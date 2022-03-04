Russia-Ukraine latest LIVE: Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant

Russian forces seized the largest nuclear power plant in Europe after a building at the complex was set ablaze during intense fighting with Ukrainian defenders, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday.

Fears of a potential nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia plant had spread alarm across the world , before authorities said the fire in a building identified as a training centre, had been extinguished.

"Europeans, please wake up. Tell your politicians – Russian troops are shooting at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine," Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address.

It comes as Nato foreign ministers, alongside those from Finland and Sweden, are set to meet in Brussels for an emergency meeting.

UK sanctions oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov

The UK has announced sanctions on two more Russian oligarchs, Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov.

Mr Usmanov had previously had ties with Everton before the club cut relations with the Russian businessman.

Mr Shuvalov was formerly Russian President Vladimir Putin's deputy prime minister and became chairman of state development corporation VEB.RF in 2018.

Boris Johnson said: "For as long as Putin continues his barbaric attack on innocent Ukrainians we will continue to exert every power we have to inflict maximum economic pain on Putin and his war machine."

Alisher Usmanov and the Russian president (AP)

Ministry of Defence releases latest update

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has released its latest situation update following Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 04 March 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/vHxz2SoCNW



— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 4, 2022

Russia’s nuclear power plant attack ‘doubly reprehensible’ says Dominic Raab

Dominic Raab said it was “doubly reprehensible” that Russian forces had continued to shell a nuclear site after Ukrainian emergency services had looked to put a fire out at Europe’s largest power station.

The Deputy Prime Minister told Sky News the Russians had inflicted a bombardment on a “very sensitive, precarious and dangerous facility” in Zaporizhzhia.

He said: “The fact that the Russians kept on bombarding after there was the fire and the Ukrainian emergency rescue team were trying to get to that makes it doubly reprehensible.”

Mr Raab said the UN security council meeting being called for by Boris Johnson was needed to “ramp up the pressure on these appalling tactics we are seeing from the Kremlin”.

World leaders condemn nuclear power plant attack

World leaders have condemned the attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power by Russian forces.

During the early hours of the morning, Boris Johnson called on Russian forces to ”immediately end” the dangerous attack on the facility.

I've just spoken to President @ZelenskyyUa about the gravely concerning situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.



— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 4, 2022

US Joe President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau also criticised Russian forces for attacking the nuclear facility - the largest in Europe.

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 4, 2022

Zelensky: Russia has committed nuclear terrorism

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said “Europe must wake up” after Russian forces attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant overnight.

“Europe must wake up now. The largest nuclear station in Europe is on fire. Right now Russian tanks are shelling nuclear units,” he said.

“We warn everyone that not a single nation ever shelled nuclear power stations. For the first time in the history of humankind, the terrorist state commits nuclear terrorism.”

Nuclear power plant seized by Russian forces

Russian forces shelled the nuclear facility of Zaporizhzhia overnight with Ukrainian officials the plant has now been seized.

A fire had broken out earlier in the night following a Russian attack.

Although Ukrainian emergency services extinguished the blaze, they have claimed Russian forces have taken over the plant, which is the largest in Europe.