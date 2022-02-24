Stephen King, Piers Morgan and more celebrities react to Russia-Ukraine crisis after Putin declares war

Celebrities from around the world have reacted to the escalating crisis in eastern Europe, after Russia announced a “full-scale invasion” into Ukraine.

On Thursday (24 February), Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in the east of the country. Explosions were reported shortly after his speech in the outskirts of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Mariupol, as well as the capital Kiev.

Russia’s actions have been met with condemnation from world leaders around the globe. Countries including the US and UK have announced that they will be imposing sanctions on Russia.

The unfolding crisis has prompted reactions from celebrities including Stephen King, Piers Morgan and Cardi B.

“What most of us learned as kids on the playground: You don’t stand by while a big kid beats up a little kid,” wrote King in a widely-shared post on Twitter. “You might take a punch or two making the big kid stop, but that’s the right thing to do.”

"Wish these world leaders [would] stop tripping about power and really think about who's really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis. War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about," tweeted Cardi B earlier in the week.

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan wrote in the morning of 24 February: “This is an act of war by a bully-boy thug who doesn’t think the rest of the world has the guts or will to stop him... Shameful.”

On Instagram, Annie Lennox wrote: “What kind of ‘price’ must ordinary people pay for the nightmarish madness and brutality of ‘invasion’ and ‘warfare’? Or is this just an elaborate hoax? A scare tactic? A threat?

“Apologies for this dark reflection, but I’ve had the privilege of living in a ‘peaceful’ context since I was born - a decade after the end of WW2 – 67 years in total. I don’t take this for granted in any way and therefore find the notion of ‘war’ to be unacceptable repugnant barbarism.”

