Russia-Ukraine latest: Russian forces free Ukrainian medic captured in Mariupol
US fighters 'captured' by Russian forces appear in mystery video
Sanctions have backfired and will cost EU €400bn, insists Putin
Russian forces have freed a celebrated Ukrainian medic who used a body camera to record her team's efforts to save the injured in the besieged city of Mariupol.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, was "already home" after being freed on Friday, three months after she was taken captive on the streets of the city.
The day before she was captured, she gave the footage to Associated Press journalists, who were the last remaining international reporters in the embattled city, and one of them fled with it embedded in a tampon.
Taira and a colleague were taken prisoner by Russia on March 16, the same day an airstrike hit a theatre in the city, killing around 600 people.
“It was such a great sense of relief. Those sound like such ordinary words, and I don’t even know what to say,” her husband, Vadim Puzanov, said.
"We managed to liberate 'Taira', Ukrainian paramedic Yuliia Paievska, from captivity. I am grateful to everyone who worked for this result," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
"Taira is already home. We will keep working to liberate everyone."
03:05 AM
Today's top stories
Vladimir Putin claimed in a speech on Friday that the EU will lose $400bn because of heavy sanctions against Russia
Boris Johnson said Britain will train Ukraine's armed forces after he met with Volodymyr Zelensky on a surprise visit to Kyiv
Ukraine has taken a step closer towards joining the EU after the European Commission recommended it to be granted candidate status to join the bloc on Friday
A celebrated Ukrainian medic whose footage was smuggled out of the besieged city of Mariupol was freed by Russian forces on Friday
Pro-Kremlin propaganda social media channels have published photographs that appear to show two former US soldiers taken prisoner of war by Russian forces in Ukraine
The UK is set to host Eurovision in 2023 after broadcast bosses ruled that previous winner Ukraine was unable to stage the next song contest, with the BBC in talks over organising the event