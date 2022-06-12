Russia-Ukraine latest news: Macron, Scholz and Draghi set for crunch meeting in Kyiv

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv - AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Kyiv with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi before the G7 summit at the end of June, a German newspaper has reported.

During a visit to Kyiv on Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union executive's opinion on Ukraine's request to join the EU would be ready by the end of next week.

Volodymr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, warned it was a "decisive time" for his country and the EU: "Russia wants to ruin European unity, wants to leave Europe divided and wants to leave it weak. The entirety of Europe is a target for Russia. Ukraine is only the first stage in this aggression."

As Russia seeks to consolidate its hold over territory seized in the 108-day war, the US Defence Secretary said Moscow's invasion of Ukraine "is what happens when oppressors trample the rules that protect us all".

"It's what happens when big powers decide that their imperial appetites matter more than the rights of their peaceful neighbours," Lloyd Austin said during a visit to Asia. "And it's a preview of a possible world of chaos and turmoil that none of us would want to live in."

09:07 AM

Sri Lanka 'open to buying Russian oil'

Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as the nation faces shortages amid an unprecedented economic crisis, its prime minister told the Associated Press.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in an interview with the news agency yesterday, said he would first look to other sources, but would be open to buying more crude from Moscow.

The country is in the midst of its worst financial crisis in seven decades and severely strapped for dollars to pay for critical imports including food, fuel and medicine.

Long lines, sometimes kilometers long, are a common sight near petrol stations across the country, which has also been hit by rolling power cuts.

08:45 AM

McDonald's in Russia reopens under new ownership, renamed 'Vkusno & tochka'

The first 15 restaurants of former McDonald's Corp will reopen in Moscow today under new ownership and a new name, "Vkusno & tochka", which means "Tasty & that's it", the company said.

Another 50 restaurants will be open on Monday, Vkusno & tochka said.

Sunday marks a new dawn for Russia's fast-food lovers as restaurants formerly run by the hugely popular Western fast-food chain reopen under new branding and with renamed burgers, more than three decades after McDonald's first opened in Moscow.

08:44 AM

New 'sanction-proof' Russian car panned as Soviet-era throwback

Russia’s much anticipated new 'sanction-proof' Lada has been derided as a flashback to the USSR without any airbags, an anti-lock braking system, modern seat belts or satellite navigation.

The Lada Granta Classic 2022 was designed to use components only from Russia and its allies, but it also means it has no anti-emissions kit, with Russian car journalists reporting that the new car will only meet European pollution standards imposed in 1996.

Online, reaction from Russian car-watchers has been mixed. Some stoic Russians said that the launch of the new Lada was an important step to breaking the West’s economic grip over Russia. Others cut a more downbeat note.

08:42 AM

The West must put itself on a ‘war-footing’ and support Ukraine for ‘as long as it takes’

The West must adopt a “war-footing” and arm Ukraine properly to defeat Russia, Latvia said on Saturday as Ukrainian officials warned that Vladimir Putin’s army could still win his war.

In separate interviews with The Telegraph, Edgars Rinkēvičs, Latvia’s foreign minister, warned that the West needed to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes” and Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, said that the army needed more heavy weapons.

Mr Rinkēvičs said that Eastern European countries had now largely run out of Soviet-era tanks and weapons to send to Kyiv and that Western Europe needed to step up production to meet the threat from Russia.

08:39 AM

Pictured: A 67-year-old Ukrainian citizen is seen among ruins of her completely demolished house

67-year-old Ukrainian citizen Ludymila Volkvinanivna is seen among ruins of her completely demolished house after shellings as Russia - Ukraine war continues in Zahaltsi village of Borodianka, Ukraine on June 05, 2022. Volkvinanivna is living in the basement of her house for about 2 weeks to be protected from attacks and also she expects to return normal life in peaceful environment - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency

08:34 AM

Ukraine remains in control of Sevierodonetsk plant

Ukraine remains in control of the Azot chemical plant in Sevierodonetsk where hundreds of civilians are sheltering, the region's governor said today.

"Azot is not blocked, fighting is going on in the streets next to the plant," Serhiy Gaidai said on Ukrainian television.

He added that he expects Russian forces to use all their efforts to try to capture the city either on Sunday or on Monday.

08:33 AM

Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine 'unchanged'

Gazprom, the Russian gas producer, said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 41.9 million cubic metres (mcm) on Sunday, unchanged from Saturday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.