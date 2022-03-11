Russia-Ukraine news LIVE: Russia ‘re-posturing for new offensive’ as strikes target new cities

Ukrainian soldiers on an armored personnel carrier pass by people carrying their belongings as they flee the conflict (AP)

Russian forces may be positioning themselves for new attacks within days against Kyiv, British defence chiefs have warned.

The Ministry of Defence said Vladimir Putin’s forces were likely “seeking to reset” as they launched fresh artillery strikes on the cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk on Friday morning.

In an intelligence briefing, the MoD said: “Russian ground forces continue to make limited progress. Logistical issues that have hampered the Russian advance persist, as does strong Ukrainian resistance.

"Russia is likely seeking to reset and re-posture its forces for renewed offensive activity in the coming days. This will probably include operations against the capital Kyiv."

Meanwhile, emergency services said that three strikes in the city of Dnipro early on Friday morning had killed at least one person – the first such attack on the central Ukrainian city. They added that the strikes were close to a kindergarten and an apartment building.

The RIA news agency also reported that Russian-backed separatists had captured the city of Volnovakha north of the besieged Azov Sea port of Mariupol.

Board of steelmaker Evraz quits after Abramovich sanction

07:49 , Daniel Keane

Russian steelmaker Evraz has said that 10 members of its board have quit following the British sanction of largest shareholder Roman Abramovich and the suspension of its shares, with only the chief executive remaining.

The firm said it was waiting for further clarifications from the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation.

Watch: Russian airstrikes destroy the city of Novokodatsky

07:43 , Daniel Keane

British public to be asked to open their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the fighting

07:37 , Daniel Keane

The Government will ask the British public to open their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the fighting in their country amid continuing criticism of its response to the refugee crisis, writes Michael Howie.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove will set out on Monday details of a new “sponsored” humanitarian route to allow Ukrainians without family links to the UK to come to the country.

The Daily Telegraph reported that ministers will unveil a hotline and webpage where individuals, charities, businesses and community groups will be able to offer rooms to those escaping the conflict.

Boris Johnson told Sky News on Thursday night: “On Monday, you’ll get from the Levelling Up Secretary, you’ll get the programme that will allow people to come in, so (if) people want to welcome (refugees) into their own homes, they can do so.”

Morning recap

07:32 , Daniel Keane

Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine.

Here are a few of the latest developments:

- Three Russian airstrikes hit the important industrial city of Dnipro in eastern Ukraine on Friday, killing at least one person in strikes that hit near a kindergarten and apartment buildings, according to Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko

- Russian forces are continuing their offensive toward Kyiv on Friday from the northwest and east, notably trying to break through Ukrainian defenses from Kukhari, which lies, 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Kyiv

- The Ministry of Defence (MoD) says it is still “highly unlikely” Russia has successfully achieved its invasion plan but will likely “re-posture” for a renewed offensive