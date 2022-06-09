Russia-Ukraine latest news: Fate of Donbas hangs in the balance amid 'fierce' Severodonetsk battle

Russia is now largely in control of the key eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk where a "fierce battle" that could determine the fate of the Donbas continues to intensify.

In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said the fate of the Donbas was hanging in the balance as fighting in Severodonetsk remains the battle's epicentre.

"We defend our positions, inflict significant losses on the enemy," he said.

"This is a very fierce battle, very difficult. Probably one of the most difficult throughout this war. I am grateful to everyone who defends this direction. In many ways, the fate of our Donbas is being decided there."

Ukraine's military said four people were killed after Russian shelling bombarded around 20 towns in the Donbas in the past 24 hours and troops had killed 31 Russian soldiers.

Ukrainian defenders pulled back to the city's outskirts on Wednesday, but have vowed to continue to fight for as long as possible.

Moscow has attempted to encircle Ukrainian forces in the areas they still hold. Ukraine still remains in control of Severodonetsk's smaller twin city of Lysychansk, but Russian forces have destroyed residential buildings in the area.

02:36 AM

01:30 AM

Zelensky calls for tougher sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the world to impose tougher sanctions on Russia to weaken it economically.

Speaking to US corporate leaders on Wednesday via video link, the president said Russia was unwilling to negotiate an end to the war because it "can still feel its power".

"We need to switch Russia off the global financial system completely," he said.

"We need to weaken Russia and the world is supposed to do it."

Volodymyr Zelensky with Ukrainian servicemen during his visit to the frontline - AFP

12:26 AM

Bodies pulled in 'endless caravan of death' in Mariupol

Hundreds of bodies are being pulled from destroyed buildings in an "endless caravan of death" inside the devastated Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

The grim death toll of Russia's war on Ukraine continues to mount as authorities on Wednesday revealed workers were finding scores of bodies, as many as 50 to 100 each.

An adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, said on Telegram the bodies were being taken in an "endless caravan of death" to a morgue and landfills.

Ukrainian authorities have estimated at least 21,000 Mariupol civilians were killed during the Russian siege.

12:19 AM

12:16 AM

Fighters 'hanging on' in Severodonetsk

Ukraine's Luhansk province has turned into a bomb-out wasteland, with artillery shelling destroying the city of Severodonetsk, the region's governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

"Our fighters are hanging on in the Severodonetsk industrial zone. But fighting is going on not just in the industrial zone, but right in the city of Severodonetsk," Mr Gaidai told Ukrainian television late on Wednesday.

More than 98 per cent of the region is now under Russian control.

11:08 PM

Military heads expected Russian 'cyber Pearl Harbor'

European military heads of cyber defence forces claimed Russia's digital combat capabilities have been far less effective than expected in the war against Ukraine.

Experts had braced for a "cyber Pearl Harbor" attack due to previous experiences.

"Among cybersecurity experts, we were pretty sure that there would be a cyber Pearl Harbor based on past experience of Russian behaviour and capabilities," General Karol Molenda, head of Poland's National Cyber Security Centre, said.

Mr Molenda told a meeting of the International Cybersecurity Forum, held in the northern France city of Lille, that Ukraine had "withstood attacks from Russia".

10:54 PM

