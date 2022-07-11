Russia-Ukraine war: Europe on edge as Russian gas set for shutdown

India McTaggart
·6 min read
A woman in front of her home, which was destroyed after a Russian missile hit a four-storey residential building in Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut District, eastern Ukraine - MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP
A woman in front of her home, which was destroyed after a Russian missile hit a four-storey residential building in Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut District, eastern Ukraine - MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP

The biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany starts annual maintenance on Monday, with flows expected to stop for 10 days, but there are concerns the shutdown might be extended due to the Ukrainian war.

Europe fears Russia will extend the planned outage at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, throwing plans to fill storage for winter into disarray and heightening a gas crisis that has prompted emergency measures from governments and high bills for consumers.

The outage is scheduled to last until July 21.

German economy minister Robert Habeck said: "Based on the pattern we've seen, it would not be very surprising now if some small, technical detail is found and then they [Russia] could say 'now we can't turn it on any more'."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed claims that Russia was using oil and gas to exert political pressure, saying the maintenance shutdown was a regular, scheduled event, and that no one was "inventing" any repairs.

Follow the latest updates below.

07:58 AM

Pictured: Aftermath of Russian rocket that hit apartment residential block

Firefighters and members of a rescue team clear debris after a building was partially destroyed following shelling, in Chasiv Yar, eastern Ukraine - MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP
Firefighters and members of a rescue team clear debris after a building was partially destroyed following shelling, in Chasiv Yar, eastern Ukraine - MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP
Rescue workers stand on the rubble at the scene,&nbsp; - Nariman El-Mofty/AP
Rescue workers stand on the rubble at the scene, - Nariman El-Mofty/AP
Firefighters and members of a rescue team clear the scene&nbsp; - MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP
Firefighters and members of a rescue team clear the scene - MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP

07:01 AM

Russian strike 'another terrorist attack'

A woman stands next to her destroyed house after a Russian rocket explosion on the outskirts of Kharkiv - SERGEY BOBOK/AFP
A woman stands next to her destroyed house after a Russian rocket explosion on the outskirts of Kharkiv - SERGEY BOBOK/AFP

Russia opened fire with artillery, multiple rocket launchers and tanks around Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv and shelled cities in the east, where an earlier strike killed 15 people in an apartment building, Ukraine's general staff said on Monday.

An apartment building in Kharkiv was hit by a missile overnight, but no casualties had been reported, authorities said.

The rocket strike on a five-storey apartment building in the eastern town of Chasiv Yar on Saturday night killed 15 people and left two dozen people feared trapped in the rubble.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said the strike was "another terrorist attack" and that Russia should be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Moscow denies it targets civilians, but Ukrainian cities, towns and villages have been left in ruins after Russian shelling, with basements and bomb shelters the only safe place for those who remain.

05:55 AM

Ukraine hopes to find apartment survivors

Firefighters and members of a rescue team clear the scene after a building was partially destroyed following shelling, in Chasiv Yar, eastern Ukraine - MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP&nbsp;
Firefighters and members of a rescue team clear the scene after a building was partially destroyed following shelling, in Chasiv Yar, eastern Ukraine - MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP

Ukrainian rescuers were hoping on Monday to find survivors under the rubble of an apartment building hit by a Russian missile strike that killed at least 15 people, as Moscow's forces seek to consolidate their control over the Donbas region.

The building was partially destroyed by the strike. Dozens of rescuers have been sifting through the rubble with a mechanical digger.

Fifteen bodies were found and five people were pulled out of the rubble alive in the town of Chasiv Yar, the local emergency service said.

At least 30 others are under the rubble of the four-storey building after it was hit by a Russian Uragan missile, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Rescuers have been able to establish contact with three people under the rubble, emergency services said.

"Everyone who gives orders for such strikes, everyone who carries them out targeting our ordinary cities, residential areas, kills absolutely deliberately," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address, vowing that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

04:52 AM

Russians think ‘president’ Putin sounds too Western

Vladimir Putin should be called Russia’s “ruler” rather than “president”, a political party close to the Kremlin has proposed.

The Right-wing Liberal Democratic Party of Russia said that “ruler”, even with its autocratic connotations, was the correct Slavic term for Russia’s leader and better fitted Putin’s status.

Read the full story here.

03:45 AM

Scottish council to welcome Ukrainians into empty homes

A Scottish council has announced plans to bring up to 200 empty homes back into use to house refugees fleeing Ukraine.

North Lanarkshire Council said on Monday it would use £5m of Scottish Government funding to reinstate the homes in high-rise towers in Coatbridge and Wishaw "to a high standard".

The towers were slated for demolition as part of a council strategy, but the council hopes their refurbishment – with the first expected to be complete in six weeks – will see some refugees currently staying in hotels able to live in their own homes.

Following the reinstatement of the first homes, the programme will expand in "the coming months" according to the council, with capacity for up to 200 homes.

02:34 AM

Putin ‘most likely’ to cut gas supplies

Vladimir Putin is "most likely" to cut Europe off from Russia's gas supply in a move that will spark rationing and chaos across the Continent, France's economic and finance minister has warned.

European nations should brace for a "total cut-off", Bruno Le Maire said, as the French Government pinpoints companies that need priority protection and prepares to tell others to shut down or reduce their usage.

Mr Le Maire said: "Let's prepare for a total cut-off of Russian gas; Today that is the most likely option."

Read the full story here.

02:32 AM

Europe to take action if Russian gas supply stops

European countries are putting plans in place to manage gas supply and even ration power in case Russian gas flows stop completely or a planned outage at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline is extended.

Russian gas supply to Europe via Nord Stream 1 was curtailed to 40pc of capacity last month and Moscow said more delays in repairs could lead it to suspend all flows.

Planned annual maintenance outage begins today and will last until July 21 but there are concerns that it could be extended.

The EU has rules to prevent and respond to a disruption in gas supplies. It sets out three levels of crisis: an early warning, alert and emergency. Member states are required to have plans in place for how they would manage the impact of a supply disruption.

In an emergency, governments can intervene only if market-based measures are insufficient to ensure supplies to households and to customers providing essential services.

The EU executive said it would present a plan on preparedness for more gas cuts from Russia to leaders in July.

02:24 AM

Today's top stories

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Europe on edge as Nord Stream Russian gas link enters planned shutdown

    LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany started annual maintenance on Monday, with flows expected to stop for 10 days, but governments, markets and companies are worried the shutdown might be extended due to war in Ukraine. Last month, Russia cut flows to 40% of the pipeline's total capacity, citing the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy, in Canada.

  • Biden needs to work with US foes to bring down gas prices, but he doesn't have to play nice with Saudi Arabia

    Opinion: Biden's proposed re-engagement is just cover for providing Riyadh with more security commitments and additional US resources.

  • Factbox-Europe's energy alternatives if Russian gas flows stop

    Russian gas flows through Nord Stream 1 have already been cut to 40% of capacity. Ukraine also halted a gas transit route to Europe in May, blaming interference by occupying Russian forces, and several European countries being cut off from Russian gas supply following their non-compliance with a new payment mechanism.

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.

  • Mariners win 7th in row, top Blue Jays 2-1 on Santana homer

    SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Seattle won its seventh straight and has taken 15 of its past 18. The 15-3 stretch is the best 18-game stretch by the Mariners since 2003. Santana’s homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six. J.P. Crawford led off the sev

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p