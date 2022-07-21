Russia-Ukraine war: EU sanctions 'not enough' to force Russia to seek peace, says Volodymyr Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky (C), Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavsky (R) and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (L) prior to their talks in Kyiv - AFP

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said harsher sanctions must be imposed on Russia if there is any chance of reaching peace.

Speaking in his nightly video address on Wednesday, Mr Zelensky said the European Union's seventh sanctions package was in the final stage of approval, which includes a ban on the import of Russian gold, but it did not go far enough.

"This is not enough," he said. "And I frankly tell my partners about it. Russia must feel a much higher price for the war so that it forces it to seek peace."

The president said Europe had fallen hostage to gas supplies from Russia, as European countries face a crisis in the wake of Russia cutting off gas to six member countries and reducing supplies to six more.

Russia supplied some 40 per cent of Europe's natural gas before the war, which has now dropped to around 15 per cent, sending prices through the roof and straining energy-intensive industries.

"While the EU does not dare include gas in the sanctions packages, Russia uses gas for its own sanctions against every European family, literally hitting the family budgets of Europeans with pressure on the energy markets," Mr Zelensky said.

"Ukraine has always said that Russia cannot be considered a reliable supplier of gas."

The EU must immediately start working on an eighth package of sanctions once the seventh is approved, Mr Zelensky said, while calling for an increase in the supply of modern weapons to Ukraine.

02:17 AM

Russia threatens to widen its war if West continues to supply weapons to Ukraine

Russia has abandoned its initial military "tasks" and will expand further into Ukraine if the West continues to send more weapons, Vladimir Putin's foreign minister warned on Wednesday.

Sergei Lavrov said Russia was no longer focused “only” on eastern Ukraine and that Western military support for Kyiv had changed Moscow’s strategy.

It is the most senior acknowledgment yet that Russia is no longer fighting a limited war to defend the Donbas.

01:50 AM

