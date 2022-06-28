Russia-Ukraine latest news: Missile strike on shopping mall branded 'abominable' as death toll rises

The toll from a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in the central city of Kremenchuk has risen to 16 dead and 59 wounded, the head of Ukraine's emergency services said on Tuesday.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said there were around 1,000 civilians inside the building, describing it as "one of the most daring terrorist attacks in European history".

The leaders of the G7 on Monday night branded the attack "abominable" as they vowed to hold Vladimir Putin accountable for the war crime.

In a joint statement, they said: "Indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime. Russian President Putin and those responsible will be held to account."

Boris Johnson said the attack demonstrated the "depths of cruelty and barbarism" of Mr Putin.

Follow the latest updates below.

05:36 AM

In pictures: Russian missile blows up crowded shopping mall

Videos and images have emerged of flames and black smoke billowing out of a shopping mall in Ukraine following a Russian missile strike.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said that there were "a thousand people" inside the Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk when the missile struck in the middle of the afternoon on Monday.

"The mall is on fire, firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire, the number of victims is impossible to imagine," he said on his Telegram channel.

Read the full story here

Firefighters clean the rubble of the destroyed Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk - Shutterstock

People watch as smoke bellows after a Russian missile strike hit a crowded shopping mall, in Kremenchuk - AP

04:22 AM

Don’t let war with Russia drag on over winter, Zelensky urges West

Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Western leaders to make a big push to end the war with Russia before the winter sets in.

The Ukrainian president told G7 leaders that battle conditions in the cold weather would make it more difficult for his troops to resist the Russian invasion, as they committed to back his campaign for as long as it takes to reach a “position of strength”.

Story continues

The war has dominated this week’s summit, with Boris Johnson, Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and others signing a joint statement condemning Vladimir Putin, proposing new sanctions and pledging to help rebuild the country when the war is over.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gives a speech via video link to G7 leaders - Getty Images Europe

Read the full story here

03:34 AM

British Army chief: Ukraine is our ‘1937 moment’

Britain is facing its “1937 moment” and must be ready to “fight and win” to ward off the threat from Russia, the head of the British Army will say on Tuesday.

In his first public speech as the Chief of the General Staff, General Sir Patrick Sanders will warn that the UK must be prepared to “act rapidly” to contain Russian expansionism.

Sir Patrick's comparison of Russia's invasion to the rise of Nazi Germany came as a missile strike on a crowded shopping centre in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk on Monday killed at least 16 civilians and wounded dozens more.

General Patrick Sanders visiting Tapa Army Base Estonia where he met British and French troops - Eddie Mulholland

Read the full story here

02:04 AM

Today's top stories