Ukraine war: Russia 'destroys army fuel tanks with high-precision weapons'

Russia's defence ministry has said it used high-precision weapons to strike Ukrainian army fuel tanks and military equipment near the southern city of Mykolaiv.

The Russian news agency Interfax reported the comments after Moscow launched an attack consisting of seven "Onyx" missiles on Mykolaiv yesterday.

One civilian was killed and two were wounded by the strikes, according to the south district of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Explosions were also heard in Mykolaiv today, the city's mayor has reported.

Oleksandr Senkevych did not provide further details in his post on the messaging app Telegram and urged residents of the city to take shelter.

12:36 PM

Britons sentenced to death for fighting in Ukraine prepare appeal

Two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine and sentenced to death are preparing to appeal, Russia's TASS news agency cited one of their lawyers as saying on Thursday.

The court in the self-proclaimed breakaway Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), which is armed and supported financially by Russia, found the three men - Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun - guilty of "mercenary activities and committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the DPR". "My colleagues and I are currently preparing the full text of an appeal against the sentence in the interests of our defendants," TASS quoted Pinner's lawyer, Yulia Tserkovnikova, as saying.

12:07 PM

Ukraine admits Russia has captured two villages around Severodonetsk

Ukraine has said that its troops have lost control over two settlements in the eastern Donbas region where it is fighting fiercely to retain control of the twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

"We lost control over Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka," said the Luhansk regional governor, Sergiy Gaiday, referring to two hamlets south east of Lysychansk.

Their capture puts Russian troops deeper in the Donbas region where they appear closer to encircling the two urban hubs which are separated by the Donets river.

Mr Gaiday added that Russian forces were working to capture Severodonetsk, an industrial town with a pre-war population of around 100,000 where Ukrainian and Russian troops have been fighting in a brutal standoff for weeks.

"Severodonetsk is being destroyed, all positions of our forces are shelled around the clock," he said. The Russians are "storming Syrotyne," he added, referring to a settlement directly adjacent to Severodonetsk's southern edges.

11:58 AM

'Historic' day for Ukraine EU candidacy

EU chief Charles Michel says he expects the bloc's leaders to take the "historic" decision to accept war-torn Ukraine and its neighbour Moldova as candidates for EU membership.

EU leaders are meeting in Brussels to discuss the move, which would send a strong message of support for Ukraine, four months into the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tells the nation to get ready for a "historic decision".

Securing candidate status is the first step on the road to EU membership, a process that can take years.

11:55 AM

Kremlin insists Russia has not stolen Ukrainian grain as Turkey investigates

The Kremlin has reiterated its assertion that Russia has not stolen any grain from Ukraine, as Turkey said it was probing allegations from Kyiv and would not allow any such grain to be brought to Turkey.

Kyiv's ambassador to Ankara said in early June that Turkish buyers were among those receiving grain that Russia had stolen from Ukraine, adding he had sought Turkey's help to identify and capture individuals responsible for the alleged shipments.

Asked about Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's comments that Ankara would investigate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "You should ask the foreign ministry. Russia has not stolen any grain."

11:40 AM

Ukraine 'waiting for green light' on EU candidacy

Kyiv said it was "waiting for the green light" to receive EU candidacy status as European leaders met in Brussels to discuss Kyiv's future, four months into the Russian invasion.

"We are waiting for the green light, Ukraine has earned candidate status," the head of the Ukrainian presidency Andriy Yermak said on Telegram. He added that Ukraine's goal is "full membership in the EU."

11:32 AM

Kremlin: Russia is a very reliable energy supplier to Europe

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was a very reliable energy supplier to Europe and "strictly fulfils all its obligations".

He also told a daily conference call with reporters that Germany had been informed about the "service cycles" of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which is due to undergo maintenance from July 11-21.

Gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 undersea pipeline from Russia to Germany have been falling. Russia says a technical issue caused by sanctions has forced the state-owned Gazprom to reduce the flow, while Italy and Germany say this is a pretext to send less gas.

11:07 AM

Watch: Ukrainian Kamikaze drone attacks Russian oil refinery

10:55 AM

Iran's foreign minister says only diplomacy can resolve Ukraine crisis

The Ukraine crisis can only be resolved diplomatically, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said during a press conference in Tehran alongside his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

The Russian foreign minister arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for a two-day visit to discuss Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, boosting bilateral and energy cooperation, and international and regional issues, according to Iranian state media.

"In regards to Ukraine, we believe that American actions done through Nato are part of the crisis' causes. However, the Islamic Republic does not see war as a solution and welcomes political talks on this issue," Mr Amirabdollahian said.

10:38 AM

Russia says it struck Mykolaiv with high-precision weapons

Russia's defence ministry has said it used high-precision weapons to strike Ukrainian army fuel tanks and military equipment near the southern city of Mykolaiv, the Russian news agency Interfax has reported.

A Russian missile strike killed at least one person and damaged buildings including a school in Mykolaiv on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

10:25 AM

Ukraine to begin first trial of Russian soldier accused of rape

Ukraine is expected to hold a preliminary hearing today in its first trial of a Russian soldier charged with raping a Ukrainian woman during Russia's invasion, the first of what could be dozens of such cases.

The suspect, Mikhail Romanov, 32, who is not in Ukrainian custody and will be tried in absentia, is accused of murdering a civilian in the Kyiv capital region on March 9 and then repeatedly raping the man's wife, according to court files.

Romanov is accused of raping a 33-year-old woman after he and another Russian soldier allegedly shot her husband Oleksiy at point blank in the village of Bohdanivka to the northeast of Kyiv.

The two soldiers then left and later returned twice more to rape her, the court files said. The identity of the second soldier has not been established.

10:19 AM

German economic minister does not rule out gas rationing

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that he hopes gas supply to industry will never have to be rationed but cannot rule out such a scenario.

Asked when rationing of gas for German industry could be expected, Mr Habeck told reporters: "Hopefully never."

But he added: "Of course, I can't rule it out."

10:11 AM

Breaking: UK announces new trade sanctions against Russia

Britain has introduced a new tranche of trade sanctions against Russia.

The UK Government's list of new measures includes prohibitions on the export to Russia of a range of goods and technology, the export of jet fuel, and the export of sterling or EU denominated banknotes.

10:10 AM

Ukrainians in Belgium call for country to be admitted to EU

Ukrainians living in Belgium protest outside the European Council building - JOHANNA GERON /REUTERS

09:57 AM

UN: Over 150 cultural landmarks in Ukraine destroyed

UN experts have confirmed the full or partial destruction of 152 cultural and historic heritage sites in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country.

They include museums and monuments, churches and other religious buildings, and libraries and other exceptional buildings, UNESCO said it an update of its efforts to assist Ukraine authorities in documenting the damage.

"These repeated attacks on Ukrainian cultural sites must stop. Cultural heritage, in all its forms, should not be targeted under any circumstances," UNESCO'S director general Audrey Azoulay said in a statement.

Her agency has been helping Ukraine authorities to mark landmarks with the distinctive "blue shield," meaning they are protected under the 1954 Hague convention on culture in armed conflicts, of which both Russia and Ukraine are signatories.

Yet, dozens of sites have been damaged since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, with three-quarters in the eastern regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk as well as near the capital Kyiv, UNESCO said in its update.

09:38 AM

Explosions heard in southern city of Mykolaiv

Explosions were heard in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv today, the city's mayor has said.

Oleksandr Senkevych did not provide further details in his post on the messaging app Telegram and urged residents to take shelter.

A Russian missile strike killed at least one person and damaged buildings including a school in Mykolaiv on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

09:37 AM

'We must all reduce gas consumption', German economic minister tells public

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has called on Germans to reduce their gas consumption in a national effort to conserve energy for the winter as the government triggered Phase Two of its three-stage emergency gas plan.

"We are in an economic confrontation with Russia," Mr Habeck told reporters as Germany entered Phase Two due to reduced gas supply from Russia.

09:28 AM

Albania: Ukraine should have no 'illusions' about EU candidacy

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama hailed Ukraine potentially joining his country as a candidate for European Union membership, but warned against any unreasonable hopes for a speedy process.

"North Macedonia is a candidate for 17 years if I have not lost count, Albania since eight, so welcome to Ukraine," Mr Rama said as he arrived for an EU summit with western Balkan countries. "It's a good thing to give Ukraine the status. But I hope that Ukrainian people will not make many illusions."

09:14 AM

Liz Truss: Grain crisis must be solved within next month to prevent 'devastating consequences'

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned that the grain crisis in Ukraine must be solved by global leaders within the next month, otherwise the world could see "devastating consequences".

During a visit to Ankara, Ms Truss said that she had spoken to Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu about co-operation between the two countries to ensure grain can leave Ukraine

"This grain crisis is urgent and needs to be solved within the next month, otherwise we could see devastating consequences," she said during a press conference. Ms Truss added that the UK is offering its own "expertise" on ways to bypass a Russian blockade of Ukrainian grain. "It is going to require an international effort," she warned.

09:12 AM

Turkey says it is investigating claims of stolen Ukrainian grain

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey is taking seriously claims that Ukrainian grain was stolen by Russia and is investigating those allegations.

In a joint news conference with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in Ankara, Mr Cavusoglu said Turkey would not allow grains stolen by Russia or any other country to be brought to Turkey.

09:00 AM

Con Coughlin: Britain must be prepared to go to war with Russia

Putin’s latest threats show he is not beaten, but we are dangerously ill-equipped for a conventional conflict, argues Con Coughlin.

After the terrible drubbing the Russian military has suffered during the Ukraine conflict, Western leaders might be forgiven for concluding that Vladimir Putin no longer has the ability to threaten his European neighbours. Russian generals have been forced to cobble together front-line battalions consisting primarily of instructors, trainers and cooks. It has even been suggested that the Kremlin is considering granting an amnesty to prisoners convicted of minor crimes on condition they agree to fight in Ukraine. In short, the Russian war effort in Ukraine is in dire straits, a predicament that one might expect would encourage Putin to adopt a less confrontational tone with his Western rivals. A country that finds itself incapable of winning one conflict would be well-advised to avoid provoking another confrontation with its European neighbours. Yet, to judge by the constant stream of threats emanating from the Kremlin, Putin’s enthusiasm for intimidating his adversaries remains unabated.

08:41 AM

Germany to enter Phase Two of emergency gas plan, reports suggest

Germany will enter Phase Two of its three-stage emergency gas plan today but a clause that would allow utilities to pass on soaring energy costs to customers will not be triggered yet, Reuters has reported.

The measure would be the latest escalation in a clash between Europe and Moscow that has exposed the bloc's dependence on Russian gas supplies and the difficulty of finding alternatives for several years.

The Phase Two "alarm stage", planned for when the government sees a high risk of long-term supply shortages of gas, theoretically enables utilities to pass on high prices to industry and households and thereby help to lower demand.

08:32 AM

Russian gas cuts have hit 12 countries, EU climate chief says

A dozen European Union countries have been affected by cuts to gas supply from Russia, EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said this morning.

Mr Timmermans said ten of the EU's 27 member countries have issued an "early warning" on gas supply - the first and least severe of three levels of crisis identified in EU security of energy supply regulations.

EU countries are required to have plans in place for how they would manage a supply disruption at the three levels.

08:12 AM

Two Britons facing death penalty in Donetsk preparing appeal

Two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine and sentenced to death by a court in the self-proclaimed breakaway Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) are preparing to appeal, the Russian news agency TASS cited one of their lawyers as saying today.

The court in DPR, one of Russia's proxies in eastern Ukraine, found the three men - Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun - guilty of "mercenary activities and committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the DPR".

08:06 AM

Ukrainian servicemen mourn Battalion Commander Oleh Kutsyn

Ukrainian servicemen mourn a Battalion Commander Oleh Kutsyn - AFP

07:49 AM

Global food crisis caused by war 'will kill millions', health executive warns

The global food crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine will kill millions by leaving the hungriest more vulnerable to infectious diseases, potentially triggering the world's next health catastrophe, the head of a major aid organisation has warned.

A Russian naval blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports has stopped grain shipments from the world's fourth-largest exporter of wheat and corn, raising the spectre of shortages and hunger in low-income countries.

The knock-on effects of the food shortages mean many will die not only of starvation but from having weaker defences against infectious diseases due to bad nutrition, Peter Sands, executive director of the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria told AFP this week.

"I think we've probably already begun our next health crisis. It's not a new pathogen but it means people who are poorly nourished will be more vulnerable to the existing diseases," he said in an interview on the sidelines of a G20 health minister meeting in the Indonesian city of Yogyakarta.

07:34 AM

How President Zelensky became the latest celebrity accessory

Given the Ukrainian leader’s previous life as a comic actor, it stands to reason that he would revere Ben Stiller - Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

From Hollywood actors to the British prime minister, everyone wants a piece of the Ukrainian leader, writes Ed Cumming.

Typical, isn’t it? You go years without an invasion and then two come along at once. President Zelensky had enough on his plate with the advancing Russian troops laying waste to the east of his country. Increasingly, the Ukrainian president has to contend with another army pouring across his border from the West: the legions of political leaders, celebrities and other groupies yearning to bask in his presence. In the inchoate field of “Zelensky-washing”, reflected glory is the best disinfectant. Problems at home? Get to Kyiv.

07:24 AM

Russian forces capture two settlements near Lysychansk

Russian forces have captured the settlements of Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka south of Ukraine's cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, which are the focus of the Russian offensive in the region, Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said today.

Ukrainian forces continue the defence of Severodonetsk and the nearby settlements of Zolote and Vovchoyrovka, he added.

07:10 AM

MoD issues Ukraine intelligence update

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 23 June 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/IMlKAZ5Kay



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/El9tqwfNba — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 23, 2022

06:58 AM

Dispatch: 'We will wait for our heroes to liberate us'

The sound of distant outgoing artillery rumbles daily through the deserted streets of the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, not far from the fierce fighting around Severodonetsk.

Many people have already fled as the war crawls ever closer, but those refusing to leave grow increasingly anxious amid the thuds of shells.

Some have even been put off their knitting.

“I used to have a lot of hobbies, like sewing and knitting, but now in the circumstances my hands don’t want to do that. I have no inspiration,” Larissa said.

Her and Natalya, middle-aged neighbours who struck up a friendship after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, walk daily in the city’s beautiful Jubilee Park to pick berry leaves to make tea.

“We are collecting herbs and waiting for peace,” said Larissa, one of the last who do not want to abandon their homes as the Russian army closes in.

Soldiers in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, the city which could be Russia's next target - Getty Images

05:31 AM

Listen to our new podcast episode: Battle for the Donbas

04:17 AM

Severodonetsk under 'massive' Russian bombardment

Russia has taken several villages in the past few days, raising fears that its forces will soon be in a position to seize the key eastern cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, acknowledged in an online video that “the threat of a tactical Russian victory is there, but they haven’t done it yet” following Russian gains to the southeast of Lysychansk.

Serhiy Haidai, the governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region, confirmed on Wednesday morning that Russian forces had captured the villages of Pidlisne and Myrna Dolyna and were making a “partially successful” attack towards the settlement of Bila Gora, targeting police, state security and prosecutors’ buildings as they went.

“Hellish battles in Severodonetsk and surrounding villages, massive shelling on Lysychansk, and hostile attempts to cut the ‘road of life’,” he said in an update on Telegram.

“The enemy is trying to establish full control over Severodonetsk.”

03:40 AM

In pictures: Kharkiv under siege as Russia's attacks kill at least 20

Eastern Ukraine regions continue to be the main focus of attacks by the Russian troops - Shutterstock

A least 20 people have been killed and more than a dozen injured in the Kharkiv region - Shutterstock

Rubble is mounting in Kharkiv as Russia's bombardment continues - Shutterstock

02:52 AM

Residents flee Kharkiv as Russia bombards city

Reporters on the ground in the northeastern city of Kharkiv under siege said streets were near empty on Wednesday.

Leyla Shoydhry, a young woman in a park near the opera house, told AFP the situation was "very bad".

"Last night the building next to mine collapsed from the bombardment while I was sleeping," she said.

Roman Pohuliay, a 19-year-old wearing a pink sweatshirt, said most residents had fled the city.

"Only the grannies are left," he said.

At least 20 people have been killed after artillery fire and air strikes blasted Kharkiv this week - Shutterstock

01:43 AM

EU set to make historic offer of candidate status to Ukraine

European leaders will formally set Ukraine on the long road to EU membership at a summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had spoken to 11 European Union leaders on Wednesday about Ukraine's candidacy and will make more calls on Thursday.

He said earlier he believed all 27 EU countries would support Ukraine's candidate status.

"We deserve it," he told crowds in Amsterdam via video link.

It will take Ukraine a decade or more to meet the criteria for joining the EU.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday hailed the European Union's expected offer of candidate status - Future Publishing

01:36 AM

Captured Briton Aiden Aslin told his execution will go ahead

A British fighter sentenced to death during a show trial in a Ukrainian rebel region has been told the execution will be carried out, it was reported on Wednesday night.

Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, were captured in the besieged city of Mariupol in April after their unit surrendered after holding off the Russian army for 48 days.

They were convicted of attempting “a violent seizure of power” by the “Supreme Court” of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

The men were told to expect execution by firing squad after pleading guilty to mercenary and terrorist activities.

On Wednesday night, the family of Mr Aslin told the BBC that his captors had informed him that the UK has yet to make any attempt to negotiate on his behalf.

Aiden Aslin was told to expect execution by firing squad - AP

01:30 AM

