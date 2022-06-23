Ukraine war: Russia wants to 'destroy the whole Donbas step by step', says Zelensky

Russia is determined to "destroy the whole Donbas step by step" as air strikes continue to bombard the devastated city of Severodonetsk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Relentless Russian shelling is also pounding Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv, where at least 20 people have been killed.

Kyiv has described the strikes on Kharkiv as a bid to force Ukraine to divert resources from the main battlefields in the Donbas to protect civilians.

Mr Zelensky said Russia wanted to turn cities "into Mariupol" and called for the supply of weapons to Ukraine to be accelerated.

"There were massive air and artillery strikes in Donbas," he said in a video address on Thursday.

"The goal of the occupiers in this direction remains the same - they want to destroy the whole Donbas step by step.

"Lysychansk, Slovyansk, Kramatorsk - they aim to turn any city into Mariupol."

07:49 AM

Global food crisis caused by war 'will kill millions', health executive warns

The global food crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine will kill millions by leaving the hungriest more vulnerable to infectious diseases, potentially triggering the world's next health catastrophe, the head of a major aid organisation has warned.

A Russian naval blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports has stopped grain shipments from the world's fourth-largest exporter of wheat and corn, raising the spectre of shortages and hunger in low-income countries.

The knock-on effects of the food shortages mean many will die not only of starvation but from having weaker defences against infectious diseases due to bad nutrition, Peter Sands, executive director of the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria told AFP this week.

"I think we've probably already begun our next health crisis. It's not a new pathogen but it means people who are poorly nourished will be more vulnerable to the existing diseases," he said in an interview on the sidelines of a G20 health minister meeting in the Indonesian city of Yogyakarta.

07:34 AM

How President Zelensky became the latest celebrity accessory

Given the Ukrainian leader’s previous life as a comic actor, it stands to reason that he would revere Ben Stiller - Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

From Hollywood actors to the British prime minister, everyone wants a piece of the Ukrainian leader, writes Ed Cumming.

Typical, isn’t it? You go years without an invasion and then two come along at once. President Zelensky had enough on his plate with the advancing Russian troops laying waste to the east of his country. Increasingly, the Ukrainian president has to contend with another army pouring across his border from the West: the legions of political leaders, celebrities and other groupies yearning to bask in his presence. In the inchoate field of “Zelensky-washing”, reflected glory is the best disinfectant. Problems at home? Get to Kyiv.

07:24 AM

Russian forces capture two settlements near Lysychansk

Russian forces have captured the settlements of Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka south of Ukraine's cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, which are the focus of the Russian offensive in the region, Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said today.

Ukrainian forces continue the defence of Severodonetsk and the nearby settlements of Zolote and Vovchoyrovka, he added.

07:10 AM

MoD issues Ukraine intelligence update

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 23 June 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/IMlKAZ5Kay



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/El9tqwfNba — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 23, 2022

06:58 AM

Dispatch: 'We will wait for our heroes to liberate us'

The sound of distant outgoing artillery rumbles daily through the deserted streets of the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, not far from the fierce fighting around Severodonetsk.

Many people have already fled as the war crawls ever closer, but those refusing to leave grow increasingly anxious amid the thuds of shells.

Some have even been put off their knitting.

“I used to have a lot of hobbies, like sewing and knitting, but now in the circumstances my hands don’t want to do that. I have no inspiration,” Larissa said.

Her and Natalya, middle-aged neighbours who struck up a friendship after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, walk daily in the city’s beautiful Jubilee Park to pick berry leaves to make tea.

“We are collecting herbs and waiting for peace,” said Larissa, one of the last who do not want to abandon their homes as the Russian army closes in.

Soldiers in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, the city which could be Russia's next target - Getty Images

05:31 AM

Listen to our new podcast episode: Battle for the Donbas

04:17 AM

Severodonetsk under 'massive' Russian bombardment

Russia has taken several villages in the past few days, raising fears that its forces will soon be in a position to seize the key eastern cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, acknowledged in an online video that “the threat of a tactical Russian victory is there, but they haven’t done it yet” following Russian gains to the southeast of Lysychansk.

Serhiy Haidai, the governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region, confirmed on Wednesday morning that Russian forces had captured the villages of Pidlisne and Myrna Dolyna and were making a “partially successful” attack towards the settlement of Bila Gora, targeting police, state security and prosecutors’ buildings as they went.

“Hellish battles in Severodonetsk and surrounding villages, massive shelling on Lysychansk, and hostile attempts to cut the ‘road of life’,” he said in an update on Telegram.

“The enemy is trying to establish full control over Severodonetsk.”

03:40 AM

In pictures: Kharkiv under siege as Russia's attacks kill at least 20

Eastern Ukraine regions continue to be the main focus of attacks by the Russian troops - Shutterstock

A least 20 people have been killed and more than a dozen injured in the Kharkiv region - Shutterstock

Rubble is mounting in Kharkiv as Russia's bombardment continues - Shutterstock

02:52 AM

Residents flee Kharkiv as Russia bombards city

Reporters on the ground in the northeastern city of Kharkiv under siege said streets were near empty on Wednesday.

Leyla Shoydhry, a young woman in a park near the opera house, told AFP the situation was "very bad".

"Last night the building next to mine collapsed from the bombardment while I was sleeping," she said.

Roman Pohuliay, a 19-year-old wearing a pink sweatshirt, said most residents had fled the city.

"Only the grannies are left," he said.

At least 20 people have been killed after artillery fire and air strikes blasted Kharkiv this week - Shutterstock

01:43 AM

EU set to make historic offer of candidate status to Ukraine

European leaders will formally set Ukraine on the long road to EU membership at a summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had spoken to 11 European Union leaders on Wednesday about Ukraine's candidacy and will make more calls on Thursday.

He said earlier he believed all 27 EU countries would support Ukraine's candidate status.

"We deserve it," he told crowds in Amsterdam via video link.

It will take Ukraine a decade or more to meet the criteria for joining the EU.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday hailed the European Union's expected offer of candidate status - Future Publishing

01:36 AM

Captured Briton Aiden Aslin told his execution will go ahead

A British fighter sentenced to death during a show trial in a Ukrainian rebel region has been told the execution will be carried out, it was reported on Wednesday night.

Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, were captured in the besieged city of Mariupol in April after their unit surrendered after holding off the Russian army for 48 days.

They were convicted of attempting “a violent seizure of power” by the “Supreme Court” of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

The men were told to expect execution by firing squad after pleading guilty to mercenary and terrorist activities.

On Wednesday night, the family of Mr Aslin told the BBC that his captors had informed him that the UK has yet to make any attempt to negotiate on his behalf.

Aiden Aslin was told to expect execution by firing squad - AP

01:30 AM

