Russia-Ukraine latest news: 'Ukraine can depend on UK for support in the long term', says Liz Truss

Local residents stand amid the rubble of an apartment after it was hit by a missile strike in Kharkiv - AFP

Liz Truss has reiterated her "steadfast support" for the freedom of Ukraine, emphasising the war-torn country could depend on the UK for assistance "in the long term".

Ms Truss also accepted an invitation to visit Ukraine from President Volodymyr Zelensky during her first phone call as Prime Minister with a foreign leader. The two leaders spoke within hours of Ms Truss being appointed Prime Minister.

"I spoke to President Zelensky this evening and reiterated our steadfast support for Ukraine’s freedom and democracy," she wrote on Twitter late on Tuesday night.

"Russia's attempts to weaponise energy must not deter the West. Ukraine can depend on the UK for support in the long term."

A Downing Street spokeswoman said the leaders discussed the need to strengthen global security and the measures necessary to cut off the funds fuelling Putin's war machine.

"The Prime Minister said it was vital Russia's blackmail did not deter the West from ensuring Putin fails. She also underscored the importance of ensuring the UK and our allies continue to build energy independence."

Mr Zelensky thanked the UK for providing significant defence and economic aid to Ukraine.

"It's important that (Britain) is ready to further strengthen it," he said on Tuesday night. "Attention was paid to security guarantees ... We'll continue active interaction in all formats."

02:41 AM

UN inspectors ‘gravely concerned’ by damage at nuclear plant

Shelling has damaged radioactive waste stores at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and could have caused “safety significant” impacts, UN inspectors have warned.

In a long-awaited report, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday said it was “gravely concerned” by the situation at Europe's largest nuclear power plant following an inspection of the premises.

It called for a special security zone to be established around the facility to prevent a radioactive disaster.

While the UN’s nuclear watchdog did not attribute blame to Russia or Ukraine for the damage, its experts warned there was a real risk of a meltdown unless attacks around the facility were halted.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia attends a meeting by the United Nations Security Council regarding the shelling of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine - Reuters

01:56 AM

