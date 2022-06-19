Russia-Ukraine latest: World must be prepared for war to last 'years', Nato head warns

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visit an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons, in Kyiv - Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

The war in Ukraine could last for years, the head of Nato has warned, as Russia stepped up its assaults after the European Union recommended that Kyiv become a candidate to join the bloc.

"We must prepare for the fact that it could take years. We must not let up in supporting Ukraine," Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary-general of the military alliance, was quoted by Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper as saying.

"Even if the costs are high, not only for military support, also because of rising energy and food prices."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed that Ukraine will "not give away the south to anyone" after his first visit to the southern front line.

Making a rare trip outside Kyiv to the hold-out Black Sea city of Mykolaiv, Mr Zelensky said: "We will not give away the south to anyone, we will return everything that's ours and the sea will be Ukrainian and safe".

​​Follow the latest updates below.

08:38 AM

Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine slightly up today

Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen up at 41.7 million cubic metres (mcm) on Sunday from 41.4 mcm on Saturday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

08:30 AM

Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in east Ukraine, killing one, official says

A fuel storage depot in the eastern Ukrainian town of Novomoskovsk exploded on Sunday, killing one and injuring two, after earlier being hit with three Russian missiles, the head of the regional administration said in an online message.

Eleven people were injured in the strike itself, Valentyn Reznichenko had said on Saturday.

Story continues

Firefighters were still trying to put out a fire from the missile strike, some 14 hours after the depot was hit, Mr Reznichenko said early on Sunday.

Novomoskovsk lies just to the northeast of Dnipro, the regional capital.

08:29 AM

The latest MoD update

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 19 June 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/79ub72nmeH



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/1Wi6bfCmmh — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 19, 2022

04:44 AM

Today's Top Stories