Russia-Ukraine war latest: 'Serious mistake' if Russia used tactical nuclear weapon, says Joe Biden

Chanel Zagon
·3 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin leads a meeting via videoconference in Moscow, Russia - &nbsp;Alexei Babushkin
Russian President Vladimir Putin leads a meeting via videoconference in Moscow, Russia - Alexei Babushkin

US President Joe Biden said Russia would be making an "incredibly serious mistake" if it used tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine.

Kyiv and its Western allies fear Russia could turn to tactical nuclear weapons in the war, following hints from Moscow.

Meanwhile, Russia has accused the Kyiv government of ordering two organisations to create a dirty bomb, an explosive device laced with radioactive material, without giving any evidence.

Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said the evidence was in intelligence information that had been shared with Western counterparts with the "necessary level of clearance".

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed the allegation, claiming it showed Moscow was planning such an attack and seeking to blame Kyiv.

France, Britain and the United States all called the dirty bomb allegation "transparently false" and Mr Biden warned Russia there would be "severe consequences" for any nuclear use.

"Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake for it (to) use a tactical nuclear weapon," Mr Biden said on Tuesday.

"I'm not guaranteeing you that it's a false flag operation yet, we don't know. But it would be a serious mistake."

Follow the latest updates below.

03:06 AM

Rishi Sunak hints at visit to Ukraine amid vow of 'steadfast support'

Rishi Sunak has vowed that support for Ukraine will be “as strong as ever,” as he hinted at an in-person trip after his first call as Prime Minister with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelensky on Tuesday evening to underline the United Kingdom’s "steadfast support" for Ukraine, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed.

Mr Sunak said Kyiv could count on his government to "stand in continued solidarity" with the war-torn country. He also "noted the importance" of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s work in Ukraine to "ensure nuclear safety" and "provide transparency around any disinformation".

“Both leaders agreed on the need to continue to place pressure on Putin’s barbaric regime through continued economic sanctions," the spokeswoman said.

“President Zelenskyy congratulated the Prime Minister on his appointment and wished him a happy Diwali. The Prime Minister thanked him and said he hoped they would see each other in person soon.”

Read the full story by Michael Murphy here

Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak waves as he enters Number 10 Downing Street - Reuters
03:00 AM

Today's top stories

  • Rishi Sunak has vowed that support for Ukraine will be “as strong as ever,” as he hinted at an in-person trip after his first call as Prime Minister with President Volodymyr Zelensky

  • Joe Biden warned Russia there would be "severe consequences" for any nuclear use amid fears of tactical nuclear weapons

  • A senior Ukrainian official predicted "the heaviest of battles" to come for the partially Russian occupied strategic southern province of Kherson and said Moscow's military is digging in to face advancing Ukrainian forces

  • Ukraine's nuclear energy operator said on Tuesday that Russian forces were performing secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant

  • Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday asked the international community to cover an expected budget deficit of $38 billion next year for his war-torn country

