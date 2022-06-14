Russia-Ukraine latest news: Civilians trapped as Russian forces cut off last escape routes from Severodonetsk

TOPSHOT - Maksym Katerin stands in the yard of his damaged house after his mother and his step father were killed during shelling in the city of Lysychansk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 13, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. - The cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, which are separated by a river, have been targeted for weeks as the last areas still under Ukrainian control in the eastern Lugansk region. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images) - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

Russian forces cut off the last routes for evacuating citizens from the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, a Ukrainian official said, as the Kremlin pushed for victory in the Donbas region.

The last bridge to the city was destroyed, trapping any remaining civilians and making it impossible to deliver humanitarian supplies, said regional governor Sergei Gaidai, adding that some 70% of the city was under Russian control.

Ukraine has issued increasingly urgent calls for more Western heavy weapons to help defend Severodonetsk, which Kyiv says could hold the key to the battle for the eastern Donbas region and the course of the war, now in its fourth month.

Late on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the battle for the eastern Donbas would go down as one of the most brutal in European history. The region, comprising the provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk, is claimed by Russian separatists.

"For us, the price of this battle is very high. It is just scary," he said.

"We draw the attention of our partners daily to the fact that only a sufficient number of modern artillery for Ukraine will ensure our advantage."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

02:50 AM

Ukrainian forces have only two choices in Luhansk -  to 'surrender or die'

With a ring tightening on the Luhansk region, Ukrainian forces in the area have two choices, "to surrender or die", said Eduard Basurin, a representative for pro-Russian separatists.

The capture of Severodonetsk would open the road to Sloviansk and another major city, Kramatorsk, in Moscow's push to conquer Donbas.

Ukrainian forces were fighting for "every town and village where the occupiers came", President Zelensky said on Monday in a message to mark the eighth anniversary of the liberation of Mariupol in the earlier conflict.

In May, Russian troops captured the port city in southern Ukraine after a weeks-long siege.

"We are once again fighting for it and all of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

01:46 AM

Scholz quiet on alleged plans to visit Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declined to comment on Monday on reports that he is planning to visit Ukraine together with his counterparts from France and Italy soon.

Weekly Bild am Sonntag had reported that Mr Scholz would travel to Kyiv with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Premier Mario Draghi Berlin before this month's summit of leaders from the Group of Seven major economies in Germany.

Several other European leaders, Germany's opposition leader and members of Mr Scholz's own Cabinet have visited Ukraine in recent weeks to express solidarity with the country in the face of Russia's military assault, raising the pressure on the German chancellor to do likewise.

Mr Scholz fobbed off questions about the reported travel plans, saying that he wouldn't go beyond what his spokesperson had told reporters earlier in the day. The spokesperson had declined to discuss the reports.

01:08 AM

Roscosmos and European Space Agency hold talks, but chances of working together again low

The European Space Agency (ESA) said it has held talks with Russia's Roscosmos space agency over the ExoMars rover mission to search for signs of life on the surface of Mars.

The ESA's press office confirmed the talks in an emailed statement, but gave no indication of the outcome. An update could follow a planned ESA Council meeting on Wednesday, it said.

The agency said in March it was suspending cooperation with Roscosmos over their joint ExoMars programme in the wake of Russia's invasion in Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, told the Russian TASS news agency over the weekend that the ESA would consult its members following the talks, but added that the chances for cooperation to resume were low.

"If they meet halfway and say they agree, then the mission can be implemented," TASS cited Rogozin as saying, adding that the launch could take place in 2024.

12:08 AM

Today's Top Stories

  • Emmanuel Macron has been accused of betraying Ukraine after figures showed that French imports of Russian gas rose during the invasion of Ukraine

  • Ukraine is offering souvenirs made from destroyed Russian jets to Britons who donate more than £800, with the first auction set to secure bidders a keyring made out of Ka-52 “Havoc” helicopters

  • Russian cluster munitions have killed hundreds of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Amnesty International said on Monday in a report accusing Moscow of war crimes

  • Russian ransomware criminals have unwittingly exposed the effectiveness of global sanctions, after trying to hack the very researchers who unmasked them

  • A Russian-backed separatist leader in the Donetsk People's Republic warned Ukrainian troops in Severodonetsk that they must "surrender or die"

Latest Stories

