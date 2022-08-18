Russia-Ukraine latest: War 'deadlocked' as Russian strike kills seven people in Kharkiv
Pictured: Russian soldier performs brain test on military student
Ukraine hints at secret bombings behind enemy lines in Crimea
How Kyiv's special forces may have triggered a new war phase
Russia's war on Ukraine has reached a "strategic deadlock" Volodymyr Zelensky's presidential adviser has said, as the near six-month war grinds on with no let up in fighting.
Ukrainian forces on Thursday said they had beaten back a Russian attack in the southern region of Kherson, while Russian shelling in the city of Kharkiv killed seven people and injured 16.
"Russian forces have achieved only minimal advances, and in some cases we have advanced, since last month," Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video. "What we are seeing is a 'strategic deadlock.'"
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet President Zelensky and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan later on Thursday in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
They are set to discuss finding a political solution to the war with Russia and address the threat to global food supplies and risk of a disaster at Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
04:24 AM
04:07 AM
UN chief to meet with Zelensky, Erdogan
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ukraine on Thursday, with grain exports and concerns about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant at the top of the agenda.
The meeting marks Mr Erdogan's first in-person discussion with Mr Zelensky since Russia's invasion began.
Mr Guterres, who arrived in Lviv on Wednesday afternoon, plans on Friday to visit the Black Sea port of Odesa, where grain exports have resumed under a UN-brokered deal aimed at easing a worsening global food crisis.
He will then travel on Saturday to the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul that is made up of Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials overseeing the Black Sea exports.
Mr Erdogan's office said he would address ways to increase exports of grain and steps that could be taken towards ending the war between Ukraine and Russia through diplomatic means.
02:50 AM
'Despicable and cynical': Zelensky condemns strike on Kharkiv
Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia's strike on a residential area of Kharkiv on Wednesday "despicable and cynical".
The death toll from the strikes has risen to seven people, with another 16 injured.
Mr Zelensky said a block of flats was "totally destroyed" in the attack, which he said "had no justification and shows the powerlessness of the aggressor".
"We will not forgive, we will take revenge," he said on the Telegram app.
The strike started a fire in a block of flats in the northeastern city, mayor Igor Terekhov said on Telegram.
01:51 AM
Today's top stories
Russian shelling in a residential area of Kharkiv on Wednesday killed seven people and injured 16
Ukrainian forces said on Thursday they had beaten back a Russian attack in the southern region of Kherson
Following a series of blasts deep in occupied Crimea, the Kremlin claimed six Islamist terrorists had been detained
Ukraine's defence minister has said no US-supplied Himars rocket systems have been lost, despite Russian repeated claims to have destroyed them
The UK Government is reportedly considering doubling the monthly payments to hosts of the Homes for Refugees scheme to £700
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Ukraine, ahead of talks over a diplomatic solution to the war with Ukrainian and Turkish presidents in Kyiv on Thursday
Nato has urged Russia to allow UN's atomic watchdog to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Russia has appointed a new Black Sea fleet commander, following a series of explosions in Crimea and the devastating sinking of the Moskva warship in April