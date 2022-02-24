Will Russia's invasion of Ukraine push up UK gas bills?

High energy prices are already causing problems for households in the UK and across Europe, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine could make the situation worse.

Western countries have imposed sanctions against Moscow, and more severe measures are expected.

There are fears that Russian retaliation could affect Europe's gas supplies.

Will the Russian invasion push up UK gas prices?

The UK gets less than 5% of its gas from Russia. However, the knock-on effects from Russia's military attacks could lead to an increase, as UK gas prices are affected by fluctuations in the global markets.

The sanctions already imposed by Western countries are designed to stop Russia's banks from doing business in several major economies and trade areas. Separately Germany has blocked the progress of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Experts fear that Putin may choose to "weaponise" Russia's natural resources in response, and cut gas supplies to Europe.

EU countries get about half their gas directly from Russia. Germany, for example, relies on Russia for around a third of its supply.

If Russia were to suspend - or even just reduce - the gas it provides to Europe, the wholesale cost would rocket, sending prices higher everywhere, including the UK.

Western countries are also reported to be considering excluding Russia from the Swift cross-border payment system. This could make it more difficult for European countries to buy Russian gas at all.

Where does the UK get its gas?

About half of the UK's gas comes directly from the North Sea. The UK has been a big producer of gas since the mid-1960s, but output has fallen since 2000 while usage continues to rise.

Another third of the UK's gas comes through pipelines from Norway.

The rest consists almost entirely of imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which arrive in Britain by sea from countries such as Qatar, the US and Trinidad and Tobago.

The small amount of Russian gas that does reach the UK also comes in LNG form.

LNG supplies are particularly sensitive to global market prices, and are sold to whoever pays the most, with China one of the keenest bidders.

Does the UK face a gas shortage?

The government says the UK's energy bill crisis is due to high global gas prices, not security of supply.

It says the UK has a "diverse and secure" range of suppliers.

However, that could change quite rapidly if Russian gas becomes scarce, as those countries affected who depend heavily on Russian gas will have to compete for alternative supplies.

The UK also has limited storage facilities, which means it's more affected by short-term price fluctuations in the wholesale gas market than countries which can hold greater reserves.

The government insists it's "not complacent" about gas supplies. It does have the power to impose emergency measures, such as ordering big industrial customers to temporarily stop using gas.

But the biggest factor - the weather - is beyond its control. A mild and windy winter will mean less gas is required.

Why is there a gas shortage?

Even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the energy market was in crisis.

Last year's cold winter around the world sent gas demand rising, depleting stores.

Those reserves would normally have been replenished over the summer. But output dropped because some major producers used this time to carry out maintenance postponed during Covid lockdowns.

Meanwhile, calm weather reduced the amount of electricity which could be generated by wind power, and as a result, wholesale gas prices more than quadrupled over the past year.

The UK has been especially badly-hit because it's one of Europe's biggest users of natural gas - 85% of homes use gas central heating, while gas also generates a third of the UK's electricity.

What about my bills?

The price of gas and electricity in the UK is already set to increase steeply this year.

Household energy costs have been kept in check by the price cap, which limits the amount suppliers can charge, but this is rising on 1 April, with a typical household bill set to go up by £693 a year, a 54% jump.

The energy regulator Ofgem agreed to increase the cap after dozens of energy firms collapsed because they could not pass on the increased wholesale costs to their customers.

As a result, more than four million customers have been switched to a different supplier in the last year, often on a higher tariff.

Rising energy prices have already contributed to a big surge in the UK's cost of living, with inflation at 5.5% in the 12 months to January, the highest rate since March 1992.

Are EU countries less affected?

It had been suggested that Brexit might disadvantage the UK in terms of getting the best deal on energy prices.

When it was in the EU, the UK was part of the Internal Energy Market, which lets countries access electricity supplies more cheaply.

However, the way gas is traded has been largely unaffected, which means leaving the EU has not had a significant impact.

The price cap has also meant the UK's gas bills have until now been typically lower than the EU average.

EU countries that rely heavily on imported gas, such as Italy and Spain, have also been badly hit. In response, their governments have directly cut prices and raised taxes on energy company profits respectively.

