossiiskaya Gazeta on Monday quoted committee head Alexander Bastrykin as accusing "more than 220 persons, including representatives of the high command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as commanders of military units that shelled the civilian population".
Follow the latest updates below.
02:23 AM
Zelensky: Ukrainians won't be cowed
After five months of Russian attacks, Ukraine will continue to do all it can to inflict as much damage on its enemy as possible, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in his nightly video address on Sunday.
"Even the occupiers admit we will win," he said as he hailed the upcoming day of Ukrainian statehood, July 28, a new annual holiday that Mr Zelensky announced in August last year.
"We hear it in their conversations all the time. In what they are telling their relatives when they call them."
Like every day in the last months, Mr Zelensky said that Ukraine was not letting up.
"We do everything to inflict the highest possible damage on the enemy and to gather for Ukraine as much support as possible."
He said Ukraine had an important week ahead, with the holiday approaching in the midst of what he called a "cruel war".
"But we will celebrate against all odds. Because Ukrainians won't be cowed."
02:16 AM
Today's top stories
Analysts have said that the deal signed on Friday in Istanbul to lift the Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports gives the Kremlin two important boosts: it will fill the Kremlin’s treasury with cash that it can use to fund its war and it also allows Russian officials to grandstand in Africa as the continent’s saviour
Arms companies are scrambling to come up with a defence against Russian and Chinese hypersonic missiles amid fears they could offer a decisive advantage to hostile powers
The Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson will be recaptured by September, a Ukrainian official said on Sunday
Ukraine has warned that grain exports may not reach pre-war levels after Russia fired missiles at its main Black Sea port