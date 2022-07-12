Russia-Ukraine war: Death toll rises as rescuers dig for survivors in Donetsk apartment block rubble

The death toll of a Russian missile strike that blew up an apartment block in the Donetsk town of Chasiv Yar has climbed to 31, as rescuers continue to pull more bodies from the destruction.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly video address on Monday said 31 people had been killed and nine saved from the rubble. However, Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko on Twitter later said 33 people had died and the grim "count goes on".

Video showed the apartment block exploding into flames as the strike hit, with black smoke billowing high into the air.

"Debris clearance continues all day in the city of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region ... Russian terrorists hit two high-rise buildings," Mr Zelensky said.

The eastern city of Kharkiv also faced "new brutal attacks" following Russian shelling, Mr Zelensky said.

"Another rocket hit a residential building - one block was completely destroyed. In the morning, the occupiers shelled the Saltivka and Kyiv districts with rocket artillery – five people were killed."

02:31 AM

Death 'count goes on' as Donetsk apartment block destroyed

The moment a residential block was hit by #Russia in #ChasovYar in Donetsk region. 33 people killed. The count goes on. Another war crime gets registered. The war continues pic.twitter.com/c6RVX2HlRW — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) July 11, 2022

01:24 AM

Iran planning to arm Russia with drones, US says

Iran is planning to supply hundreds of drones with combat weapon capabilities to Russia for use in Ukraine, a top US official said on Monday.

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said the information received by the US supported views that the Russian military is facing challenges sustaining its weaponry after significant losses in Ukraine.

"The Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), including weapons-capable UAVs, on an expedited timeline," Mr Sullivan told reporters.

"Our information further indicates that Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use these UAVs, with initial training sessions slated to begin as soon as early July," he said.

Russian missile destroys building in Kharkiv - AFP

01:14 AM

