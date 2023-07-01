Russia-Ukraine war: Western allies 'dragging their feet' over pilot training, says Zelensky

Ukrainian troops fire a recoilless rifle towards Russian positions in Donetsk - David Guttenfelder/The New York Times

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, has accused some of his Western allies of dragging their feet over training his country’s pilots to fly fighter jets.

Mr Zelensky has said F-16 fighter jets are vital to bolstering its counteroffensive and has expressed confidence he would get them after months of lobbying the west.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While allies have pushed back against the idea, they have agreed to support Ukraine by training its pilots on modern fighter aircraft.

But on Saturday, Mr Zelensky expressed frustration that Ukraine appeared no closer to having the kind of air support it needs.

“Do they have an understanding of when Ukraine can get the F-16?” Mr Zelensky told reporters alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, referring to the West. “There is no schedule of training missions. I believe that some partners are dragging their feet. Why are they doing it? I don’t know.”

Follow the latest updates below.

03:32 PM BST

EU's support for Kyiv's membership 'unequivocal', says Spain's Sanchez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that his visit to Kyiv on the first day of Spain’s EU presidency showed the bloc’s “unequivocal” commitment to Ukraine’s bid to join the 27-nation bloc.

“Speaking of the European Union’s perspective on Ukraine’s EU accession, my being here on the first day of the six-month presidency... demonstrates a clear and unequivocal political commitment on the part of the community institutions in this respect,” he said in a joint news conference with President Zelensky.

Ukraine applied for EU membership just five days after Russia’s invasion on February 24, 2022, and received candidacy status several months later on June 23 in a strong signal of support from Brussels.

03:21 PM BST

Ukrainian troops 'advancing steadily'

Ukrainian troops are “advancing steadily” in their counteroffensive but progress remains unsurprisingly slow, the US’s top general has said.

General Mark Milley said Kyiv’s troops were being hampered by “very difficult minefields” but are covering some “500 meters a day, 1,000 meters a day, 2,000 meters a day, that kind of thing.”

Gen Milley said he was unsurprised that progress was slower than some people and computers might have predicted given the realities of war.

”War on paper and real war are different. In real war, real people die. Real people are on those front lines and real people are in those vehicles. Real bodies are being shredded by high explosives,” he told an audience at the National Press Club in Washington.

The head of Ukraine’s armed forces on Friday hit back at comments that the counter-offensive was moving more slowly than expected, saying it “p----d me off”. Gen Valery Zaluzhny said progress would be better if troops were fully supplied with the weapons and ammunition they need.

02:54 PM BST

Biden to host Swedish PM for talks on Nato, Ukraine

President Joe Biden will host Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson next week to talk about transatlantic security cooperation and the war in Ukraine, the White House said Saturday.

The two leaders “will review our growing security cooperation and reaffirm their view that Sweden should join Nato as soon as possible,” the White House said in a statement about the July 5 meeting.

Story continues

Sweden asked to join Nato in May 2022, three months after Russia invaded Ukraine, but its membership bid, which must be ratified by all 31 member states, has been blocked by Turkey and Hungary.

Western officials had hoped to formally welcome Sweden into the bloc by the time a Nato summit is held in Lithuania on July 11-12.

02:35 PM BST

Zelensky says 'serious threat' remains at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

President Zelenskiy warned on Saturday that a “serious threat” remained at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and said that Russia was “technically ready” to provoke a localized explosion at the facility.

Zelenskiy cited Ukrainian intelligence as the source of his information. He called for greater international attention to the situation at the facility in southeastern Ukraine, which is Europe’s largest nuclear plant.

02:21 PM BST

Polish PM said to have called on Nato to station nuclear weapons in Poland

BREAKING:



Polish PM @MorawieckiM just called on NATO to station nuclear weapons in Poland in response to Russia transferring nuclear weapons to Belarus.



Poland wants to be included in NATO’s Nuclear Sharing Programme, through which nukes are stored in:



🇩🇪

🇧🇪

🇳🇱

🇮🇹

🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/WzO2OZ9SDB — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 30, 2023

01:57 PM BST

Zelensky accuses 'some' Western partners of dragging feet over pilot training

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused “some” Western partners of dragging their feet over plans to train Kyiv pilots to fly fighter jets.

“Do they have an understanding of when Ukraine can get the F-16?” Mr Zelensky told reporters alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, referring to the West.

“There is no schedule of training missions. I believe that some partners are dragging their feet. Why are they doing it? I don’t know.”

01:45 PM BST

Japan says Russian warships spotted near Taiwan, Okinawa islands

Japan’s defence ministry said late on Friday it had spotted two Russian Navy ships in the waters near Taiwan and Japan’s Okinawa islands in the previous four days, following a similar announcement this week from Taiwan.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Tuesday it had spotted two Russian frigates off its eastern coast and send aircraft and ships to keep watch.

Japan’s government said last month that repeated Russian military activity near Japanese territory, including joint drills with Chinese forces, posed “serious concern” for Japan’s national security.

01:21 PM BST

Pictured: Spain PM Pedro Sanchez's visit to Kyiv

President Zelensky thanked Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for visiting Kyiv as Spain kicked off its presidency of the European Union.

“Thank you for your important visit and support of our people!” Mr Zelensky said on social media. “It is extremely symbolic that this visit takes place on the very first day of the Spanish presidency of the EU.”

Sanchez signing the visitors book at Ukraine's Parliament in Kyiv - HANDOUT/SPAIN'S PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian lawmakers take selfies with Mr Sanchez

01:05 PM BST

Watch: Former pro-Russian separatist military commander Igor Girkin calls Putin a "spineless woodlouse"

Terrorist Girkin-Strelkov called Putin a "spineless wood louse" for not punishing Prigozhin.



"Putin demonstrates his total powerlessness and shows that it's okay to act that way. Try, guys, try again. And if you fail, nothing will happen to you," he said.



Strelkov is getting… pic.twitter.com/Wkt2jDha4Z — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 1, 2023

12:43 PM BST

Kremlin says Palestinian president expresses support for Putin in phone call

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has expressed full support for the Russian leadership after last weekend’s abortive Wagner Group mutiny in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.

12:20 PM BST

Russia ends contract with Prigozhin's catering company, local media reports

The #Russian Ministry of Defense terminated the contract with #Prigozhin's Concord catering company.



The company was engaged in the food supply of the Russian military. pic.twitter.com/8mpOVbLbAv — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 1, 2023

The Russian defence ministry has reportedly terminated its contract with Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Concord catering company.

It follows an armed mutiny carried out by the mercenery force. Putin initially vowed to crush the mutiny, comparing it to the wartime turmoil that ushered in the revolutions of 1917 and then a civil war, but hours later a deal was clinched to allow Prigozhin and some of his fighters to go to Belarus.

Concord has made 80 billion roubles from state contracts to supply food to the Russian army.

12:00 PM BST

Indian PM Modi tells Putin diplomacy needed to resolve Ukraine war

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday repeated his country’s call for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the war in Ukraine in a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, an Indian statement said.

India holds the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation this year and Russia and India are both members of the eight-nation intergovernmental body, which will be holding a summit next week.

President Putin and Mr Modi discussed the situation in Ukraine and the Indian leader “reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy”, an Indian government statement issued late Friday said.

11:43 AM BST

Two children injured in shelling on Kherson

Two children were injured in Russian shelling on residential neighbourhoods in Kherson, according to a local official.

“This afternoon, the occupiers pummeled the residential neighborhoods of Kherson. One of the projectiles hit a house. A 9-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were injured,” Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram.

Firefighters attend a house destroyed by Russian shelling in Kherson - AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters change their position as they put out a fire at a house destroyed in a Russian shelling, in a residential neighbourhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

11:29 AM BST

Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez arriving in Kyiv today

Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez arrived in Kyiv on his first day as chairman of the EU Council.pic.twitter.com/RrAJsM2J2D — UNITED24.media (@United24media) July 1, 2023

11:16 AM BST

'Russia bans Polish cargo transport trucks, some exceptions'

Russia introduced a ban on Polish trucks transporting cargo on its territory, with some exceptions, Russia’s TASS state news agency quoted the transport ministry as saying on Friday.

It quoted the ministry as saying its decree excluded critical goods including medicines and medical devices, and added that transportation to the Baltic Kaliningrad enclave was unaffected.

11:00 AM BST

The Russian power players who could take down Putin

The mutiny showed that Russian leadership is won by force. Here are those waiting in the wings to take a shot at the top job, writes Roland Oliphant

For about 12 hours last Saturday, Vladimir Putin seemed finished – toppled not by peaceful pro-democracy protestors, nor an election, but by a mutiny from one of the very armed groups he established as a tool of his dictatorship. Today, if there is one thing those who dream of Putin’s downfall have learned from Yevgeny Prigozhin’s failed uprising against the Kremlin, it is that might makes right. It is a lesson Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the exiled oligarch turned pro-democracy activist, has taken to heart. “We need to wake up to the fact that the fall of the Putin regime and the creation of a better Russia will not come about through the ballot box or other peaceful means but will require armed insurrection,” he wrote in the aftermath of the Wagner coup. Such remarks have appalled his natural supporters. Many liberal, anti-Putin Russians have gone into exile rather than support the invasion of Ukraine. But the inescapable truth is that just as Putin’s grip on power rests on men with guns, so do the means of loosening it. So what are the Russian factions best placed to seize power – and can Putin trust them?

Read the full story

10:43 AM BST

Latest Russian losses, according to Ukraine

"If a nation values anything more than freedom, it will lose its freedom, and the irony of it is that if it is comfort or money that it values more, it will lose that too."

W. Somerset Maugham



Total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 30, 2023: pic.twitter.com/Pgebvn3kzb — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 30, 2023

10:26 AM BST

CIA chief made secret trip to Ukraine, says US official

CIA Director William Burns recently travelled to Ukraine where he met with intelligence counterparts and President Volodymyr Zelensky, a US official confirmed to AFP on Friday.

The trip - not reported at the time - comes as Kyiv’s brigades pursue a counteroffensive in their nation’s east and south against Russian forces, launched earlier this month after weeks of anticipation.

During his trip Mr Burns reaffirmed “the US commitment to sharing intelligence to help Ukraine defend against Russian aggression,” the US official said.

10:09 AM BST

Russia's Aeroflot resumes regular flights to Cuba, suspended since Ukraine invasion

Rossiya Airlines, part of Russia’s Aeroflot group, has resumed scheduled flights to Cuba, which had been suspended since Western countries shut Russia out of their airspace in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The first flight of what will begin as a twice-weekly service took off for the Cuban resort of Varadero from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on Saturday, Aeroflot said.

Russian airlines suspended flights to Cuba, Mexico and the Dominican Republic on Feb. 28 last year, four days after the invasion, which Russia calls a “special military operation”.

09:55 AM BST

Sanchez in Kyiv to kick off Spain's EU presidency

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he arrived in Kyiv early on Saturday to meet with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky as Spain kicked off its presidency of the European Union.

“In Kyiv already. I wanted the first act of the Spanish presidency of the council of the European Union to be in Ukraine” with its president, Mr Sanchez wrote on his official Twitter account, saying he would convey “all of Europe’s solidarity”.

“We will keep supporting the Ukrainian people until peace returns to Europe,” added Mr Sanchez, who announced the visit during an EU summit on Thursday, saying the aim was to demonstrate the EU’s “unfaltering support” for Kyiv as it battles the Russian invasion.

09:46 AM BST

Latest on the war from the Ministry of Defence

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 1 July 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/ZYWegCkpFv



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/y4vDnqTBB3 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 1, 2023

09:32 AM BST

Zelensky orders tighter security at Ukraine-Belarus border

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered security to be beefed up at his country’s border with Belarus, where fighters from the Russian paramilitary group Wagner have been offered exile.

Following Wagner’s short-lived mutiny against Moscow last week, the Kremlin gave fighters from the private army the choice of signing contracts with the Russian defence ministry, returning to civilian life or going into exile in Belarus, whose authoritarian leader is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Zelensky said he had been informed on Friday of the situation in Belarus by the Ukrainian intelligence service GUR, foreign intelligence services and border guards.