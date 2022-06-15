Russia-Ukraine latest news: Ukraine suffers 'painful losses' in key cities of Severodonetsk and Kharkiv

Chanel Zagon
·3 min read
An elderly woman sits at the entrance of an apartment building in the city of Lysychansk at the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas - AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged his nation to stay strong as it suffers "painful losses" in the key cities of Severodonetsk and Kharkiv amid the fight for territory.

Russian forces have ramped up efforts to cut off Ukrainian troops remaining in the industrial hub of Severodonetsk, destroying all three bridges which connect it across a river to the twin city of Lysychansk.

"The fiercest fighting is in Severodonetsk and in all cities and communities nearby - as before," Mr Zelensky said.

"The losses, unfortunately, are painful. But we have to hold on. This is our state. It is vital to hold on there, in Donbas."

Ukraine's battle against Russian troops in the eastern Donbas region will determine the course of the war, Mr Zelensky said.

He added the more losses Russia suffered, the less power they would have to continue their aggression.

"The Donbas direction is key to determining who will dominate in the coming weeks," he said.

"We also have painful losses in the Kharkiv region, where the Russian army is trying to strengthen its position. The battles for this direction continue, and we still have to fight hard for complete security for Kharkiv and the region."

Around 500 civilians were sheltering under "heavy fire" in the Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk, the head of the city's administration, Oleksandr Stryuk, told Ukrainian television.

The Russian defence ministry said it was ready to organize an evacuation on Wednesday from the plant to the separatist-controlled part of the Lugansk region.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

01:34 AM

Sanctions-hit Russia holds 'Russian Davos' bereft of elite

Russia will see little of the global financial elite at its "Russian Davos" world economic annual meeting this year due to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

Instead, to make up for the lack of major Western attendees, Russia is welcoming smaller players or countries like China - the world's second largest economy - that have not placed sanctions.

"Foreign investors are not only from the United States and European Union," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, pointing to the Middle East and Asia.

President Vladimir Putin will give a major speech on Friday focusing on the international economic situation and Russia's tasks in the near future.

01:22 AM

European official 'worried' about Russia flying Western-made planes

Europe's top aviation safety regulator said he is "very worried" about the safety of Western-made aircraft continuing to fly in Russia without access to spare parts and proper maintenance.

It comes as the European Union and the United States moved to restrict Russia's access to spare parts following its invasion of Ukraine.

"This is very unsafe," Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said on the sidelines of a conference on Tuesday.

12:50 AM

Today's top stories

  • Russia has called on Ukrainian soldiers in Severodonetsk to surrender after it blew up the last bridge into the city

  • Russia struck an artillery weapons depot with Kalibr cruise missiles in Ukraine's northerly Chernihiv region, the RIA news agency reported, citing the Russian defence ministry

  • Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to compete at the US Open this year but only under a neutral flag, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced

  • Russia has blacklisted 49 UK citizens, including defence officials and journalists from The Telegraph

  • Kyiv said it has received the bodies of 64 soldiers who died defending Mariupol's steel works in an exchange with Moscow that saw Ukraine returning the remains of Russian troops

  • Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she will do "whatever is necessary" to secure the release of two Britons sentenced to death by a Russian proxy in Ukraine

