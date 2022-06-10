Russia-Ukraine latest news: Prisoner swap for Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner is 'priority', insists Ukrainian ambassador

Aiden Aslin (pictured in a cell) and Shaun Pinner were captured in Mariupol in April, after both had spent several years serving in the Ukrainian army - Reuters

A prisoner swap in the case of two Britons sentenced to death for fighting Russian forces is a "priority", the Ukrainian ambassador has insisted.

Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, were convicted of taking action towards violent seizure of power at a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic.

Robert Jenrick, an MP who represents the constituency of Mr Aslin's family, has called the situation "completely outrageous".

He said the Ukrainian ambassador assured him that negotiations for Mr Aslin and Mr Pinner to be part of a prisoner swap will be "given priority".

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will speak to her Ukrainian counterpart about the case on Friday.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

08:56 AM

Putin could use Britons’ death sentence to push for ally’s release

Russia is expected to use the death sentence handed down to two British men to intensify its push for a prisoner exchange with a close personal friend of Vladimir Putin.

Aiden Aslin, 28 and Shaun Pinner, 48, were found guilty of “mercenary activities” by a court in eastern Ukraine’s separatist regions.

Pavel Kosovan, one of their appointed lawyers, said the pair would “likely file for a pardon”, raising the possibility of a prisoner exchange. The two have a month to appeal the verdict.

Read the full story here.

08:30 AM

Pictured: Soldiers on the front line in Ukraine

A Ukrainian soldier getting into position in the Donetsk region - REUTERS / GLEB GARANICH

A Ukrainian soldier shoots a machine gun in Donetsk - REUTERS / GLEB GARANICH

07:58 AM

We are 'holding on' in Severodonetsk, says Volodymyr Zelensky

The Ukrainian president said his forces were "holding on" in the flashpoint eastern city of Severodonetsk where intense street battles with Russian troops could determine the fate of the Donbas region.

Zelensky said in his evening address on Thursday that several "cities in Donbas, which the occupiers now consider key targets, are holding on".

Story continues

He added that Ukrainian forces have made positive strides in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions outside Donbas, and are in the process of "liberating our land".

Smoke rising from Severodonetsk - AFP / ARIS MESSINIS

07:31 AM

Street fighting in the east and death sentences given to British fighters

Ukrainian forces are holding their positions in intense street fighting as shelling continues to bombard the eastern city of Severodonetsk.

And Russia is set to use the death sentence handed down to two British fighters to ramp up its push for a prisoner exchange with a close personal friend of Vladimir Putin.

Read our full update on the latest situation in Ukraine here.

06:59 AM

Friend of Briton sentenced to death says it will 'invigorate resistance'

The friend of a British soldier captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine, said his death sentence will "invigorate" those still resisting Russia's advances.

Aiden Aslin, 28, was convicted of taking action towards violent seizure of power at a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic.

Brennan Phillips, an American former soldier who met Mr Aslin in Syria and worked alongside him in Ukraine, said the judgement is a "provocation".

He said: "I think it will invigorate people more than anything.

"Whatever effect they thought they would have in this provocation, I don't think that and I don't think it's going to be well-received. And they did this as a provocation."

06:44 AM

'All diplomatic channels' to be used to help Britons sentenced to death

The Government will use "all diplomatic channels" to raise the case of the two Britons sentenced to death for fighting Russian forces, minister Robin Walker has said.

He said: "We have been absolutely clear throughout that these people should be treated as prisoners of war under the Geneva Convention, there is no basis on which they can be put on trial.

"This is an illegal court in a sham government that has held this trial and obviously we don't recognise it has any authority, but we will continue to use all diplomatic channels to make the case that these are prisoners of war who should be treated accordingly."

05:52 AM

MoD: Mariupol at risk of a major cholera outbreak

Ukraine's southern city of Mariupol is at risk of a major cholera outbreak as medical services are likely already near collapse, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday.

There is likely also a critical shortage of medicines in Kherson, the Ministry of Defence said in a Twitter update:

(2/5) Russia is struggling to provide basic public services to the population in Russian-occupied territories. Access to safe drinking water has been inconsistent, while major disruption to telephone and internet services continues. — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 10, 2022

Russia is struggling to provide basic public services to the population in Russian-occupied territories, MoD said.

Last month, WHO's Ukraine Incident Manager, Dorit Nitzan, said Mariupol, which is now controlled by Russian forces after weeks of siege and heavy bombardment, was among occupied areas where there was a risk of cholera.

05:29 AM

British prisoner's friend believes he will be released

Brennan Phillips said of Russia's decision to sentence two British fighters to death: "Whatever effect they thought they would have in this provocation, I don't think that and I don't think it's going to be well-received. And they did this as a provocation."

Mr Phillips, from Tennessee, added that "many people expected" Russia to choose "the most provocative stance that they could take" – namely the death sentence.

"I do not believe that Sean or Aiden will be subject to the death sentence or anything like that," he said.

"I do believe that their captivity under the Russians will be extended for a little bit, but I do believe wholeheartedly and I'm very confident that they will be released safely back to their families."

05:16 AM

Death sentence will 'invigorate' other fighters

The friend of a British soldier captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine has said his death sentence will "invigorate" those still resisting Russia's advances.

Aiden Aslin, 28, was convicted of taking action towards violent seizure of power at a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic.

Another Brit, 48-year-old Shaun Pinner, and Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim, also were convicted.

Russian state media reported the three are set to face a firing squad.

Brennan Phillips, an American former soldier who met Mr Aslin in Syria and worked alongside him in Ukraine, said the judgement is a "provocation".

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Mr Phillips said: "I think it will invigorate people more than anything.

05:01 AM

Zelensky says Moscow is 'causing hunger'

Volodymyr Zelensky has called for Russia to be expelled from the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), blaming Moscow for "causing hunger" and spurring the global grain crisis by invading his country.

FAO warned that poor countries would suffer the most from the crisis in Ukraine because they were "paying more but receiving less food".

Africa has been hard hit by the shortage, and the African Union has urged Kyiv to demine waters around the Ukraine-controlled Odesa port to ease exports, warning of "serious famine" and destabilisation on the continent.

Moscow has also called for Ukraine to demine, but Kyiv has refused for fear of a Russian attack.

04:39 AM

Russians accused of destroying sports arena

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were "holding on" in the flashpoint eastern city of Severodonetsk, where intense street battles with Russian troops could determine the fate of the Donbas region.

Moscow has concentrated its firepower on the industrial city, which it now mostly controls, with the area's governor saying on Friday that Russian forces had destroyed a major sports arena.

04:00 AM

Putin tells companies they will regret leaving Russia

Vladimir Putin at a meeting with young entrepreneurs and start-up developers in Moscow - Mikhail Metzel

Vladimir Putin claims foreign companies that have left Russia will regret their decision.

"In today's conditions, when someone jumped off somewhere, left, chose to stop some activity here, they will regret it," the Russian president declared at a meeting with young entrepreneurs in Moscow.

"They will regret it, not because we threaten anyone. They will regret it because Russia is a country with great potential, really."

Putin also appeared to claim that the exodus of foreign firms from Russia was evidence of American domination over other Western states and economies.

"Many regret that they have to leave. This is all a manifestation of the internal state of these countries that cannot make sovereign decisions," he said.

He reiterated that Russia is "a sovereign country that should be looking to the future".

03:07 AM

Moscow not fussed by Zelensky's sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree imposing personal sanctions on Russian leaders, including President Vladimir Putin and all sitting ministers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky takes a selfie outside his office in Kyiv - STR/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/AFP

The sanctions – approved by Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council – target all members of Russia's government and security council, as well as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

They ban entry to Ukraine, revoke visas and permits, and block financial assets.

The decree came into force on Thursday, according to a copy published on the website of the Ukrainian presidency. Mr Zelensky also signed a directive sanctioning 236 Russian universities and their leaders.

Russia's education minister said in response that Moscow would not be deterred.

"Today's decision by the Kyiv regime speaks to its inadequacy and inability to control the situation. It's a gesture of desperation, which cannot prevent the integration of Donbas and the liberated territories into a single educational space with Russia," Sergey Kravtsov told the Interfax agency.

02:14 AM

Ukrainian army still a thorn in Russia's side

The Ukrainian army has said Kyiv's forces continue to frustrate Russian attempts to take the fiercely contested eastern city of Severodonetsk.

"The occupiers, with the help of motorised rifle units and artillery, conducted assault operations in the city of Severodonetsk. They were not successful; the fighting continues," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a regular operational update on Thursday evening.

It said Ukrainian forces had successfully repelled a Russian attack on the village of Toshkivka, on the northwestern outskirts of Severodonetsk.

The Ukrainian governor of the eastern Luhansk region, where Severodonetsk is located, said "fierce battles" continue to engulf the city.

In a Telegram post, Serhiy Haidai said Russian forces continued to shell the neighbouring city of Lysychansk using large-calibre weapons which "pierce even concrete".

"It is extremely dangerous for civilians to remain, even in shelters," Mr Haidai said.

01:46 AM

In pictures – trail of destruction continues

An injured man makes his way past a burning college after a strike in Lysychansk, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

A man carries a child as they make their way along the street in Borodyanka on the outskirts of Kyiv - OLEG PETRASYUK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A local resident reacts to what remains of a destroyed school after a strike in the city of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

01:26 AM

Today's top stories