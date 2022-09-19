Russia-Ukraine latest news: Volodymyr Zelensky vows no let-up in fighting against Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to maintain pressure on Moscow, warning there would be no let-up in fighting to regain Ukrainian territory lost to Russia.

Ukrainian troops have advanced to the eastern bank of the Oskil River in another important milestone in Ukraine's counter-offensive, threatening Russian occupation forces in the Donbas.

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukraine now controls the east bank of the river. Meanwhile, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Luhansk region, on Telegram said: "Luhansk region is right next door. Decoccupation is not far away."

Speaking in his evening video address late on Sunday, Mr Zelensky said fighting would continue as the whole of Ukraine had to be liberated.

"Perhaps it seems to someone now that after a series of victories we have a certain lull. But this is not a lull," Mr Zelensky said.

"This is preparation for the next sequence. For the next sequence of words that are very important to us all and that definitely must be heard. Because Ukraine must be free - the whole of it."

Russian artillery bombarded towns and villages across the frontlines in the east and south on Sunday, including civilian infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia city, Ukrainian officials said.

Russia’s most famous pop star becomes latest to criticise war in Ukraine

A Russian pop star with a claim to be the country's most famous woman has criticised Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, saying he is pointlessly sending young men to die, writes James Kilner.

Alla Pugacheva rose to stardom in the late 1960s and went on to sell more than 250 million records, winning a string of national awards alongside plaudits from Boris Yeltsin and Mr Putin himself.

In a statement on Instagram, the 73-year-old said: “The death of our boys for illusory aims makes our country a pariah and weighs down on the lives of our citizens.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian pop singer Alla Pugacheva - Alexei Druzhinin

Biden: 'Ukraine is defeating Russia'

In an interview, US President Joe Biden declared victory for Ukraine meant removing Russian forces from the entire country and pledged US support for as long as it takes.

President Volodymyr Zelensky similarly echoed his sentiments in a video address on Sunday night.

"Winning the war in Ukraine is to get Russia out of Ukraine completely and to recognise the sovereignty. They’re defeating Russia," he told CBS's 60 Minutes broadcast on Sunday.

"Russia’s turning out not to be as competent and capable as many people thought they were going to be."

