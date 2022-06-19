Russia-Ukraine latest: World must be prepared for war to last 'years', Nato head warns

Claudia Rowan
·3 min read
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visit an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons, in Kyiv&nbsp; - Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visit an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons, in Kyiv - Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

The war in Ukraine could last for years, the head of Nato has warned, as Russia stepped up its assaults after the European Union recommended that Kyiv become a candidate to join the bloc.

"We must prepare for the fact that it could take years. We must not let up in supporting Ukraine," Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary-general of the military alliance, was quoted by Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper as saying.

"Even if the costs are high, not only for military support, also because of rising energy and food prices."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed that Ukraine will "not give away the south to anyone" after his first visit to the southern front line.

Making a rare trip outside Kyiv to the hold-out Black Sea city of Mykolaiv, Mr Zelensky said:  "We will not give away the south to anyone, we will return everything that's ours and the sea will be Ukrainian and safe".

Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine slightly up today

Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen up at 41.7 million cubic metres (mcm) on Sunday from 41.4 mcm on Saturday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in east Ukraine, killing one, official says

A fuel storage depot in the eastern Ukrainian town of Novomoskovsk exploded on Sunday, killing one and injuring two, after earlier being hit with three Russian missiles, the head of the regional administration said in an online message.

Eleven people were injured in the strike itself, Valentyn Reznichenko had said on Saturday.

Firefighters were still trying to put out a fire from the missile strike, some 14 hours after the depot was hit, Mr Reznichenko said early on Sunday.

Novomoskovsk lies just to the northeast of Dnipro, the regional capital.

The latest MoD update

  • Former Soviet countries are part of Russia’s domain and risk Ukraine’s fate if they go up against the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin has insinuated

  • Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch and former Chelsea Football Club owner, negotiated humanitarian corridors out of Mariupol and other cities besieged by Moscow's army, a Ukrainian official has said

  • Britain’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been the best of all the leading western powers, according to a international poll, the Telegraph has learned

  • Boris Johnson stressed in an op-ed for the Sunday Times the need to avoid "Ukraine fatigue" and with Russian forces "grinding forward inch by inch", for allies to show the Ukrainians they were there to support them for a long time

  • Top Azovstal commanders transferred to Russia for investigation - TASS

    Uncertainty has surrounded the fate of hundreds of fighters captured by Russian forces in May after a months-long siege of Mariupol. Moscow said at the time they were moved to breakaway Russian-backed entities in eastern Ukraine. Citing an unnamed Russian law enforcement source, TASS said late on Saturday that Svyatoslav Palamar, a deputy commander of the Azov battalion, and Serhiy Volynsky, the commander of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, were moved to Russia.

