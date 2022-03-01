Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: Ukrainian soldiers killed in base attack as convoy advances on Kyiv

More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed after Russian artillery hit a military base overnight as a huge convoy has been pictured advancing on Kyiv.

The convoy, about 40 miles long, has been pictured in satellite images.

Ukrainian officials reported heavy fighting on several fronts and said a Russian bombardment of Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city, had killed dozens following the apparent use of cluster bombs. The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor says he wants to investigate Russia for possible war crimes.

It comes as Boris Johnson heads to Poland and Estonia today to visit British troops and push for Western unity in punishing the Russian president for starting a conflict that has taken "hundreds" of lives in only five days.

Ukrainians have been pictured packed into train stations, desperate to flee the country.

Raab: Putin could respond to resistance with ‘barbaric tactics'

08:05 , Daniel Keane

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab warned Vladimir Putin could respond to resistance in Ukraine with “even more barbaric tactics”.

He told Sky News: "We know that Putin will react to this, or we fear that he will react to this, with even more barbaric tactics, that's why we must be prepared that this could be a long haul.

The former foreign secretary added: "This is turning into a much, much more perilous misadventure for Putin than I think he realised and it has a demoralised effect on Russia forces and it has had the effect of steeling the will of the Ukrainian people.

"That's how we will ensure Putin fails in Ukraine and we're there for the long haul."

Putin ‘has weapons of serious destruction'

07:56 , Daniel Keane

Shadow defence secretary John Healey has warned that Vladimir Putin has “weapons of serious destruction” which he appears to be “directing against civilians” in Ukraine.

Labour's shadow defence secretary told LBC: "He's got massive force and we've started to see some of that moving into Ukraine.

Story continues

"We can equip the brave Ukrainian people with some of the means to defend themselves, but we've got to see that this is a long run challenge."

He added: "We've got to stand by the Ukrainian people. We've got to offer them political and economic support to their Government, not just military support.

"It's clear that one of Putin's main aims is to destroy the Ukrainian government and if it is forced out of Ukraine, Britain must stand ready to offer it a base in Britain."

Satellite images show huge Russian convoy advancing on Kyiv

07:47 , Daniel Keane

A massive convoy of Russian military armour stretching for 40 miles is advancing on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, satellite images showed, writes Michael Howie.

The military convoy, photographed on the sixth day of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, is much bigger than initially thought. It comes as more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, according to a post by the head of the region Dmytro Zhyvytsky on Telegram.

And explosions and gunfire were heard in embattled cities in eastern Ukraine as Russia’s invasion met unexpectedly stiff resistance.

Ukrainian officials reported heavy fighting on several fronts and said a Russian bombardment of Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city, had killed dozens, following the apparent use of cluster bombs.

Read our full story here.

(AP)

Dominic Raab: ‘those that engage in war crimes will be held to account’

07:31 , Sarah Harvey

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has told Sky News that “those that engage in war crimes will be held to account”.

Russian generals and politicians were warned on Tuesday they face being jailed for life if they follow Vladimir Putin’s orders and commit war crimes in Ukraine.

Amid claims that horrific weapons are now being unleashed by Russian forces, Mr Raab issued the stark warning that those responsible for war crimes will be dragged before a court as Nazi leaders were at the Nuremberg trials after the Second World War.

He stressed that all breaches of the laws of war will be documented and recorded.

Russian forces have made ‘little progress’ in Kyiv advance

07:24 , Sarah Harvey

Russian forces have made "little progress" in their advance on Kyiv over the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

In an intelligence update posted to Twitter on Tuesday morning, MoD stated that this was likely due to "logistical difficulties".

The Department added: "Russian forces have increased their use of artillery north of Kyiv and in vicinities of Kharkiv and Chernihiv.

"The use of heavy artillery in densely populated urban areas greatly increases the risk of civilian casualties.

"Russia has failed to gain control of the airspace over Ukraine prompting a shift to night operations in an attempt to reduce their losses".