Russia-Ukraine war: British Fox News journalist injured

Benjamin Hall reporting from Kyiv

A British journalist working for the Fox News Channel in the US has been injured while reporting on the war in Ukraine, the network says.

Fox confirmed on air that Benjamin Hall - listed as its US State Department correspondent - is in hospital after an incident outside of the capital Kyiv.

Afternoon news anchor John Roberts added teams on the ground were still gathering details of the incident.

Mr Hall is said to have been news gathering at the time.

In a memo circulated to Fox employees on Monday, CEO Suzanne Scott said there was "a minimum level of details right now" and called for prayers.

"This is a stark reminder for all journalists who put their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from a war zone," she wrote.

Mr Hall, 39, joined Fox News in 2015 and has been heavily involved in the network's foreign affairs coverage.

He has covered several wars from the frontlines, including in parts of the Middle East.

A dual US-UK citizen, he completed both his undergraduate and graduate degrees in London.

Earlier, Ukraine's prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova had said that a Western journalist had been injured and was being cared for by Ukrainian doctors.

It comes after another US journalist - Brent Renaud - was shot and killed on Sunday in the town of Irpin while working in the region. Two other journalists were injured and taken to hospital in the same attack.