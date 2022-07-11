Russia-Ukraine war: Europe on edge as Russian gas set for shutdown

A woman in front of her home, which was destroyed after a Russian missile hit a four-storey residential building in Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut District, eastern Ukraine - MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP

The biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany starts annual maintenance on Monday, with flows expected to stop for 10 days, but there are concerns the shutdown might be extended due to the Ukrainian war.

Europe fears Russia will extend the planned outage at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, throwing plans to fill storage for winter into disarray and heightening a gas crisis that has prompted emergency measures from governments and high bills for consumers.

The outage is scheduled to last until July 21.

German economy minister Robert Habeck said: "Based on the pattern we've seen, it would not be very surprising now if some small, technical detail is found and then they [Russia] could say 'now we can't turn it on any more'."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed claims that Russia was using oil and gas to exert political pressure, saying the maintenance shutdown was a regular, scheduled event, and that no one was "inventing" any repairs.

Follow the latest updates below.

07:58 AM

Pictured: Aftermath of Russian rocket that hit apartment residential block

Firefighters and members of a rescue team clear debris after a building was partially destroyed following shelling, in Chasiv Yar, eastern Ukraine - MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP

Rescue workers stand on the rubble at the scene, - Nariman El-Mofty/AP

Firefighters and members of a rescue team clear the scene - MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP

07:01 AM

Russian strike 'another terrorist attack'

A woman stands next to her destroyed house after a Russian rocket explosion on the outskirts of Kharkiv - SERGEY BOBOK/AFP

Russia opened fire with artillery, multiple rocket launchers and tanks around Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv and shelled cities in the east, where an earlier strike killed 15 people in an apartment building, Ukraine's general staff said on Monday.

An apartment building in Kharkiv was hit by a missile overnight, but no casualties had been reported, authorities said.

The rocket strike on a five-storey apartment building in the eastern town of Chasiv Yar on Saturday night killed 15 people and left two dozen people feared trapped in the rubble.

Story continues

President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said the strike was "another terrorist attack" and that Russia should be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Moscow denies it targets civilians, but Ukrainian cities, towns and villages have been left in ruins after Russian shelling, with basements and bomb shelters the only safe place for those who remain.

05:55 AM

Ukraine hopes to find apartment survivors

Firefighters and members of a rescue team clear the scene after a building was partially destroyed following shelling, in Chasiv Yar, eastern Ukraine - MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP

Ukrainian rescuers were hoping on Monday to find survivors under the rubble of an apartment building hit by a Russian missile strike that killed at least 15 people, as Moscow's forces seek to consolidate their control over the Donbas region.

The building was partially destroyed by the strike. Dozens of rescuers have been sifting through the rubble with a mechanical digger.

Fifteen bodies were found and five people were pulled out of the rubble alive in the town of Chasiv Yar, the local emergency service said.

At least 30 others are under the rubble of the four-storey building after it was hit by a Russian Uragan missile, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Rescuers have been able to establish contact with three people under the rubble, emergency services said.

"Everyone who gives orders for such strikes, everyone who carries them out targeting our ordinary cities, residential areas, kills absolutely deliberately," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address, vowing that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

04:52 AM

Russians think ‘president’ Putin sounds too Western

Vladimir Putin should be called Russia’s “ruler” rather than “president”, a political party close to the Kremlin has proposed.

The Right-wing Liberal Democratic Party of Russia said that “ruler”, even with its autocratic connotations, was the correct Slavic term for Russia’s leader and better fitted Putin’s status.

Read the full story here.

03:45 AM

Scottish council to welcome Ukrainians into empty homes

A Scottish council has announced plans to bring up to 200 empty homes back into use to house refugees fleeing Ukraine.

North Lanarkshire Council said on Monday it would use £5m of Scottish Government funding to reinstate the homes in high-rise towers in Coatbridge and Wishaw "to a high standard".

The towers were slated for demolition as part of a council strategy, but the council hopes their refurbishment – with the first expected to be complete in six weeks – will see some refugees currently staying in hotels able to live in their own homes.

Following the reinstatement of the first homes, the programme will expand in "the coming months" according to the council, with capacity for up to 200 homes.

02:34 AM

Putin ‘most likely’ to cut gas supplies

Vladimir Putin is "most likely" to cut Europe off from Russia's gas supply in a move that will spark rationing and chaos across the Continent, France's economic and finance minister has warned.

European nations should brace for a "total cut-off", Bruno Le Maire said, as the French Government pinpoints companies that need priority protection and prepares to tell others to shut down or reduce their usage.

Mr Le Maire said: "Let's prepare for a total cut-off of Russian gas; Today that is the most likely option."

Read the full story here.

02:32 AM

Europe to take action if Russian gas supply stops

European countries are putting plans in place to manage gas supply and even ration power in case Russian gas flows stop completely or a planned outage at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline is extended.

Russian gas supply to Europe via Nord Stream 1 was curtailed to 40pc of capacity last month and Moscow said more delays in repairs could lead it to suspend all flows.

Planned annual maintenance outage begins today and will last until July 21 but there are concerns that it could be extended.

The EU has rules to prevent and respond to a disruption in gas supplies. It sets out three levels of crisis: an early warning, alert and emergency. Member states are required to have plans in place for how they would manage the impact of a supply disruption.

In an emergency, governments can intervene only if market-based measures are insufficient to ensure supplies to households and to customers providing essential services.

The EU executive said it would present a plan on preparedness for more gas cuts from Russia to leaders in July.

02:24 AM

Today's top stories