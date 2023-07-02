Russia-Ukraine war: CIA seizing 'opportunity' to recruit spies in Russia

A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region of southeast Ukraine - Libkos/AP

The CIA is using the “once-in-a-generation opportunity” of the war in Ukraine to recruit spies, the American intelligence chief claimed.

William Burns, the director of the CIA, said that disaffection with the war is continuing to “gnaw away” at the Russian leadership.

Speaking in a lecture to the Ditchley Foundation in Oxfordshire, he said: “That disaffection creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity for us at the CIA - at our core a human intelligence service. We’re not letting it go to waste.”

He also said that the attempted mutiny by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin highlighted the “corrosive” effect of Russia’s invasion and compared it to the chaos which preceded the 1917 revolution.

Mr Burns was appointed director of the CIA in 2021 and served as the US ambassador to Russia between 2005 and 2008.

09:58 AM BST

Shell still trading Russian gas after pledging to withdraw

Shell is still selling Russian gas more than a year after pledging to withdraw from the market, the BBC reports.

Analysis by campaign group Global Witness suggested the country was involved in nearly an eighth of Russia’s shipborne exports in 2022.

The group tracked a shipment purchased by Shell as recently as May 9. Ukrainian officials accused it of accepting “blood money”.

Shell said it has withdrawn from the spot market but still has some long-term contractual commitments which comply with sanctions.

Meanwhile, Russian energy firm Gazprom is due to send gas to Europe via Ukraine later today.

09:43 AM BST

Overnight drone attack on Kyiv thwarted after 12-day break

Russia has launched an overnight drone attack on Kyiv after a 12-day break, with Ukraine saying its air defence systems destroyed all incoming targeted drones on their approach.

“Another enemy attack on Kyiv,” Serhiy Popko, a colonel general who heads Kyiv’s military administration, said in a post on the Telegram channel on Sunday. “At this moment, there is no information about possible casualties or damage.”

Reuters witnesses heard blasts resembling the sound of air defence systems hitting targets. There was no immediate information about the scale of the attack.

Kyiv, its region and a number of central and eastern Ukraine’s regions were under air raid alerts for about an hour after 2am local time (midnight BST).

09:42 AM BST

CIA chief seizing opportunity of Russia's war to recruit spies

William Burns, the director of the CIA, delivered a lecture last night at the Ditchley Foundation in Oxfordshire. In it, he claimed that the disaffection in Russia is creating a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity for his organisation.

“We’re not letting it go to waste,” he said, to laughter from the audience.

The CIA played no part in Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mutiny attempt, he said.

Here are some more of his comments:

“It is striking that Prigozhin preceded his actions with a scathing indictment of the Kremlin’s mendacious rationale for the invasion of Ukraine and of the Russian military leadership’s conduct of the war. “The impact of those words and those actions will play out for some time - a vivid reminder of the corrosive effect of Putin’s war on his own society and his own regime.”

