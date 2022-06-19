Russia-Ukraine latest: Moscow 'moving front line' to Ukraine's second city

Claudia Rowan
·7 min read
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visit an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons, in Kyiv&nbsp; - Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visit an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons, in Kyiv - Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Russia is trying to make Kharkiv "a frontline city", Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to the interior minister, has said.

The situation north of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, remains difficult as Russian forces have been trying to get closer to shell the city again, the official told Ukraine's national television.

Meanwhile, the head of Nato has warned that the war in Ukraine could last for years.

"We must prepare for the fact that it could take years. We must not let up in supporting Ukraine," Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary-general of the military alliance, was quoted by Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper as saying.

11:27 AM

Russia says it struck Kharkiv tank repair plant with Iskander missiles

Russia's Iskander missiles struck a Kharkiv tank repair plant in Ukraine, the Russian defence ministry has said.

The ministry also said it had destroyed 10 howitzers and up to 20 military vehicles in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv that had been supplied by Western countries over the past 10 days.

11:12 AM

Ukraine shares figures of latest Russian armed forces losses

11:00 AM

Watch: Zelensky vows to tackle world food crisis

10:34 AM

Evacuations continuing from Lysychansk, governor says

Authorities continue evacuations from Lysychansk, across a river from Severodonetsk and heavily hit by shelling, local governor Sergiy Gaiday has said.

Evacuations from Severodonetsk have not been possible for days, after a last bridge across the river connecting it to Lysychansk was blown up.

Ukrainian authorities say hundreds of people are hiding from shelling in the Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk.

Mr Gaiday said the plant was "hit twice" in 24 hours and that its "sewage treatment plant" was destroyed.

The UN warned this week the remaining civilians left in Severodonetsk are running out of clean water, food and sanitation.

xx - REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak
xx - REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak

10:25 AM

Ukraine says it has repulsed Russian attacks near Severodonetsk

Ukrainian troops repulsed Russian attacks on villages near the eastern city of Severodonetsk, where the two armies have fought bloody battles for weeks, Kyiv's armed forces said on Sunday.

"Our units repulsed the assault in the area of Toshkivka," the Ukrainian army said on Facebook. "The enemy has retreated and is regrouping."

It said Russian forces were "storming" towards the village of Orikhove, but that it had "successfully repulsed" an assault near the village.

A day earlier, officials said fierce battles were taking place in settlements outside Severodonetsk, which they say is mostly, but not entirely, under Russian control.

"All declarations by Russians that they control Severodonetsk are lies. Indeed, they control the majority of the city but they do not control it entirely," local governor Sergiy Gaiday said on Telegram on Sunday.

10:05 AM

'The situation is not getting easier for us', Ukrainian MP says

The situation "is not getting easier on us",  Ukrainian MP has said, as she discussed the ongoing fighting in the east of the country.

Speaking to Sky News from Kyiv, Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze said: "We don't have many options on the table - we have to survive in this war, when the aggressor has come to erase us from the map of the world.

"We want to live, we want to preserve our country... therefore we have to win," she added.

She said arms given by other countries were important in determining Ukraine's success.

09:53 AM

'We should all be concerned' about impact of Ukraine war on cost of living crisis, peer says

Crossbench peer Victor Adebowale has said "we should all be concerned" about the impact of the Ukraine war on the cost of living in the UK, including on NHS key workers.

Mr Adebowale, who is also chairman of the NHS Confederation, told Times Radio: "An extended war in Ukraine will have implications for what my members will experience.

"The cost-of-living crisis will continue, along with the other horrors that have been bestowed on us at the moment.

"It looks like there's going to be a long, drawn-out war. We know that eventually there'll have to be a settlement.

"We know that Russia appears to be belligerent - probably too mild a word - and we need to be prepared for the worst, and I suspect that the mistake we made in the past is not being prepared for the worst.

"So, I hope it doesn't come to British boots on Ukrainian land, because there's all kinds of implications for that as well.

"But we should all be concerned about the implications for people living in this country of a long, drawn-out war in Ukraine, as well as the Ukrainians, of course, who all right-thinking people will support in their struggle against what what is tyranny at the end of the day."

09:45 AM

Germany says it will take emergency measures to meet energy needs

Germany will take emergency measures to ensure it meets its energy needs after the drop in supply of Russian gas, including increased use of coal, the government said Sunday.

"To reduce gas consumption, less gas must be used to generate electricity. Coal-fired power plants will have to be used more instead," the economy ministry said in a statement.

09:14 AM

The latest pictures from Ukraine

OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock - OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock - OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022. - AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022. - AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Taras Ratushnyi, the father of soldier Roman Ratushnyi, a well-known activist, holds his Ukrainian flag as he and friends, family, fellow soldiers and others attend Roman's burial service in Kyiv, Ukraine, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues June 18, 2022. - REUTERS/Leah Millis
Taras Ratushnyi, the father of soldier Roman Ratushnyi, a well-known activist, holds his Ukrainian flag as he and friends, family, fellow soldiers and others attend Roman's burial service in Kyiv, Ukraine, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues June 18, 2022. - REUTERS/Leah Millis

09:03 AM

Russia 'trying to make Kharkiv a frontline city', Ukrainian official says

The situation north of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, is quite difficult as Russian forces have been trying to get closer to shell the city again, an official at Ukraine's interior ministry said on Sunday.

"Russia is trying to make Kharkiv a frontline city," Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to the interior minister, told Ukraine's national television.

08:38 AM

Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine slightly up today

Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen up at 41.7 million cubic metres (mcm) on Sunday from 41.4 mcm on Saturday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

08:30 AM

Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in east Ukraine, killing one, official says

A fuel storage depot in the eastern Ukrainian town of Novomoskovsk exploded on Sunday, killing one and injuring two, after earlier being hit with three Russian missiles, the head of the regional administration said in an online message.

Eleven people were injured in the strike itself, Valentyn Reznichenko had said on Saturday.

Firefighters were still trying to put out a fire from the missile strike, some 14 hours after the depot was hit, Mr Reznichenko said early on Sunday.

Novomoskovsk lies just to the northeast of Dnipro, the regional capital.

08:29 AM

The latest MoD update

04:44 AM

