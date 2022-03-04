Russia-Ukraine latest LIVE: Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant

Bill McLoughlin
·4 min read

Russian forces seized the largest nuclear power plant in Europe after a building at the complex was set ablaze during intense fighting with Ukrainian defenders, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday.

Fears of a potential nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia plant had spread alarm across the world , before authorities said the fire in a building identified as a training centre, had been extinguished.

"Europeans, please wake up. Tell your politicians – Russian troops are shooting at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine," Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address.

It comes as Nato foreign ministers, alongside those from Finland and Sweden, are set to meet in Brussels for an emergency meeting.

UK sanctions oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov

08:23 , Bill Mcloughlin

The UK has announced sanctions on two more Russian oligarchs, Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov.

Mr Usmanov had previously had ties with Everton before the club cut relations with the Russian businessman.

Mr Shuvalov was formerly Russian President Vladimir Putin's deputy prime minister and became chairman of state development corporation VEB.RF in 2018.

Boris Johnson said: "For as long as Putin continues his barbaric attack on innocent Ukrainians we will continue to exert every power we have to inflict maximum economic pain on Putin and his war machine."

Alisher Usmanov and the Russian president (AP)
Alisher Usmanov and the Russian president (AP)

Ministry of Defence releases latest update

08:11 , Bill Mcloughlin

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has released its latest situation update following Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine.

Russia’s nuclear power plant attack ‘doubly reprehensible’ says Dominic Raab

08:01 , Bill Mcloughlin

Dominic Raab said it was “doubly reprehensible” that Russian forces had continued to shell a nuclear site after Ukrainian emergency services had looked to put a fire out at Europe’s largest power station.

The Deputy Prime Minister told Sky News the Russians had inflicted a bombardment on a “very sensitive, precarious and dangerous facility” in Zaporizhzhia.

He said: “The fact that the Russians kept on bombarding after there was the fire and the Ukrainian emergency rescue team were trying to get to that makes it doubly reprehensible.”

Mr Raab said the UN security council meeting being called for by Boris Johnson was needed to “ramp up the pressure on these appalling tactics we are seeing from the Kremlin”.

Dominic Raab said it was “doubly reprehensible” that Russian forces had continued to shell a nuclear site after Ukrainian emergency services had looked to put a fire out at Europe’s largest power station.

World leaders condemn nuclear power plant attack

07:57 , Bill Mcloughlin

World leaders have condemned the attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power by Russian forces.

During the early hours of the morning, Boris Johnson called on Russian forces to ”immediately end” the dangerous attack on the facility.

US Joe President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau also criticised Russian forces for attacking the nuclear facility - the largest in Europe.

Zelensky: Russia has committed nuclear terrorism

07:50 , Bill Mcloughlin

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said “Europe must wake up” after Russian forces attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant overnight.

“Europe must wake up now. The largest nuclear station in Europe is on fire. Right now Russian tanks are shelling nuclear units,” he said.

“We warn everyone that not a single nation ever shelled nuclear power stations. For the first time in the history of humankind, the terrorist state commits nuclear terrorism.”

Nuclear power plant seized by Russian forces

07:45 , Bill Mcloughlin

Russian forces shelled the nuclear facility of Zaporizhzhia overnight with Ukrainian officials the plant has now been seized.

A fire had broken out earlier in the night following a Russian attack.

Although Ukrainian emergency services extinguished the blaze, they have claimed Russian forces have taken over the plant, which is the largest in Europe.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Justin Champagnie on his favourite players, bagged milk & little brother Julian

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie discusses his favourite basketball players, teammates he gels with the best and some of the weirdest things he's encountered since moving to Canada. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • The one thing a women's pro hockey league needs to succeed

    A recent reports suggested there will be a new women's professional hockey league by the end of 2022, including support from select NHL teams but Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says the biggest investment needs to come from the big league itself.

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Has much changed for the Oilers under Jay Woodcroft?

    With seven wins from 10 games, the move to Jay Woodcroft appears to have been wise.