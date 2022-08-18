Russia-Ukraine latest: War 'deadlocked' as Russian strike kills seven people in Kharkiv

Rescuers work at the site of a residential building destroyed by a Russian missile strike - Reuters

Russia's war on Ukraine has reached a "strategic deadlock" Volodymyr Zelensky's presidential adviser has said, as the near six-month war grinds on with no let up in fighting.

Ukrainian forces on Thursday said they had beaten back a Russian attack in the southern region of Kherson, while Russian shelling in the city of Kharkiv killed seven people and injured 16.

"Russian forces have achieved only minimal advances, and in some cases we have advanced, since last month," Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video. "What we are seeing is a 'strategic deadlock.'"

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet President Zelensky and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan later on Thursday in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

They are set to discuss finding a political solution to the war with Russia and address the threat to global food supplies and risk of a disaster at Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

04:24 AM

In pictures: Devastation after missile strikes in Ukraine

A firefighter works at a site of a hotel building hit by a Russian missile strike in a resort area in Odesa region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues - Reuters

Local residents inspect a crater following a strike in Druzhkivka village, Donetsk - AFP

A burning building hit by a Russian missile strike in a resort area in Odesa region - Reuters

04:07 AM

UN chief to meet with Zelensky, Erdogan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ukraine on Thursday, with grain exports and concerns about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant at the top of the agenda.

The meeting marks Mr Erdogan's first in-person discussion with Mr Zelensky since Russia's invasion began.

Mr Guterres, who arrived in Lviv on Wednesday afternoon, plans on Friday to visit the Black Sea port of Odesa, where grain exports have resumed under a UN-brokered deal aimed at easing a worsening global food crisis.

He will then travel on Saturday to the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul that is made up of Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials overseeing the Black Sea exports.

Mr Erdogan's office said he would address ways to increase exports of grain and steps that could be taken towards ending the war between Ukraine and Russia through diplomatic means.

02:50 AM

'Despicable and cynical': Zelensky condemns strike on Kharkiv

Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia's strike on a residential area of Kharkiv on Wednesday "despicable and cynical".

The death toll from the strikes has risen to seven people, with another 16 injured.

Mr Zelensky said a block of flats was "totally destroyed" in the attack, which he said "had no justification and shows the powerlessness of the aggressor".

"We will not forgive, we will take revenge," he said on the Telegram app.

The strike started a fire in a block of flats in the northeastern city, mayor Igor Terekhov said on Telegram.

Fire rages after a rocket hit the Saltivka residential area in Kharkiv - Shutterstock

01:51 AM

